Snoop Dogg sarà il conduttore della cerimonia. Il cantante avrà il compito di acompagnare il pubblico nel corso della serata tra premiazioni e performance strabilianti. Negli anni l’artista si è affermato come uno dei protagonisti assoluti della scena rap a livello internazionale. Tra i suoi album più popolari troviamo Da Game Is to Be Sold, Not to Be Told, Tha Last Meal e R&G (Rhythm & Gangsta): The Masterpiece.