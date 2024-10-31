Black Doves, il trailer della serie tv Netflix con Keira Knightley

Black Doves, il trailer della serie tv Netflix con Keira KnightleySerie TV
Lo show thriller di spionaggio seguirà Helen Webb, una spia professionista dell'organizzazione Black Doves che insieme all'amico Sam dovrà affrontare adrenaliniche sfide. Dal 5 dicembre in streaming
Netflix (visibile anche su Sky Glass, Sky Q e tramite app su NOW Smart Stick) ha pubblicato il trailer della serie tv thriller di spionaggio Black Doves, con protagonisti Keira Knightley e Ben Whishaw. Lo show creato da Joe Barton uscirà sulla piattaforma di streaming il 5 dicembre e seguirà Helen Webb (Knightley), una devota e arguta moglie e madre, nonché una spia professionita. Da 10 anni trasmette i segreti del marito, un politico, all’oscura organizzazione per la quale lavora, i Black Doves. Quando il suo amante segreto Jason (Andrew Koji) viene assassinato, il suo capo spia, l’enigmatico Reed (Sarah Lancashire), chiama il vecchio amico di Helen, Sam (Whishaw), per proteggerla.
UN'ALTRA SFIDA DI NETFLIK UK DOPO BABY REINDEER
La serie tv Black Doves è una delle ultime realizzate da Netflix UK, che quest’anno ha prodotto show di successo come Baby Reindeer. Il cast include anche Andrew Buchan (Carnival Row), Adeel Akhtar (Un inganno di troppo), Tracey Ullman (The Tracey Ullman Show), Finn Bennett (True Detective: Night Country), Luther Ford (The Crown), Koji (Warrior), Kathryn Hunter (Andor, Macbeth (The Tragedy of Macbeth)), Sam Troughton (Chernobyl, Mank), Ella Lily Hyland (15/Love, Silent Roar), Adam Silver (The Diplomat, Masters of The Air), Ken Nwosu (Look the Other Way and Run), Gabrielle Creevy (In My Skin, Three Women) e Omari Douglas (Ritrovarsi in Rye Lane, It’s A Sin).