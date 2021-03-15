Grammy Awards 2021, Beyoncé entra nella storia con 28 premi. Billie Eilish disco dell'annoMusica
Da I Can’t Breathe di H.E.R. canzone dell’anno a Megan Thee Stallion miglior nuova artista ed Harry Styles Best Pop Solo Performance, ecco tutti i vincitori e quello che è accaduto durante la 63esima edizione dei prestigiosissimi grammofoni dorati. La popstar che ha vinto praticamente tutto batte il primato detenuto dalla violinista Alison Krauss, diventando leggenda
La 63esima edizione dei Grammy Awards ha consacrato Beyoncé non solo a massima protagonista ma anche a record assoluto di premi vinti nella storia della musica: la cantante ha totalizzato ben 28 premi, battendo il primato che fino a stanotte era detenuto dalla violinista Alison Krauss con 27 premi.
La serata è stata condotta dal presentatore televisivo e comico Trevor Noah, che ha fatto gli onori di casa in presenza nell'arena polivalente Staples Center, a Los Angeles. Il numero degli spettatori è stato ridotto al minimo, in ottemperanza alle norme anti contagio, e il red carpet live ha visto sfilare artisti e presentatori da soli. Ad aprire la cerimonia, Harry Styles con la sua Watermelon Sugar (con cui ha poi vinto nella categoria Best Pop Solo Performance).
Ecco tutti i vincitori dei Grammy Awards 2021, i più prestigiosi premi delle sette note.
Beyoncé porta a casa 28 Grammy, entrando nella storia
A Beyoncé vanno la bellezza di 28 statuette del grammofono, un numero tale da farle superare il primato che deteneva prima di stanotte la violinista Alison Krauss (27 premi). Dal premio per il miglior video musicale (con Brown Skin Girl) al grammofono per la migliore performance rap e la migliore canzone rap (Savage) in feat. con Megan Thee Stallion e quello per la migliore performance R&B con Black Parade, dire che ha fatto incetta di premi è poco.
Megan Thee Stallion è la miglior nuova artista
Il Grammy per la nuova promessa musicale, quello alla miglior nuova artista, va a Megan Thee Stallion, al secolo Megan Jovon Ruth Pete. È la rapper a stelle e strisce che ha duettato con Beyoncé nel remix del suo pezzo, Savage, brano che ha scalato le hit parade nel 2020 diventando un tormentone.
Harry Styles vince Best Pop Solo Performance
Ad Harry Styles va il premio Best Pop Solo Performance con Watermelon Sugar, brano con cui l’ex One Direction ha aperto la cerimonia. Per lui si tratta della prima partecipazione ai Grammy.
I Can't Breathe di H.E.R. miglior brano dell'anno
Ad aggiudicarsi il premio per il miglior brano dell’anno è H.E.R. con la sua I Can't Breathe. Questo Grammy viene assegnato a chi scrive il brano e in questo caso è stata la stessa cantante, H.E.R. (al secolo Gabriella Wilson).
Folklore di Taylor Swift è album dell'anno
Folklore di Taylor Swift è l'album dell'anno. Si tratta della prima donna nella storia ad aver vinto in questa categoria dei Grammy per la terza volta (raggiungendo il primato di Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder e Paul Simon).
Negli anni scorsi aveva vinto nel 2008 con Fearless (2008) e 1989 (2014).
Everything I Wanted di Billie Eilish disco dell'anno
Everything I Wanted di Billie Eilish è disco dell'anno (Record of the Year). La cantautrice statunitense era stata premiata nella stessa categoria anche nel 2020. Il vincitore di questa categoria, Record of the Year, è stato annunciato dal mitico Ringo Starr.
Il trionfo delle donne ai Grammy Awards 2021
Questa 63esima edizione dei Grammy è stata nel segno delle donne.
Da Beyoncé che ha sbancato con quattro premi (che, sommati agli altri, diventano i 28 da record) a Megan Thee Stallion miglior nuova artista, le signore della musica si sono dimostrate vincenti, energiche e massime protagoniste sia della cerimonia losangelina sia, più in generale, dell’anno più difficile della storia della musica e dell’industria musicale annessa. Un annus horribilis che ha avuto una risposta alquanto pronta dalle signore dell'arte (ricordiamo che il 2020 è stato anche l'anno del maggior numero di film diretti da registe donne).
Beyoncé è stata la prima donna dei Grammy 2021, di nome e di fatto: la pop star ha conquistato quattro premi, arrivando a quota 28 premi e diventando quindi la lady più premiata della storia.
Con Brown Skin Girl ha vinto anche nella categoria dei video musicali, in coppia con la figlia, Blue Ivy Carter, 9 anni, anche lei entrata nei primati come la più giovane vincitrice di sempre.
Taylor Swift ha conquistato il premio per l'album dell'anno con Folklore ed è stata la prima artista donna a ottenere tre vittorie del genere (unendosi a Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder e Paul Simon).
