La canzone, originariamente registrata per l'album Britney (2001), anticipa ora il disco Britney (25th Anniversary Edition), che uscirà il 6 novembre 2026. Presenti anche le altre quattro tracce inedite Am I a Sinner, When I Say So, My Big Secret e una versione in studio di Right Now (Taste the Victory), utilizzata nel 2002 in uno spot di Pepsi
Britney Spears ha pubblicato una collaborazione inedita con Justin Timberlake, intitolata She’ll Never Be Me, originariamente registrata per il suo album Britney (2001) e ora anticipazione del disco Britney (25th Anniversary Edition), la celebrazione del 25º anniversario dell'album che uscirà il 6 novembre 2026. All’epoca della realizzazione della canzone, Spears e Timberlake erano fidanzati. La collaborazione musicale ha coinvolto anche i cantautori e produttori Bradley Daymond e Alex Greggs (noti come Riprock ‘n’ Alex G), che avevano già lavorato con gli NSYNC, il gruppo del quale aveva fatto parte lo stesso Timberlake. Spears ha pubblicato il brano senza annunci sul sito web o sui social, al di là di un reel su Facebook e di un comunicato stampa dell’etichetta discografica RCA. In ogni caso, il post Facebook ha specificato che l’album Britney (25th Anniversary Edition) conterrà anche altre quattro tracce inedite, rispettivamente Am I a Sinner, When I Say So, My Big Secret e una versione in studio di Right Now (Taste the Victory), utilizzata nel 2002 in uno spot di Pepsi.
IL TESTO E IL SIGNIFICATO
Nel testo del brano She’ll Never Be Me, Britney Spears si rivolge a un ex fidanzato che è convinto di poterla sostituire con una donna che le assomiglia. In realtà, però, quella nuova relazione non può replicare la precedente.
You know I’m one of a kind
Boy, what’s this I see
Your girl, she looks just like me
Blond hair and dressed to a T
You tell me how can this be
Does she knew I was the one
Who used to turn you on
But you don’t want to talk about it
Well, you think you can find
Someone to fill my shoes
And you ask yourself why
She don’t do the things I do
And you can’t deny
That everywhere you go
You see my face, hear my name
And it eats you up inside
You know I’m one of a kind
There’ll never be another me
Can’t get me out of your mind
You’re lost in your own fantasy
And when you look in my eyes
Is it hard for you to realize
She’ll never be me
Why can’t you see it, girl
Got no identity
Whenever he’s touching you
He’s really thinking of me
Do you know I was the one
Who used to turn him on?
But you don’t want to talk about it
And the way you must feel (Way you must feel)
You got to be confused
And you ask yourself why (And you ask yourself why)
You can’t do the things I do (Do the things I do)
And you can’t deny (Can’t deny)
That everywhere you go
You see my face, hear my name
And it eats you up inside
You know I’m one of a kind
There’ll never be another me
Can’t get me out of your mind
You’re lost in your own fantasy
And when you look in my eyes
Is it hard for you to realize
She’ll never be me
Don’t you think that she would see through you?
(Don’t you think that she would see through you?)
But you don’t want to think about it
(But you don’t want to think about it)
Try so hard to do the things I do
But you don’t wanna think about it
You know I’m one of a kind
There’ll never be another me
Can’t get me out of your mind
You’re lost in your own fantasy
And when you look in my eyes
Is it hard for you to realize? (Realize)
You know I’m one of a kind
There’ll never be another me
Can’t get me out of your mind
You’re lost in your own fantasy
And when you look in my eyes
Is it hard for you to realize?
She’ll never be me
Approfondimento
Britney Spears vende il catalogo: accordo da 200 milioni di dollari
LA FINE DELLA TUTELA LEGALE E IL RITIRO DALLE SCENE
Gli inediti presenti nell’album Britney (25th Anniversary Edition) rappresentano le prime nuove registrazioni di Spears dopo l’ultima collaborazione con will.i.am nel brano Mind Your Business, realizzato assemblando registrazioni precedenti. Nel 2024 la popstar aveva dichiarato che non sarebbe “mai più tornata nell’industria musicale”, mentre nel mese di gennaio ha dichiarato che non si sarebbe più esibita negli Stati Uniti. Nel 2021 la cantante è uscita dalla tutela legale durata 13 anni, riacquistando così il controllo sulla sua vita privata e sulle sue finanze. Da allora ha sempre mantenuto una certa discrezione, sebbene abbia occasionalmente rilasciato dichiarazione e pubblicato sui social video dove balla che hanno sollevato la preoccupazione dei fan. Nel mese di maggio 2026, Spears si è inoltre dichiarata colpevole di un reato minore, nello specifico di guida sotto l’influenza di droghe e alcol, e ha evitato così il carcere. Lo scorso 4 marzo, intorno alle ore 21:30, la California Highway Patrol aveva infatti arrestato la cantante nella contea di Ventura. Cinque settimane dopo, lei si era ricoverata volontariamente in un centro di riabilitazione, dal quale è uscita pochi giorni prima dell’udienza preliminare.
Approfondimento
Britney Spears patteggia per guida in stato alterato, niente carcere
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Autobiografie choc, 20 verità dal Principe Harry a Britney Spears
Dietro il sorriso smagliante e il fascino irresistibile delle nostre star preferite, si nascondono spesso segreti inconfessabili e lati oscuri che nessuno immagina. È solo quando decidono di mettersi a nudo, raccontando la loro storia in un'autobiografia rivelatrice, che veniamo a conoscenza di avvenimenti sconvolgenti e retroscena inaspettati. Sfoglia la galleria per scoprirne alcune di queste