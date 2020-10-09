Coming Out Day: 10 canzoni per festeggiare la giornata

Da Judy Garland a Troye Sivan, da Gloria Gaynor alle Little Mix passando per Christina Aguilera, Robyn e Lady Gaga

Domenica 11 ottobre si celebra il Coming Out Day, la giornata mondiale dedicata a ricordare l’importanza di un momento essenziale, e ancora oggi purtroppo necessario, per moltissime persone.

Nel corso degli anni numerosi artisti si sono schierati in prima linea a supporto della comunità LGBTQ+ con iniziative, associazioni, manifestazioni e anche canzoni. È il 1939 quando Judy Garland regala al pubblico Over The Rainbow divenendo la prima icona gay della storia, circa quarant'anni dopo Diana Ross racconta la voglia di esplodere vivendo la propria vita liberamente con il singolo I'm Coming Out. Negli anni più recenti alcune delle popstar più famose al mondo si sono aggiunte al coro, tra loro le Little Mix, Lady Gaga, Christina Aguilera e Robyn. Judy Garland - Over The Rainbow (1939) Un brano che ha segnato la musica, un'artista che ha incarnato la voglia di rivalsa della comunità, semplicemente un pezzo di storia della nostra società.

Diana Ross - I'm Coming Out (1980) Un titolo più esplicativo non potrebbe esistere, il testo arriva forte e chiaro: "The time has come for me / To break out of the shell / I have to shout / That I'm coming out / I'm coming out / I want the world to know".

Gloria Gaynor - “I Am What I Am” (1988) Passiamo a un’altra protagonista indiscussa della musica, stiamo ovviamente parlando di Gloria Gaynor che canta: “Go deep in circles / To find it in me / Rain falls around to my beginnings / So many riddles of my identity / I know all the answers of who I'm supposed to be ( I am me / Good or bad / I am myself / I’m no carbon copy of no one else / Right or wrong / I will stand up like a tree / Happy or sad / Good or bad / I am me / I am me”.

Christina Aguilera - Beautiful (2002) Facciamo un salto in avanti di ventidue anni arrivando all'iconica ed emozionante Beautiful di Xtina: "Everyday is so wonderful / Then suddenly / It's hard to breathe / Now and then I get insecure / From all the pain / I'm so ashamed / I am beautiful / No matter what they say / Words can't bring me down / I am beautiful / In every single way / Yes words can't bring me down".

Robyn - Dancing On My Own (2010) La delusione, il cuore spezzato, l’impossibilità di dimenticare il vero amore, il brano è entrato a far parte delle canzoni più amate dalla comunità LGBTQ+, una perla di rara bellezza: “Somebody said you got a new friend / Does she love you better than I can / It's a big black sky over my town / I know where you at, I bet she's around / Yeah, I know it's stupid / I just gotta see it for myself / I’m in the corner / Watching you kiss her / I’m right over here / Why can't you see me? / I’m giving it my all / But I'm not the girl you're taking home / I keep dancing on my own”.

Kylie Minogue - All The Lovers (2010) È il 2010 quando Kylie Minogue (FOTO) pubblica All The Lovers celebrando l'amore: "All the lovers that have gone before / They don't compare / To you / Don't be frightened / Just give me a little bit more / They don't compare / All the lovers".

Lady Gaga - Born This Way (2011) Un brano che non ha bisogno di presentazioni ma soltanto di essere ascoltato: "Don't be a drag, just be a queen / Whether you're broke or evergreen / You're black, white, beige, chola descent / You're Lebanese, you're Orient / Whether life's disabilities / Left you outcast, bullied, or teased / Rejoice and love yourself today / 'Cause baby you were born this way / No matter gay, straight, or bi / Lesbian, transgendered life / I'm on the right track baby / I was born to survive / No matter black, white or beige / Chola or orient made / I'm on the right track baby / I was born to be brave".

Little Mix - Secret Love Song (2016) Nel corso degli anni le Little Mix si sono schierate continuamente a supporto della comunità LGBTQ+ esibendosi anche a Dubai, dove l'omosessualità è illegale, con il brano Secret Love Song proiettando una gigantesca bandiera rainbow alle loro spalle, questo un estratto del brano: "Why can't I hold you in the street? / Why can't I kiss you on the dance floor? / I wish that it could be like that / Why can't it be like that? / 'Cause I'm yours / Why can't I say that I'm in love? / I wanna shout it from the rooftops / I wish that it could be like that / Why can't it be like that? / 'Cause I'm yours".

Years & Years - Sanctify (2018) Passiamo ora agli Years & Years con Sanctify: “You don't have to be straight with me / I see what's underneath your mask / I'm a man like you / I breathe the richness of the dancer's dance / And there's fire in you / And you know it's gonna hurt being cut in two / And afraid".

Troye Sivan - Lucky Strike (2019) Chiudiamo con il talentuoso Troye Sivan che ha più volte raccontato storie d’amore, questo un estratto di Lucky Strike: “'Cause you're safe like spring time / Short days, long nights, boy / Tell me all the ways to love you / 'Cause you taste like Lucky Strikes / You drag, I light, boy / Tell me all the ways to love you".