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MTV Video Music Awards 2026, tutto quello che c’è da sapere: dalle nomination ai performer

Musica

Matteo Rossini

©IPA/Fotogramma

Introduzione

Domenica 27 settembre Snoop Dogg condurrà gli MTV Video Music Awards 2026. Raye, Sombr e Teddy Swims saranno protagonisti di un omaggio a George Michael. Kacey Musgraves ricorderà Dolly Parton. Attesa per l’esibizione di Madonna. Oltre a ricevere il premio Artist Director Honors, Taylor Swift mostrerà in anteprima il videoclip del singolo Patient Zero, contenuto nell’album The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore. I Nirvana riceveranno il Video Vanguard Award. Tra i presenter anche Charli xcx e Tyla

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Quello che devi sapere

MTV Video Music Awards 2026, la cerimonia di premiazione

Grande attesa per l’edizione 2026 degli MTV Video Music Awards. Nel corso degli anni l’evento, nato nel 1984, è divenuto uno dei momenti più attesi nel mondo dello spettacolo.

1/17

I dettagli della cerimonia di premiazione

Gli MTV Video Music Awards 2026 si svolgeranno domenica 27 settembre. Lo show avrà luogo al Peacock Theater di Los Angeles, California.

2/17
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La conduzione

Snoop Dogg sarà il conduttore della cerimonia. Il cantante avrà il compito di acompagnare il pubblico nel corso della serata tra premiazioni e performance strabilianti. Negli anni l’artista si è affermato come uno dei protagonisti assoluti della scena rap a livello internazionale. Tra i suoi album più popolari troviamo Da Game Is to Be Sold, Not to Be Told, Tha Last Meal e R&G (Rhythm & Gangsta): The Masterpiece.

3/17

Il tributo a George Michael

Come annunciato dall’account Instagram degli MTV Video Music Awards, Raye, Sombr e Teddy Swims saranno protagonisti di un omaggio a George Michael, scomparso il 25 dicembre 2016. Massimo riserbo sui dettagli dell’esibizione.

4/17
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Il tributo a Dolly Parton

I VMAs vedranno Kacey Musgraves rendere omaggio a Dolly Parton, scomparsa il 25 agosto 2026. Tra i brani più popolari di Kacey Musgraves troviamo Butterflies e Rainbow.

5/17

I performer della serata

Oltre agli artisti chiamati a rendere omaggio a George Michael e Dolly Parton, lo show potrà contare sulla presenza di altri protagonisti della musica. Sul palco anche Lisa, Yung Lean e il collettivo Gener8tion, Sienna Spiro, Kacey Musgraves, Shaboozey e Gunna.

6/17
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Il ritorno di Madonna

Annunciato il ritorno della Regina del Pop. A oltre vent’anni dall’iconica performance con Britney Spears e Christina Aguilera, Madonna tornerà a esibirsi agli MTV Video Music Awards. A luglio l’artista ha pubblicato il nuovo album Confessions II conquistando il primo posto della classifica US Billboard 200.

7/17

Il premio Artist Director Honors

Come anticipato dal profilo Instagram dello show, Taylor Swift riceverà il premio Artist Director Honors. Tra i suoi album più acclamati ricordiamo Reputation, Folklore, Evermore e The Tortured Poets Department.

8/17
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Taylor Swift, il videoclip di Patient Zero

Oltre a ricevere il premio Artist Director Honors, la cantautrice statunitense mostrerà in anteprima il videoclip del singolo Patient Zero, contenuto nell’album The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore, nuova versione del disco uscito nell’ottobre del 2025. All’interno anche altri tre brani inediti: Babylon, Pink Clouding e Cleveland!

9/17

Il Video Vanguard Award

Come anticipato, i Nirvana riceveranno il Video Vanguard Award. Tra gli artisti premiati in passato anche Shakira, Mariah Carey e Jennifer Lopez.

10/17
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I presenter

La produzione del show ha svelato i nomi degli artisti chiamati a consegnare i premi. Ecco i presenter annunciati: Alex Warren, Belmont Cameli, Brandon Sklenar, Charli xcx, Ciara Miller, David Corenswet, Ella Bright, Isabel May, Jeff Probst, Rachel Dratch , Teyana Taylor, Troye Sivan e Tyla.

11/17

Tutte le nomination: prima parte

Video of the Year

  • Ariana Grande — hate that i made you love me
  • Bruno Mars — I Just Might
  • GENER8ION — STORM starring Yung Lean
  • Madonna — Confessions II - The Film
  • Sabrina Carpenter — Tears
  • Taylor Swift — The Fate of Ophelia

 

Artist of the Year

  • Ariana Grande
  • Bruno Mars
  • Madonna
  • Morgan Wallen
  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • Taylor Swift

 

Song of the Year

  • BTS - Swim
  • Ella Langley - Choosin’ Texas
  • HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI - Golden
  • Madonna e Sabrina Carpenter - Bring Your Love
  • Olivia Dean - Man I Need
  • PinkPantheress - Stateside + Zara Larsson
  • RAYE - WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!

