Everything Everywhere All at Once, cast del film Oscar stasera in tv

Everything Everywhere All at Once va in onda stasera, martedì 21 ottobre, su Rai 4 alle 21.20. Il film è uscito nel 2022, diretto da Daniel Kwan e Daniel Scheinert (noti come il duo di registi "Daniels”). Ha un cast stellare che include Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, Jamie Lee Curtis e James Hong. Ecco gli interpreti del capolavoro vincitore di 7 statuette su 11 candidature agli Oscar, tra cui migliore attrice per Michelle Yeoh, oltre a due Golden Globe, un BAFTA, cinque Critics' Choice Awards, quattro SAG Awards e sette Independent Spirit Awards.



