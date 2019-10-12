Esplora Sky TG24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
Eliud Kipchoge corre una maratona sotto le due ore: "Ho superato i limiti umani". FOTO

L'atleta keniano ha corso i 42 km in 1 ora 59'40". E' la miglior prestazione mondiale di sempre su questa distanza ma il record non sarà omologato: non si trattava di una gara ufficiale . Ad aiutare il campione un esercito di lepri che si sono alternate lungo il percorso
1/34
2/34
3/34
4/34
5/34
6/34
7/34
8/34
9/34
10/34
11/34
12/34
13/34
14/34
15/34
16/34
17/34

epa07914659 Eliud Kipchoge (in white), Kenyan marathon world record holder, in action next to his pacemakers during the INEOS 1:59 Challenge in Vienna, Austria, 12 October 2019. Kipchoge attempts to beat his own record becoming the first person to run a marathon in under two hours. EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

18/34

epa07914673 Eliud Kipchoge (in white), Kenyan marathon world record holder, in action next to his pacemakers during the INEOS 1:59 Challenge in Vienna, Austria, 12 October 2019. Kipchoge attempts to beat his own record becoming the first person to run a marathon in under two hours. EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

19/34

epa07914678 Eliud Kipchoge (in white), Kenyan marathon world record holder, in action next to his pacemakers during the INEOS 1:59 Challenge in Vienna, Austria, 12 October 2019. Kipchoge attempts to beat his own record becoming the first person to run a marathon in under two hours. EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

20/34

epa07914679 Eliud Kipchoge (in white), Kenyan marathon world record holder, in action next to his pacemakers during the INEOS 1:59 Challenge in Vienna, Austria, 12 October 2019. Kipchoge attempts to beat his own record becoming the first person to run a marathon in under two hours. EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

21/34

epa07914680 Eliud Kipchoge (4-L, in white), Kenyan marathon world record holder, in action next to his pacemakers during the INEOS 1:59 Challenge in Vienna, Austria, 12 October 2019. Kipchoge attempts to beat his own record becoming the first person to run a marathon in under two hours. EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

22/34

epa07914683 Eliud Kipchoge, Kenyan marathon world record holder, warms up during the INEOS 1:59 Challenge in Vienna, Austria, 12 October 2019. Kipchoge attempts to beat his own record becoming the first person to run a marathon in under two hours. EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

23/34

epa07914705 Eliud Kipchoge (L, in white), Kenyan marathon world record holder, in action next to his pacemakers during the INEOS 1:59 Challenge in Vienna, Austria, 12 October 2019. Kipchoge attempts to beat his own record becoming the first human to run a marathon in under two hours. EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

24/34

epa07914707 Eliud Kipchoge (C, in white), Kenyan marathon world record holder, in action next to his pacemakers during the INEOS 1:59 Challenge in Vienna, Austria, 12 October 2019. Kipchoge attempts to beat his own record becoming the first human to run a marathon in under two hours. EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

25/34

epa07914706 Eliud Kipchoge (2-R, in white), Kenyan marathon world record holder, in action next to his pacemakers during the INEOS 1:59 Challenge in Vienna, Austria, 12 October 2019. Kipchoge attempts to beat his own record becoming the first human to run a marathon in under two hours. EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

26/34

epa07914731 Eliud Kipchoge (C, in white), Kenyan marathon world record holder, in action next to his pacemakers during the INEOS 1:59 Challenge in Vienna, Austria, 12 October 2019. Kipchoge attempts to beat his own record becoming the first person to run a marathon in under two hours. EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

27/34

epa07914657 Eliud Kipchoge (in white), Kenyan marathon world record holder, at the start to his pacemakers during the INEOS 1:59 Challenge in Vienna, Austria, 12 October 2019. Kipchoge attempts to beat his own record becoming the first person to run a marathon in under two hours. EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

28/34

epa07914662 Eliud Kipchoge (in white), Kenyan marathon world record holder, in action next to his pacemakers during the INEOS 1:59 Challenge in Vienna, Austria, 12 October 2019. Kipchoge attempts to beat his own record becoming the first person to run a marathon in under two hours. EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

29/34

epa07914660 Eliud Kipchoge (in white), Kenyan marathon world record holder, in action next to his pacemakers during the INEOS 1:59 Challenge in Vienna, Austria, 12 October 2019. Kipchoge attempts to beat his own record becoming the first person to run a marathon in under two hours. EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

30/34

epa07914663 Eliud Kipchoge, Kenyan marathon world record holder, in action next to his pacemakers during the INEOS 1:59 Challenge in Vienna, Austria, 12 October 2019. Kipchoge attempts to beat his own record becoming the first person to run a marathon in under two hours. EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

31/34

epa07914658 Eliud Kipchoge (in white), Kenyan marathon world record holder, in action next to his pacemakers during the INEOS 1:59 Challenge in Vienna, Austria, 12 October 2019. Kipchoge attempts to beat his own record becoming the first person to run a marathon in under two hours. EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

32/34

epa07914664 Eliud Kipchoge (in white), Kenyan marathon world record holder, in action next to his pacemakers during the INEOS 1:59 Challenge in Vienna, Austria, 12 October 2019. Kipchoge attempts to beat his own record becoming the first person to run a marathon in under two hours. EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

33/34

epa07914667 Eliud Kipchoge (in white), Kenyan marathon world record holder, in action next to his pacemakers during the INEOS 1:59 Challenge in Vienna, Austria, 12 October 2019. Kipchoge attempts to beat his own record becoming the first person to run a marathon in under two hours. EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

34/34

epa07914666 Eliud Kipchoge (in white), Kenyan marathon world record holder, in action next to his pacemakers during the INEOS 1:59 Challenge in Vienna, Austria, 12 October 2019. Kipchoge attempts to beat his own record becoming the first person to run a marathon in under two hours. EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

