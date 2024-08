7/20 ©IPA/Fotogramma

Dua Lipa canta nel ritornello: "One, don't pick up the phone / You know he's only calling 'cause he's drunk and alone / Two, don't let him in / You'll have to kick him out again / Three, don't be his friend / You know you're gonna wake up in his bed in the mornin’”

BRIT Awards 2024, tutti i vincitori: da Dua Lipa a Raye. FOTO