Everything Everywhere All at Once, cast del film Oscar stasera in tv

Everything Everywhere All at Once, cast del film premiato con 7 Oscar stasera in tv. FOTO
La pellicola ultrapremiata agli Academy Awards del 2023 va in onda questa sera, 21 ottobre 2025, su Rai 4 alle 21.20. Diretta nel 2022 da Daniel Kwan e Daniel Scheinert (noti come il duo di registi "Daniels”), ha un cast stellare che include Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, Jamie Lee Curtis e James Hong. Ecco gli interpreti del capolavoro vincitore di 7 statuette agli Oscar, oltre a 2 Golden Globe, un BAFTA, 5 Critics' Choice Awards, 4 SAG Awards e 7 Independent Spirit Awards
di Camilla Sernagiotto