E ancora donne vincitrici nelle sezioni più importanti, da Billie Eilish nella categoria per il miglior disco, con Everything I Wanted, a Megan Thee Stallion nuova miglior artista dopo essere entrata nelle classifiche lo scorso anno. Si tratta della prima donna rapper dopo Lauryn Hill (e per la Hill correva l’anno 1999, fate due conti per vedere quanto tempo è passato...) a vincere in questa prestigiosa categoria.
Megan Thee Stallion ha trionfato pure nella sezione miglior performance e miglior canzone rap con Savage.
Non mancano all’appello Lady Gaga e Ariana Grande a cui è andato il premio per il miglior duo pop. Dua Lipa si è portata a casa il riconoscimento per il migliore album di canzoni pop e il brano dell'anno è stato I Can't Breathe di H.E.R.
Record of the Year
"Everything I Wanted" – Billie Eilish
Album of the Year
Folklore – Taylor Swift
Song of the Year
"I Can't Breathe" di Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
Best New Artist
Megan Thee Stallion
POP
Best Pop Solo Performance
"Watermelon Sugar" – Harry Styles
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
"Rain on Me" – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
American Standard – James Taylor
Best Pop Vocal Album
Future Nostalgia – Dua Lipa
DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC
Best Dance Recording
"10%" – Kaytranada featuring Kali Uchis
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Bubba – Kaytranada
CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Live at the Royal Albert Hall – Snarky Puppy
ROCK
Best Rock Performance
"Shameika" – Fiona Apple
Best Metal Performance
"Bum-Rush" – Body Count
Best Rock Song
"Stay High" di Brittany Howard, songwriter (Howard)
Best Rock Album
The New Abnormal – The Strokes
ALTERNATIVE
Best Alternative Music Album
Fetch the Bolt Cutters – Fiona Apple
R&B
Best R&B Performance
"Black Parade" – Beyoncé
Best Traditional R&B Performance
"Anything for You" – Ledisi
Best R&B Song
"Better Than I Imagined"
Best Progressive R&B Album
It Is What It Is – Thundercat
Best R&B Album
Bigger Love – John Legend
RAP
Best Rap Performance
"Savage" – Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé
Best Melodic Rap Performance
"Lockdown" – Anderson .Paak
Best Rap Song
"Savage" di Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe & Anthony White, songwriters (Megan thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé)
Best Rap Album
King's Disease – Nas
COUNTRY
Best Country Solo Performance
"When My Amy Prays" – Vince Gill
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
"10,000 Hours" – Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber
Best Country Song
"Crowded Table" di Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby & Lori McKenna, songwriters (The Highwomen)
Best Country Album
Wildcard – Miranda Lambert
NEW AGE
Best New Age Album
More Guitar Stories – Jim "Kimo" West
JAZZ
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
"All Blues" – Chick Corea, soloist
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Secrets are the Best Stories – Kurt Elling featuring Danilo Pérez
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Trilogy 2 – Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Data Lords – Maria Schneider Orchestra
Best Latin Jazz Album
Four Questions – Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
GOSPEL/CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC
Best Gospel Performance/Song
"Movin' On" di Darryl L. Howell, Jonathan Caleb McReynolds, Kortney Jamaal Pollard & Terrell Demetrius Wilson, songwriters (Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music)
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
"There Was Jesus"
Best Gospel Album
Gospel According to PJ – PJ Morton
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Jesus Is King – Kanye West
Best Roots Gospel Album
Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album) – Fisk Jubilee Singers
LATIN
Best Latin Pop Album or Urban Album
YHLQMDLG – Bad Bunny
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
La Conquista del Espacio – Fito Páez
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Un Canto por México, Vol. 1 – Natalia Lafourcade
Best Tropical Latin Album
40 – Grupo Niche
AMERICAN ROOTS
Best American Roots Performance
"I Remember Everything" – John Prine
Best American Roots Song
"I Remember Everything" di Pat McLaughlin & John Prine, songwriters (John Prine)
Best Americana Album
World on the Ground – Sarah Jarosz
Best Bluegrass Album
Home – Billy Strings
Best Traditional Blues Album
Rawer than Raw – Bobby Rush
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Have You Lost Your Mind Yet? – Fantastic Negrito
Best Folk Album
All the Good Times – Gillian Welch & David Rawlings
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Atmosphere – New Orleans Nightcrawlers
REGGAE
Best Reggae Album
Got to Be Tough – Toots and the Maytals
GLOBAL MUSIC
Best Global Music Album
Twice as Tall – Burna Boy
CHILDREN’S
Best Children's Album
All the Ladies – Joanie Leeds
SPOKEN WORD
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)
Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth – Rachel Maddow
COMEDY
Best Comedy Album
Black Mitzvah – Tiffany Haddish
MUSICAL THEATER