12/17
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Tutte le nomination: seconda parte

Best New Artist

  • Bella Kay
  • CORTIS
  • Magnus Ferrell
  • Malcolm Todd
  • Myles Smith
  • Sienna Spiro
  • Stella Lefty

 

Best Collaboration

  • Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, Malice - Chains & Whips
  • French Montana x Max B - Ever Since U Left Me
  • Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter - Bring Your Love
  • PinkPantheress - Stateside + Zara Larsson
  • Shakira & Burna Boy - Dai Dai
  • Teyana Taylor & Lucky Daye - Hard Part

 

Best Pop

  • Ariana Grande - hate that i made you love me
  • Charli xcx - SS26
  • LISA - Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi
  • Olivia Rodrigo - drop dead
  • Sabrina Carpenter - House Tour
  • Tate McRae - Nobody’s Girl
  • Taylor Swift - The Fate of Ophelia

13/17

Tutte le nomination: terza parte

Best Hip-Hop

  • Cardi B ft. Kehlani — Safe
  • Don Toliver — E85
  • Drake — Janice STFU
  • Megan Thee Stallion — LOVER GIRL
  • Travis Scott — DUMBO
  • Tyler, The Creator — SUGAR ON MY TONGUE

 

Best R&B

  • Bruno Mars — I Just Might
  • Chris Brown — It Depends/Obvious
  • Dave & Tems — Raindance
  • Justin Bieber — YUKON
  • Kehlani — Folded
  • Mariah the Scientist & Kali Uchis — Is It a Crime

Best Alternative

  • Geese — Taxes
  • Mgk & Fred Durst — FIX UR FACE
  • Noah Kahan — The Great Divide
  • Olivia Rodrigo — the cure
  • SOMBR — Homewrecker
  • Tame Impala — Dracula
  • Twenty One Pilots — Drag Path

14/17
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Tutte le nomination: quarta parte

Best Dance

  • Bebe Rexha & Faithless - New Religion
  • Harry Styles - Aperture
  • Lady Gaga & Doechii - RUNAWAY
  • Madonna - Confessions II - The Film
  • PinkPantheress - Stateside + Zara Larsson
  • Slayyyter - DANCE…
  • Tate McRae - Nobody’s Girl

 

Best Latin

  • Anitta with Shakira - Choka Choka
  • Bad Bunny - NUEVAYoL
  • Fuerza Regida - TU SANCHO
  • KAROL G - Papasito
  • Rosalía ft. Yahritza Y Su Esencia - La Perla
  • Ryan Castro, Kapo & GANGSTA - LA VILLA
  • Shakira e Burna Boy - Dai Dai

 

 

Best K-Pop

  • BLACKPINK — JUMP
  • BTS — SWIM
  • CORTIS — REDRED
  • KATSEYE — PINKY UP
  • LE SSERAFIM (feat. j-hope dei BTS) —  SPAGHETTI
  • LISA —Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi

 

Best Country

  • Ella Langley — Choosin’ Texas
  • Kacey Musgraves — Dry Spell
  • Lainey Wilson — Somewhere Over Laredo
  • Luke Combs - Back in the Saddle
  • Shaboozey — Cowgirl
  • Stella Lefty — Boston
  • Tucker Wetmore — Brunette

15/17

Tutte le nomination: quinta parte

Best Direction

  • Ariana Grande — hate that i made you love me
  • Bruno Mars — I Just Might
  • GENER8ION - STORM starring Yung Lean
  • Madonna — Confessions II - The Film
  • Sabrina Carpenter — House Tour
  • Taylor Swift — Opalite

 

Best Art Direction

  • Charli xcx — SS26
  • Lady Gaga & Doechii — RUNAWAY
  • Madonna — Confessions II - The Film
  • PinkPantheress — Stateside + Zara Larsson
  • SOMBR —  My Body Isn’t Ready
  • Taylor Swift — The Fate of Ophelia

 

Best Cinematography

  • A$AP Rocky — PUNK ROCKY
  • Ariana Grande — hate that i made you love me
  • LISA — Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi
  • Madonna — Confessions II - The Film
  • Shaboozey — Cowgirl
  • Taylor Swift — The Fate of Ophelia

16/17
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Tutte le nomination: sesta parte

Best Editing

  • Ariana Grande — hate that i made you love me
  • Bruno Mars — I Just Might
  • LISA — Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi
  • Madonna — Confessions II - The Film
  • Sabrina Carpenter — House Tour
  • Taylor Swift — The Fate of Ophelia

 

Best Choreography

  • GENER8ION — STORM starring Yung Lean
  • Harry Styles — Dance No More
  • KATSEYE — PINKY UP
  • Madonna — Confessions II - The Film
  • Tate McRae — Nobody’s Girl
  • Taylor Swift — The Fate of Ophelia

 

Best Visual Effects

  • Ariana Grande — hate that i made you love me
  • JISOO X ZAYN — Eyes Closed
  • Madonna — Confessions II - The Film
  • PinkPantheress — Stateside + Zara Larsson
  • RAYE ft. Hans Zimmer — Click Clack Symphony.
  • Taylor Swift — The Fate of Ophelia

17/17
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