Everything Everywhere All At Once vince anche agli ADG Awards

Il film prodotto da A24 continua a sbancare la stagione dei premi. In una corsa all'Oscar che appare ormai inarrestabile. Riconoscimenti anche per Babylon e Glass Onion: Knives Out

Everything Everywhere All At Once continua a conquistare un premio dopo l’altro, in una corsa all’Oscar che ormai pare inarrestabile. Nella stessa notte in cui è arrivato il Directors Guild of America’s Award per i registi Daniel Kwan e Daniel Scheinert , il film prodotto da A24 si è aggiudicato anche l’Art Directors Guild Award per le migliori scenografie in un film fantasy. Altra indicazione della forza di questo lungometraggio che ha stupito tutti e che si candida a diventare il dominatore indiscusso della stagione cinematografica che avrà la sua conclusione ufficiale il 12 marzo, con la cerimonia di consegna degli Academy Awards.

Gli altri premi assegnati dal sindacato degli scenografi vanno a Babylon (miglior film ambientato nel passato) e Glass Onion: Knives Out (miglior film ambientato nella contemporaneità). Diciotto volte su 26 l’Oscar per la migliore scenografia è andato a uno dei tre film premiati nelle diverse categorie agli ADG Award. Dei tre vincitori di quest’anno, solo Everything Everywhere All At Once e Babylon sono in corsa per l’Oscar.

Everything, Everywhere All At Once: la recensione

ADG AWARDS 2023: TUTTI I VINCITORI

FILM

Film ambientato nel passato

vedi anche

Guarda la playlist video di Sky a tema cinema

· Babylon

· Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale

· Elvis

· The Fabelmans

· White Noise

Film fantasy

· Everything Everywhere All at Once

· Avatar: la via dell’acqua

· The Batman

· Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Film ambientato nel presente

· Glass Onion

· Bardo

· Bullet train

· Tár

· Top Gun: Maverick

Film d’animazione

· Pinocchio di Guillermo del Toro

· Lightyear

· Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

· Il gatto con gli stivali 2

· Red

SERIE TV

Serie single camera con episodi di un’ora ambientata nel passato

· Pachinko: “Chapter One”

· The Crown: “Ipatiev House”

· The Gilded Age: “Never the New”

· The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “Maisel vs. Lennon: The Cut Contest,” “How Do You Get Carnegie Hall?”

· Peaky Blinders: “Black Day”

Serie single camera con episodi di un’ora fantasy

· The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: “Adar”

· Andor: “Rix Road”

· House of the Dragon: “The Heirs of the Dragon”

· Stranger Things: “Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab”

· Wednesday: “Woe is the Loneliest Number”

Serie single camera con episodi di un’ora ambientata nel presente

· Severance: “Good News About Hell”

· Better Call Saul: “Wine and Roses,” “Nippy”

· Euphoria: “You Who Cannot See, Think of Those Who Can,” “The Theater and Its Double,” ”All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned for a Thing I Cannot Name”

· Ozark: “The Beginning of the End,” “Let the Great World Spin,” “City on the Make”

· The White Lotus: “Ciao”

Miniserie o film tv

· Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities

· Moon Knight

· Obi-Wan Kenobi

· Pinocchio

· Station 11

Serie single camera con episodi da mezz’ora

· Our Flag Means Death: “Pilot”

· Emily In Paris: “What’s It All About…” “How to Lose a Designer in 10 Days”

· Hacks: “Trust the Process”

· Only Murders in the Building: “Framed”

· What We Do in the Shadows: “The Grand Opening,” “The Night Market,” “Pine Barrens”

Serie multicamera

· How I Met Your Father: “Pilot”

· Bob ❤️ Abishola: “Inner Boss Bitch,” “Two Rusty Tractors,” “Estee Lauder and Goat Meat”

· The Conners: “Sex, Lies, and House Hunting,” “The Best Laid Plans, A Contrabassoon and A Sinking Feeling”

· The Neighborhood: “Welcome to the Remodel”

· United States of Al: “Kiss/Maach,” “Divorce/Talaq,” “Sock/Jeraab”