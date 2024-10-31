Black Doves, il trailer della serie tv Netflix con Keira Knightley

UN'ALTRA SFIDA DI NETFLIK UK DOPO BABY REINDEER

La serie tv Black Doves è una delle ultime realizzate da Netflix UK, che quest’anno ha prodotto show di successo come Baby Reindeer. Il cast include anche Andrew Buchan (Carnival Row), Adeel Akhtar (Un inganno di troppo), Tracey Ullman (The Tracey Ullman Show), Finn Bennett (True Detective: Night Country), Luther Ford (The Crown), Koji (Warrior), Kathryn Hunter (Andor, Macbeth (The Tragedy of Macbeth)), Sam Troughton (Chernobyl, Mank), Ella Lily Hyland (15/Love, Silent Roar), Adam Silver (The Diplomat, Masters of The Air), Ken Nwosu (Look the Other Way and Run), Gabrielle Creevy (In My Skin, Three Women) e Omari Douglas (Ritrovarsi in Rye Lane, It’s A Sin).