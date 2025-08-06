MTV Video Music Awards 2025, tutte le nomination. FOTO

In testa (per la terza volta nella storia dei VMAs) c’è Lady Gaga, in lizza per 12 statuette, seguita da Bruno Mars con 11 e Kendrick Lamar con 10. Seguono ancora Rosé e Sabrina Carpenter con 8 nomination, Ariana Grande e The Weeknd con 7, Billie Eilish con 6, Charli xcx con 5 e Bad Bunny, Doechii, Ed Sheeran, Jelly Roll, Miley Cyrus e Tate McRae con 4. La cerimonia di premiazione si svolgerà l’8 settembre all’UBS Arena di Elmont, a New York