MTV Video Music Awards 2025, tutte le nomination. FOTO

MTV Video Music Awards 2025, tutte le nomination da Lady Gaga a Billie Eilish.

In testa (per la terza volta nella storia dei VMAs) c’è Lady Gaga, in lizza per 12 statuette, seguita da Bruno Mars con 11 e Kendrick Lamar con 10. Seguono ancora Rosé e Sabrina Carpenter con 8 nomination, Ariana Grande e The Weeknd con 7, Billie Eilish con 6, Charli xcx con 5 e Bad Bunny, Doechii, Ed Sheeran, Jelly Roll, Miley Cyrus e Tate McRae con 4. La cerimonia di premiazione si svolgerà l’8 settembre all’UBS Arena di Elmont, a New York

Mercoledì, cast della seconda stagione della serie tv con Jenna Ortega

Serie TV

Diretta da Tim Burton, con la partecipazione di Catherine Zeta-Jones, Emma Myers, Steve...

19 foto

Andy Warhol, 97 anni fa nasceva il genio della Pop Art

Cinema

Nato il 6 agosto 1928, Andrew Warhola Jr., ci lasciava 38 anni fa. Padre della Pop Art, è stato...

35 foto

Fernanda Lessa, l'amore per il marito Luca Zocchi e la carriera.

Spettacolo

Brasiliana classe 1977, top model fin da giovanissima, oggi è un'affermata dj che non nasconde i...

7 foto

Dawson's Creek, gli attori del cast oggi.

Serie TV

L'indimenticabile mondo degli adolescenti Dawson Leery, Joey Potter, Pacey Witter e Jen Lindley,...

17 foto

    È morta a 33 anni Kelley Mack, attrice di 9-1-1 e The Walking Dead

    Serie TV

    Nota per il ruolo di Addy nella nona stagione di The Walking Dead, le era stato...

    Lilo & Stitch, il live-action arriva su Disney+ il 3 settembre

    Cinema

    Il film Lilo & Stitch in versione live-action, campione d’incassi con oltre un miliardo di...

    Ypsigrock 2025: il boutique festival a Castelbuono verso il sold out

    Musica

    Dall’7 al 10 agosto Ypsigrock torna a Castelbuono per la sua 28ª edizione, confermandosi come uno...