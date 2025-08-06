MTV Video Music Awards 2025, tutte le nomination. FOTO

MTV Video Music Awards 2025, tutte le nomination da Lady Gaga a Billie Eilish. FOTO
In testa (per la terza volta nella storia dei VMAs) c’è Lady Gaga, in lizza per 12 statuette, seguita da Bruno Mars con 11 e Kendrick Lamar con 10. Seguono ancora Rosé e Sabrina Carpenter con 8 nomination, Ariana Grande e The Weeknd con 7, Billie Eilish con 6, Charli xcx con 5 e Bad Bunny, Doechii, Ed Sheeran, Jelly Roll, Miley Cyrus e Tate McRae con 4. La cerimonia di premiazione si svolgerà l’8 settembre all’UBS Arena di Elmont, a New York
- Brighter Days Ahead - Ariana Grande
- Birds of a Feather - Billie Eilish
- Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar
- Die With a Smile - Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars
- Apt. - Rosé e Bruno Mars
- Manchild - Sabrina Carpenter
- Timeless - The Weeknd e Playboi Carti
- Bad Bunny
- Beyoncé
- Kendrick Lamar
- Lady Gaga
- Morgan Wallen
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
- Alex Warren – Ordinary
- Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather
- Doechii – Anxiety
- Ed Sheeran – Sapphire
- Gracie Abrams – I Love You, I’m Sorry
- Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars – Die with a Smile
- Lorde – What Was That
- Rosé e Bruno Mars – Apt.
- Tate McRae – Sports Car
- The Weeknd e Playboi Carti – Timeless
- Alex Warren
- Ella Langley
- Gigi Perez
- Lola Young
- Sombr
- The Marías
- Ariana Grande
- Charli xcx
- Justin Bieber
- Lorde
- Miley Cyrus
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Tate McRae
- Agosto 2024 – Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)
- Settembre 2024 – Ayra Starr – Last Heartbreak Song
- Ottobre 2024 – Mark Ambor – Belong Together
- Novembre 2024 – Lay Bankz – Graveyard
- Dicembre 2024 – Dasha – Bye Bye Bye
- Gennaio 2025 – KATSEYE – Touch
- Febbraio 2025 – Jordan Adetunji – Kehlani
- Marzo 2025 – Leon Thomas – Yes It Is
- Aprile 2025 – Livingston – Shadow
- Maggio 2025 – Damiano David – Next Summer
- Giugno 2025 – Gigi Perez – Sailor Song
- Luglio 2025 – Role Model – Sally, When the Wine Runs Out
- Bailey Zimmerman with Luke Combs – Backup Plan (Stagecoach Official Music Video)
- Kendrick Lamar e SZA – Luther
- Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars – Die with a Smile
- Post Malone feat. Blake Shelton – Pour Me a Drink
- Rosé e Bruno Mars – Apt.
- Selena Gomez e Benny Blanco – Sunset Blvd
- Alex Warren – Ordinary
- Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
- Ed Sheeran – Sapphire
- Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile
- Rosé e Bruno Mars – Apt.
- Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
- Doechii – Anxiety
- Drake – Nokia
- Eminem feat. Jelly Roll – Somebody Save Me
- GloRilla feat. Sexyy Red – Whatchu Kno About Me
- Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
- LL Cool J feat. Eminem – Murdergram Deux
- Travis Scott – 4X4
- Chris Brown – Residuals
- Leon Thomas e Freddie Gibbs – Mutt (Remix)
- Mariah Carey – Type Dangerous
- Partynextdoor – N o C h i l l
- Summer Walker – Heart of a Woman
- SZA – Drive
- The Weeknd e Playboi Carti – Timeless
- Gigi Perez – Sailor Song
- Imagine Dragons – Wake Up
- Lola Young – Messy
- MGK e Jelly Roll – Lonely Road
- Sombr – Back to Friends
- The Marías – Back to Me
- Coldplay – All My Love
- Evanescence – Afterlife (dalla serie Netflix Devil May Cry)
- Green Day – One Eyed Bastard
- Lenny Kravitz – Honey
- Linkin Park – The Emptiness Machine
- Twenty One Pilots – The Contract
- Bad Bunny – Baile Inolvidable
- J Balvin – Rio
- Karol G – Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido
- Peso Pluma – La Patrulla
- Rauw Alejandro e Romeo Santos – Khé
- Shakira – Soltera
- aespa – Whiplash
- Jennie – Like JENNIE
- Jimin – Who
- Jisoo – Earthquake
- Lisa feat. Doja Cat e Raye – Born Again
- Stray Kids – Chk Chk Boom
- Rosé – toxic till the end
- Asake e Travis Scott – Active
- Burna Boy feat. Travis Scott – TaTaTa
- Moliy, Silent Addy, Skillibeng e Shenseea – Shake It to the Max (Fly) (Remix)
- Rema – Baby (Is It a Crime)
- Tems feat. Asake – Get It Right
- Tyla – Push 2 Start
- Wizkid feat. Brent Faiyaz – Piece of My Heart
- Chris Stapleton – Think I’m in Love With You
- Cody Johnson e Carrie Underwood – I’m Gonna Love You
- Jelly Roll – Liar
- Lainey Wilson – 4x4xU
- Megan Moroney – Am I Okay
- Morgan Wallen – Smile
- Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos
- Kendrick Lamar – GNX
- Lady Gaga – Mayhem
- Morgan Wallen – I’m the Problem
- Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet
- The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow
- Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
- Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos
- Damiano David – Funny Little Stories
- Mac Miller – Balloonerism
- Miley Cyrus – Something Beautiful
- The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow
- Burna Boy – Higher
- Charli xcx – Guess featuring Billie Eilish
- Doechii – Anxiety
- Eminem feat. Jelly Roll – Somebody Save Me
- Selena Gomez e Benny Blanco – Younger and Hotter Than Me
- Zach Hood feat. Sasha Alex Sloan – Sleepwalking
- Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
- Charli xcx – Guess featuring Billie Eilish
- Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
- Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
- Rosé e Bruno Mars – Apt.
- Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
- Charli xcx – Guess featuring Billie Eilish
- Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
- Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
- Lorde – Man Of The Year
- Miley Cyrus – End of the World
- Rosé e Bruno Mars – Apt.
- Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
- Ed Sheeran – Sapphire
- Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
- Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
- Miley Cyrus – Easy Lover
- Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
- Charli xcx – Guess featuring Billie Eilish
- Ed Sheeran – Sapphire
- Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
- Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
- Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
- Tate McRae – Just Keep Watching (dal film F1)
- Doechii – Anxiety
- FKA Twigs – Eusexua
- Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
- Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
- Tyla – Push 2 Start
- Zara Larsson – Pretty Ugly
- Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
- Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
- Rosé e Bruno Mars – Apt.
- Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
- Tate McRae – Just Keep Watching (dal film F1)
- The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow