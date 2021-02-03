Golden Globes 2021, tutte le nominations (IN AGGIORNAMENTO)

Sono state svelate le nominations che si contenderanno tutti i premi della 78^ edizione dei Golden Globe Awards, slittata in avanti di qualche mese rispetto al calendario tradizionale (si svolgerà domenica 28 febbraio), con conduzione “a distanza” di Tina Fey e Amy Poehler , una da New York e l'altra da Beverly Hills.

CINEMA

Miglior film drammatico

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Il processo ai Chicago 7

Miglior film commedia-musicale

Borat 2

Hamilton

Palm Springs

Music

The Prom

Miglior regia

David Fincher - Mank

Regina King - One Night in Miami

Emerald Ferrell - Promising Young Woman

Aaron Sorkin - Il processo ai Chicago 7

Chloe Zhao - Nomadland

Miglior attore protagonista in un film drammatico



Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins - The Father

Gary Oldman - Mank

Tahar Rahim - The Mauritanian

Miglior attore protagonista in un film commedia-musicale

Sacha Baron Cohen - Borat 2

James Corden - The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda - Hamilton

Dev Patel - The Personal History of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg - Palm Springs

Miglior attrice protagonista in un film drammatico

Viola Davis- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand - Nomadland

Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman

Andra Day - The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Miglior attrice protagonista in un film commedia-musicale

Maria Bakalova - Borat 2

Michelle Pfeiffer - French Exit

Rosamund Pike - I care a lot

Anya Taylor-Joy - Emma

Kate Hudson - Music

Miglior attore non protagonista

Bill Murray - On the Rocks

Sacha Baron Cohen - Il processo ai Chicago 7

Leslie Odom Jr. - One Night in Miami

Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto - The Little Things

Miglior attrice non protagonista

Miglior sceneggiatura

Miglior colonna sonora

Alexandre Desplat - The Midnight Sky

Ludwig Goransson - Tenet

James Newton Howard - News of the World

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross - Mank

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste - Soul

Miglior canzone

Miglior film d'animazione

Miglior film straniero

TV

Miglior serie tv drammatica

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

Miglior serie tv commedia-musicale

Emily in Paris

Ted Lasso

The Flight Attendant

Schitt's Creek

The Great

Miglior miniserie o film tv

Normal People

La regina degli scacchi

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox

Miglior attore protagonista in una serie tv drammatica

Josh O'Connor - The Crown

Jason Bateman - Ozark

Matthew Rhys - Perry Mason

Al Pacino - Hunters

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul

Miglior attore protagonista in una serie tv commedia-musicale

Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie tv drammatica

Olivia Colman - The Crown

Jodie Colmer - Killing Eve

Emma Corrin - The Crown

Laura Linney - Ozark

Sarah Paulson - Ratched

Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie tv commedia-musicale

Lily Collins - Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning - The Great

Jane Levy - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

Catherine O'Hara - Schitt's Creek

Miglior attore protagonista in una miniserie o film tv

Bryan Cranston - Your Honor

Ethan Hawke - The Good Lord Bird

Jeff Daniels - The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant - The Undoing

Mark Ruffalo - I know this much is true

Miglior attrice protagonista in una miniserie o film tv

Nicole Kidman - The Undoing

Cate Blanchett - Mrs. America

Daisy Edgar-Jones - Normal People

Shira Haas - Unorthodox

Anya Taylor-Joy - La regina degli scacchi

Miglior attore non protagonista

John Boyega - Small Axe

Brendan Gleeson - The Comey Rule

Dan Levy - Schitt's Creek

Jim Parsons - Hollywood

Donald Sutherland - The Undoing

Miglior attrice non protagonista