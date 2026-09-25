taylor swift, è uscito il nuovo singolo patient zero

Taylor Swift ha pubblicato il singolo Patient Zero, estratto dall’album The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore, nuova versione del disco uscito nel 2025. Il videoclip del brano sarà mostrato in anteprima agli MTV Video Music Awards 2026 in programma domenica 27 settembre

Taylor Swift ha pubblicato il nuovo singolo Patient Zero, estratto dall’album The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore, nuova versione del disco uscito nell’ottobre dello scorso anno. All’interno anche altri tre brani inediti. L'artista statunitense presenterà il videoclip ufficiale di Patient Zero nel corso della cerimonia di premiazione degli MTV Video Music Awards 2026.

Questa la tracklist completa dell’album The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore:

Taylor Swift ha aggiunto: “Spero che vi piacciano, perché sono nate dalla pura gratitudine per il vostro entusiasmo e per la celebrazione dell'album che abbiamo realizzato”. Parallelamente alla pubblicazione del brano, la voce di You Need To Calm Down ha condiviso una breve anteprima del videoclip annunciando la presenza di Colin Farrell e Dakota Johnson . Il filmato sarà mostrato in anteprima agli MTV Video Music Awards 2026 in programma domenica 27 settembre.

La cantautrice statunitense ha pubblicato The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore, nuova versione dell’album dei record con oltre quattro milioni di copie vendute nella sua prima settimana. L’artista ha raccontato: "Circa un anno fa, voi, avete fatto qualcosa di davvero inimmaginabile. Qualcosa che mi ha lasciato completamente senza parole... Avete regalato a The Life of a Showgirl la migliore prima settimana di sempre per un album. Sono andata in Svezia per festeggiare con Max e Shellback, i miei due collaboratori per questo album. In realtà volevamo solo riflettere e goderci il momento che stavamo vivendo, ma c'era uno studio di registrazione e abbiamo fatto quello che facciamo sempre quando proviamo qualcosa: abbiamo scritto altre canzoni".

Nel brano Taylor Swift (FOTO) parla di una relazione tossica tratteggiando alcuni lati di un partner manipolatore: “I know he charmed your family and friends / And you thought it's 'cause he loves you / But it's 'cause he loves how everybody else loves him / I know it seems like he shines so bright / But he's bathing in your reflected light / On a free solo social climb”. La cantante cerca quindi di offrire supporto alla nuova ragazza del suo ex fidanzato: “So if you wanna kick it, then I'm with it, I've been there / Felt the reeling, done the healing, said the curses and prayers / When the fever turns a dreamer into a pathetic ghost / If he's killing you, I see you / I was patient zero”.

Questo il testo di Patient Zero di Taylor Swift:

If you wanna party with somebody who might know

About the devil on his shoulder under his halo

When the toxins take their hold, you'd rather die than let it go

But if you're sick of him, I got you, I was patient zero

I've gotta be honest, I've been expecting your call

No, it's not a bad time at all

I heard somebody saying there's trouble in paradise

And my lips are sealed tight now

It's not for me to tell

Someone else what to do

But if you wanna party with somebody who might know

About the devil on his shoulder under his halo

When the toxins take their hold, you'd rather die than let it go

But if you're sick of him, I got you, I was patient zero

I bet he burst into your life like fireworks

I bet he even said "I love you" first

And when you saw another woman coming out of his place

I bet he kissed the rain off your face

Now he seems bored by you

And you don't know what to do

But if you wanna party with somebody who might know

About the devil on his shoulder under his halo

When the toxins take their hold, you'd rather die than let it go

But if you're sick of him, I got you, I was patient zero (I was patient)

I was patient zero

So let's get into it

I know he charmed your family and friends

And you thought it's 'cause he loves you

But it's 'cause he loves how everybody else loves him

I know it seems like he shines so bright

But he's bathing in your reflected light

On a free solo social climb

Take it from somebody who lost his games but won the race

Take it from someone who said all of this to his face

Someone who knows she's more than just the chase

Someone who had him and walked away

And so

If you wanna party with somebody who might know

About the devil on his shoulder under his halo

When the toxins take their hold, you'd rather die than let it go

But if you're sick of him, I got you, I was patient zero

So if you wanna kick it, then I'm with it, I've been there

Felt the reeling, done the healing, said the curses and prayers

When the fever turns a dreamer into a pathetic ghost

If he's killing you, I see you

I was patient zero