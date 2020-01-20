@Getty Images

Non sapete come affrontare il Blue Monday ? Tranquilli, ecco una lista di dieci canzoni che vi aiuteranno a superare la giornata più triste dell’anno, tra loro brani di Britney Spears , Anastacia , Little Mix , Christina Aguilera e Spice Girls .

di Matteo Rossini

Non avete idea di come poter affrontare il Blue Monday? Avete bisogno di una bella carica di energia per arrivare al termine della giornata? Ecco allora una lista di dieci canzoni per migliorare l’umore, lasciarsi alle spalle i problemi, dimenticare gli ex e soprattutto ricordarsi che nella vita siamo in grado di fare tutto. Spice Girls - "Spice Up Your Life" (1997) Il nostro viaggio inizia nel 1997 quando Emma, Mel B, Geri, Victoria e Mel C lanciano “Spice Up Your Life”, il primo brano estratto dal secondo iconico disco “Spice World”. Il singolo è un invito a godersi la vita ricercando il lato positivo in ogni piccola caso; se in questo momento vedete tutto grigio, lasciate fare alle Spice Girs: “When you're feelin' sad and low / We will take you where you gotta go / Smilin', dancin', everything is free / All you need is positivity”.

Cher - “Strong Enough” (1998)

È lunedì, siete tornati a lavoro, il Natale è ormai un ricordo e la vostra storia d’amore è giunta al capolinea. Non preoccupatevi, ricordatevi sempre che siete “Strong Enough” come cantava la divina Cher: “'Cause I'm strong enough / To live without you / Strong enough / And I quit crying / Long enough / Now I'm strong enough / To know / You gotta go / There's no more to say / So save your breath and / Walk away / No matter what I hear you say / I’m strong enough / To know / You gotta go”.

Britney Spears - “Stronger” (2000)

Arriviamo al 2000 quando la Principessa del Pop lancia “Stronger”, il resto è storia. Britney Spears canta la sua nuova forza e di come il passato l’abbia resa la donna forte che è oggi: “Stronger than yesterday / Now it's nothing but my way / My loneliness ain't killing me no more / I’m stronger”.



Christina Aguilera - “Fighter” (2002)

Facciamo un salto in avanti di due anni, ecco Xtina che ci fornisce il giusto mood per affrontare questa giornata: non avere risentimento per chi ci ha fatto del male, ma ringraziarlo per averci reso le personeche siamo oggi. Christina non le manda a dire: "After all of the stealing and cheating you probably think that / I hold resentment for you / But uh uh, oh no, you're wrong / ‘Cause if it wasn't for all that you tried to do, I wouldn't know / Just how capable I am to pull through / So I want to say thank you / Cause it / ‘Cause it makes me that much stronger (Makes me work a little bit harder / It makes me that much wiser / So thanks for making me a fighter / Made me learn a little bit faster / Made my skin a little bit thicker / Makes me that much smarter / So thanks for making me a fighter”.

Natasha Bedingfield - “Unwritten” (2004)

Continuiamo il nostro viaggio con Natasha Bedingfiled che ci regala una canzone immortale ricordandoci che il nostro futuro non è ancora stato scritto: “Feel the rain on your skin / No one else can feel it for you / Only you can let it in / No one else, no one else / Can speak the words on your lips / Drench yourself in words unspoken / Live your life with arms wide open / Today is where your book begins / The rest is still unwritten”.

Paris Hilton - “Nothing In This World” (2006)

Passiamo ora all’iconica Paris Hilton che nel 2006 lancia il singolo “Nothing In This World” nel quale ricorda che niente potrà mai fermarci: “Nothing in this world can stop us tonight ( I can do what she can do so much better / Nothing in this world can turn out the light / I’m gonna make you feel alright tonight”.

Katy Perry - “Firework” (2010)

Arriviamo al 2010 quando la cantante di “I Kissed A Girl” lancia un vero e proprio inno per coloro che non sempre si sentono al massimo: “'Cause baby you're a firework / Come on show 'em what your worth / Make 'em go "Oh, oh, oh!" / As you shoot across the sky-y-y / Baby you're a firework / Come on let your colors burst / Make 'em go "Oh, oh, oh!" / You're gonna leave 'em fallin' down down down”.

Anastacia - “Stupid Little Things” (2014)

È il 2014 quando la Regina dello Sprock regala al mondo “Stupid Little Things” in cui ci invita a concentrarci sulle cose importanti della vita: “Now I know what love is worth in a broken world / But I can't get past the hurt / ’Til I give up on these stupid little things / I’m so hung up on these stupid little things / That keep me from you”.

Little Mix - “No More Sad Songs” feat. Machine Gun Kelly (2017)

Ora è il momento delle Little Mix, il gruppo che negli ultimi anni ha infranto numerosi record diventando tra le artiste di maggior successo al mondo. Jesy, Jade, Leigh-Anne e Perrie hanno le idee ben chiare: “For tonight, I'm going to get my mind off it / Don't care that someone's got his hands all over my body / Stay out all night, go where the music is loud / So I don't have to think about it, I'm beggin', please, don't play / No more sad songs”.

Lindsay Lohan - “Xanax” (2019)

Concludiamo la nostra lista con il singolo che ha segnato il ritorno di Lindsay Lohan sulla scena discografia internazionale. La voce di “Rumors” ha aperto il suo cuore: “I don't like the parties in LA, I go home / In a bad mood, pass out, wake up alone / Just to do it all over again, oh / Looking for you”.