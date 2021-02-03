Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
Golden Globes 2021, tutte le nominations (IN AGGIORNAMENTO)

Spettacolo

Sono state annunciate da Sarah Jessica Parker e Taraji P. Henson le candidature per la 78^ edizione del premio che anticipa tradizionalmente gli Oscar

Sono state svelate le nominations che si contenderanno tutti i premi della 78^ edizione dei Golden Globe Awards, slittata in avanti di qualche mese rispetto al calendario tradizionale (si svolgerà domenica 28 febbraio), con conduzione “a distanza” di Tina Fey e Amy Poehler, una da New York e l'altra da Beverly Hills.

 

Sarah Jessica Parker e Taraji P. Henson hanno annunciato le candidature alle 5:30 del mattino, orario della West Coast.

 

CINEMA

 

Miglior film drammatico

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Il processo ai Chicago 7

 

Miglior film commedia-musicale

Borat 2
Hamilton
Palm Springs
Music
The Prom

 

Miglior regia

David Fincher - Mank

Regina King - One Night in Miami
Emerald Ferrell - Promising Young Woman

Aaron Sorkin - Il processo ai Chicago 7

Chloe Zhao - Nomadland

 

Miglior attore protagonista in un film drammatico

Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal 

Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins - The Father

Gary Oldman - Mank

Tahar Rahim - The Mauritanian

 

Miglior attore protagonista in un film commedia-musicale

Sacha Baron Cohen - Borat 2
James Corden - The Prom
Lin-Manuel Miranda - Hamilton
Dev Patel - The Personal History of David Copperfield
Andy Samberg - Palm Springs

 

 

Miglior attrice protagonista in un film drammatico

Viola Davis- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand - Nomadland

Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman
Andra Day - The United States vs. Billie Holiday

 

Miglior attrice protagonista in un film commedia-musicale

Maria Bakalova - Borat 2

Michelle Pfeiffer - French Exit

Rosamund Pike - I care a lot

Anya Taylor-Joy - Emma

Kate Hudson - Music

 

Miglior attore non protagonista

Bill Murray - On the Rocks
Sacha Baron Cohen - Il processo ai Chicago 7
Leslie Odom Jr. - One Night in Miami
Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto - The Little Things

 

Miglior attrice non protagonista

 

 

Miglior sceneggiatura

 

 

Miglior colonna sonora

Alexandre Desplat - The Midnight Sky
Ludwig Goransson - Tenet
James Newton Howard - News of the World
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross - Mank
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste - Soul

 

Miglior canzone

 

 

Miglior film d'animazione

 

 

Miglior film straniero

 

 

TV

 

Miglior serie tv drammatica

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

 

Miglior serie tv commedia-musicale

Emily in Paris
Ted Lasso
The Flight Attendant
Schitt's Creek
The Great

 

Miglior miniserie o film tv

Normal People
La regina degli scacchi
Small Axe
The Undoing
Unorthodox

 

Miglior attore protagonista in una serie tv drammatica

Josh O'Connor - The Crown

Jason Bateman - Ozark
Matthew Rhys - Perry Mason
Al Pacino - Hunters

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul

 

Miglior attore protagonista in una serie tv commedia-musicale

 

 

Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie tv drammatica

Olivia Colman - The Crown

Jodie Colmer - Killing Eve

Emma Corrin - The Crown

Laura Linney - Ozark

Sarah Paulson - Ratched

 

Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie tv commedia-musicale

Lily Collins - Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning - The Great
Jane Levy - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
Catherine O'Hara - Schitt's Creek

 

Miglior attore protagonista in una miniserie o film tv

Bryan Cranston - Your Honor
Ethan Hawke - The Good Lord Bird

Jeff Daniels - The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant - The Undoing

Mark Ruffalo - I know this much is true

 

Miglior attrice protagonista in una miniserie o film tv

Nicole Kidman - The Undoing
Cate Blanchett - Mrs. America
Daisy Edgar-Jones - Normal People

Shira Haas - Unorthodox
Anya Taylor-Joy - La regina degli scacchi

 

Miglior attore non protagonista

John Boyega - Small Axe
Brendan Gleeson - The Comey Rule
Dan Levy - Schitt's Creek
Jim Parsons - Hollywood
Donald Sutherland - The Undoing

 

Miglior attrice non protagonista