Best Musical Theater Album
Jagged Little Pill – Kathryn Gallagher, Celia Rose Gooding, Lauren Patten & Elizabeth Stanley, principal soloists; Neal Avron, Pete Ganbarg, Tom Kitt, Michael Parker, Craig Rosen & Vivek J. Tiwary, producers (Glen Ballard & Alanis Morissette, lyricists) (Original Broadway Cast)
MUSIC FOR VISUAL MEDIA
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Jojo Rabbit – Various artists
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
Joker – Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer
Best Song Written for Visual Media
"No Time to Die" (from No Time to Die) di Billie Eilish O'Connell and Finneas O'Connell (Billie Eilish)
COMPOSING/ARRANGING
Best Instrumental Composition
"Sputnik” di Maria Schneider, composer (Maria Schneider)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
"Donna Lee" di John Beasley, arranger (John Beasley)
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
"He Won't Hold You" di Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier featuring Rapsody)
PACKAGE
Best Recording Package
Vols. 11 & 12 di Doug Cunningham & Jason Noto, art directors (Desert Sessions)
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
Ode to Joy di Lawrence Azerrad & Jeff Tweedy, art directors (Wilco)
NOTES
Best Album Notes
Dead Man's Pop DI Bob Mehr, album notes writer (The Replacements)
HISTORICAL
Best Historical Album
It's Such a Good Feeling: The Best of Mister Rogers DI Lee Lodyga & Cheryl Pawelski, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Mister Rogers)
PRODUCTION, NON-CLASSICAL
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Hyperspace di Drew Brown, Andrew Coleman, Shawn Everett, Serban Ghenea, David Greenbaum, Jaycen Joshua, Beck Hansen & Mike Larson, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Beck)
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Andrew Watt
• "Break My Heart" (Dua Lipa)
• "Me and My Guitar" (A Boogie wit da Hoodie)
• "Midnight Sky" (Miley Cyrus)
• "Old Me" (5 Seconds of Summer)
• "Ordinary Man" (Ozzy Osbourne featuring Elton John)
• "Take What You Want" (Post Malone featuring Ozzy Osbourne & Travis Scott)
• "Under The Graveyard" (Ozzy Osbourne)
Best Remixed Recording
"Roses (Imanbek Remix)" di Imanbek Zeikenov, remixer (SAINt JHN)
PRODUCTION, CLASSICAL
Production, classical
Best Engineered Album, Classical
"Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, 'Babi Yar'" di David Frost & Charlie Post, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer (Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra)
Producer of the Year, Classical
David Frost
• Beethoven: Piano Sonatas, Vol. 9 (Jonathan Biss)
• Gershwin: Porgy And Bess (David Robertson, Eric Owens, Angel Blue, Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Chorus)
• Gluck: Orphée & Eurydice (Harry Bicket, Dmitry Korchak, Andriana Chuchman, Lauren Snouffer, Lyric Opera Of Chicago Orchestra & Chorus)
• Holst: The Planets; The Perfect Fool (Michael Stern & Kansas City Symphony)
• Muhly: Marnie (Robert Spano, Isabel Leonard, Christopher Maltman, Denyce Graves, Iestyn Davies, Janis Kelly, Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Chorus)
• Schubert: Piano Sonatas, D. 845, D. 894, D. 958, D. 960 (Shai Wosner)
• Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, 'Babi Yar' (Riccardo Muti, Alexey Tikhomirov, Chicago Symphony Orchestra & Chorus)
CLASSICAL
Best Orchestral Performance
"Ives: Complete Symphonies" di Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)
Best Opera Recording
"Gershwin: Porgy and Bess" di David Robertson, conductor; Angel Blue & Eric Owens; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
Best Choral Performance
"Danielpour: The Passion of Yessuah" di JoAnn Falletta, conductor; James K. Bass & Adam Luebke, chorus masters (James K. Bass, J'Nai Bridges, Timothy Fallon, Kenneth Overton, Hila Plitmann & Matthew Worth; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus & UCLA Chamber Singers)
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
"Contemporary Voices" – Pacifica Quartet
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
"Theofanidis: Concerto for Viola and Chamber Orchestra" di Richard O'Neill; David Alan Miller, conductor (Albany Symphony)
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
"Smyth: The Prison" di Sarah Brailey & Dashon Burton; James Blachly, conductor (Experiential Chorus; Experiential Orchestra)
Best Classical Compendium
"Thomas, M.T.: From the Diary of Anne Frank & Meditations on Rilke" di Isabel Leonard; Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Jack Vad, producer
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
"Rouse: Symphony No. 5" di Christopher Rouse, composer (Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)
MUSIC VIDEO/FILM
Best Music Video
"Brown Skin Girl" – Beyoncé, Saint Jhn & Wizkid Featuring Blue Ivy Carter di Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Jenn Nkiru, video directors; Lauren Baker, Astrid Edwards, Nathan Scherrer & Erinn Williams, video producers
Best Music Film
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice – Linda Ronstadt di Rob Epstein & Jeffrey Friedman, video directors; Michele Farinola & James Keach, video producers