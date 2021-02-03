Golden Globes 2021, tutte le nominations (IN AGGIORNAMENTO)

Sono state annunciate da Sarah Jessica Parker e Taraji P. Henson le candidature per la 78^ edizione del premio che anticipa tradizionalmente gli Oscar
Sono state svelate le nominations che si contenderanno tutti i premi della 78^ edizione dei Golden Globe Awards, slittata in avanti di qualche mese rispetto al calendario tradizionale (si svolgerà domenica 28 febbraio), con conduzione “a distanza” di Tina Fey e Amy Poehler, una da New York e l'altra da Beverly Hills.
Sarah Jessica Parker e Taraji P. Henson hanno annunciato le candidature alle 5:30 del mattino, orario della West Coast.
CINEMA
Miglior film drammatico
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Miglior film commedia-musicale
Borat 2
Hamilton
Palm Springs
Music
The Prom
Miglior regia
David Fincher - Mank
Regina King - One Night in Miami
Emerald Ferrell - Promising Young Woman
Aaron Sorkin - Il processo ai Chicago 7
Chloe Zhao - Nomadland
Miglior attore protagonista in un film drammatico
Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins - The Father
Gary Oldman - Mank
Tahar Rahim - The Mauritanian
Miglior attore protagonista in un film commedia-musicale
Sacha Baron Cohen - Borat 2
James Corden - The Prom
Lin-Manuel Miranda - Hamilton
Dev Patel - The Personal History of David Copperfield
Andy Samberg - Palm Springs
Miglior attrice protagonista in un film drammatico
Viola Davis- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand - Nomadland
Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman
Andra Day - The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Miglior attrice protagonista in un film commedia-musicale
Maria Bakalova - Borat 2
Michelle Pfeiffer - French Exit
Rosamund Pike - I care a lot
Anya Taylor-Joy - Emma
Kate Hudson - Music
Miglior attore non protagonista
Bill Murray - On the Rocks
Sacha Baron Cohen - Il processo ai Chicago 7
Leslie Odom Jr. - One Night in Miami
Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto - The Little Things
Miglior attrice non protagonista
Miglior sceneggiatura
Miglior colonna sonora
Alexandre Desplat - The Midnight Sky
Ludwig Goransson - Tenet
James Newton Howard - News of the World
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross - Mank
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste - Soul
Miglior canzone
Miglior film d'animazione
Miglior film straniero
TV
Miglior serie tv drammatica
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched
Miglior serie tv commedia-musicale
Emily in Paris
Ted Lasso
The Flight Attendant
Schitt's Creek
The Great
Miglior miniserie o film tv
Normal People
La regina degli scacchi
Small Axe
The Undoing
Unorthodox
Miglior attore protagonista in una serie tv drammatica
Josh O'Connor - The Crown
Jason Bateman - Ozark
Matthew Rhys - Perry Mason
Al Pacino - Hunters
Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
Miglior attore protagonista in una serie tv commedia-musicale
Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie tv drammatica
Olivia Colman - The Crown
Jodie Colmer - Killing Eve
Emma Corrin - The Crown
Laura Linney - Ozark
Sarah Paulson - Ratched
Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie tv commedia-musicale
Lily Collins - Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning - The Great
Jane Levy - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
Catherine O'Hara - Schitt's Creek
Miglior attore protagonista in una miniserie o film tv
Bryan Cranston - Your Honor
Ethan Hawke - The Good Lord Bird
Jeff Daniels - The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant - The Undoing
Mark Ruffalo - I know this much is true
Miglior attrice protagonista in una miniserie o film tv
Nicole Kidman - The Undoing
Cate Blanchett - Mrs. America
Daisy Edgar-Jones - Normal People
Shira Haas - Unorthodox
Anya Taylor-Joy - La regina degli scacchi
Miglior attore non protagonista
John Boyega - Small Axe
Brendan Gleeson - The Comey Rule
Dan Levy - Schitt's Creek
Jim Parsons - Hollywood
Donald Sutherland - The Undoing
Miglior attrice non protagonista