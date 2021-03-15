Beyoncé è stata la prima donna dei Grammy 2021, di nome e di fatto: la pop star ha conquistato quattro premi, arrivando a quota 28 premi e diventando quindi la lady più premiata della storia. Con Brown Skin Girl ha vinto anche nella categoria dei video musicali, in coppia con la figlia, Blue Ivy Carter, 9 anni, anche lei entrata nei primati come la più giovane vincitrice di sempre. Taylor Swift ha conquistato il premio per l'album dell'anno con Folklore ed è stata la prima artista donna a ottenere tre vittorie del genere (unendosi a Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder e Paul Simon). E ancora donne vincitrici nelle sezioni più importanti, da Billie Eilish nella categoria per il miglior disco, con Everything I Wanted, a Megan Thee Stallion nuova miglior artista dopo essere entrata nelle classifiche lo scorso anno. Si tratta della prima donna rapper dopo Lauryn Hill (e per la Hill correva l’anno 1999, fate due conti per vedere quanto tempo è passato...) a vincere in questa prestigiosa categoria. Megan Thee Stallion ha trionfato pure nella sezione miglior performance e miglior canzone rap con Savage.

Record of the Year

"Everything I Wanted" – Billie Eilish





Album of the Year

Folklore – Taylor Swift





Song of the Year

"I Can't Breathe" di Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)





Best New Artist

Megan Thee Stallion



POP

Best Pop Solo Performance

"Watermelon Sugar" – Harry Styles



Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

"Rain on Me" – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande



Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

American Standard – James Taylor



Best Pop Vocal Album

Future Nostalgia – Dua Lipa



DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC

Best Dance Recording

"10%" – Kaytranada featuring Kali Uchis



Best Dance/Electronic Album

Bubba – Kaytranada



CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC



Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Live at the Royal Albert Hall – Snarky Puppy





ROCK



Best Rock Performance

"Shameika" – Fiona Apple



Best Metal Performance

"Bum-Rush" – Body Count



Best Rock Song

"Stay High" di Brittany Howard, songwriter (Howard)



Best Rock Album

The New Abnormal – The Strokes



ALTERNATIVE



Best Alternative Music Album

Fetch the Bolt Cutters – Fiona Apple



R&B



Best R&B Performance

"Black Parade" – Beyoncé



Best Traditional R&B Performance

"Anything for You" – Ledisi



Best R&B Song

"Better Than I Imagined"



Best Progressive R&B Album

It Is What It Is – Thundercat



Best R&B Album

Bigger Love – John Legend





RAP



Best Rap Performance

"Savage" – Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé



Best Melodic Rap Performance

"Lockdown" – Anderson .Paak



Best Rap Song

"Savage" di Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe & Anthony White, songwriters (Megan thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé)





Best Rap Album

King's Disease – Nas



COUNTRY



Best Country Solo Performance

"When My Amy Prays" – Vince Gill



Best Country Duo/Group Performance

"10,000 Hours" – Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber





Best Country Song

"Crowded Table" di Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby & Lori McKenna, songwriters (The Highwomen)



Best Country Album

Wildcard – Miranda Lambert



NEW AGE

Best New Age Album

More Guitar Stories – Jim "Kimo" West



JAZZ



Best Improvised Jazz Solo

"All Blues" – Chick Corea, soloist



Best Jazz Vocal Album

Secrets are the Best Stories – Kurt Elling featuring Danilo Pérez





Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Trilogy 2 – Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade



Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Data Lords – Maria Schneider Orchestra



Best Latin Jazz Album

Four Questions – Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra





GOSPEL/CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC



Best Gospel Performance/Song

"Movin' On" di Darryl L. Howell, Jonathan Caleb McReynolds, Kortney Jamaal Pollard & Terrell Demetrius Wilson, songwriters (Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music)



Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

"There Was Jesus"



Best Gospel Album

Gospel According to PJ – PJ Morton



Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Jesus Is King – Kanye West



Best Roots Gospel Album

Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album) – Fisk Jubilee Singers





LATIN



Best Latin Pop Album or Urban Album

YHLQMDLG – Bad Bunny



Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

La Conquista del Espacio – Fito Páez



Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Un Canto por México, Vol. 1 – Natalia Lafourcade



Best Tropical Latin Album

40 – Grupo Niche



AMERICAN ROOTS



Best American Roots Performance

"I Remember Everything" – John Prine



Best American Roots Song

"I Remember Everything" di Pat McLaughlin & John Prine, songwriters (John Prine)



Best Americana Album

World on the Ground – Sarah Jarosz



Best Bluegrass Album

Home – Billy Strings



Best Traditional Blues Album

Rawer than Raw – Bobby Rush



Best Contemporary Blues Album

Have You Lost Your Mind Yet? – Fantastic Negrito



Best Folk Album

All the Good Times – Gillian Welch & David Rawlings



Best Regional Roots Music Album

Atmosphere – New Orleans Nightcrawlers





REGGAE



Best Reggae Album

Got to Be Tough – Toots and the Maytals



GLOBAL MUSIC



Best Global Music Album

Twice as Tall – Burna Boy



CHILDREN’S



Best Children's Album

All the Ladies – Joanie Leeds





SPOKEN WORD



Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth – Rachel Maddow



COMEDY



Best Comedy Album

Black Mitzvah – Tiffany Haddish



MUSICAL THEATER



Best Musical Theater Album

Jagged Little Pill – Kathryn Gallagher, Celia Rose Gooding, Lauren Patten & Elizabeth Stanley, principal soloists; Neal Avron, Pete Ganbarg, Tom Kitt, Michael Parker, Craig Rosen & Vivek J. Tiwary, producers (Glen Ballard & Alanis Morissette, lyricists) (Original Broadway Cast)





MUSIC FOR VISUAL MEDIA



Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Jojo Rabbit – Various artists



Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Joker – Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer



Best Song Written for Visual Media

"No Time to Die" (from No Time to Die) di Billie Eilish O'Connell and Finneas O'Connell (Billie Eilish)





COMPOSING/ARRANGING



Best Instrumental Composition

"Sputnik” di Maria Schneider, composer (Maria Schneider)



Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

"Donna Lee" di John Beasley, arranger (John Beasley)



Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

"He Won't Hold You" di Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier featuring Rapsody)



PACKAGE



Best Recording Package

Vols. 11 & 12 di Doug Cunningham & Jason Noto, art directors (Desert Sessions)



Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

Ode to Joy di Lawrence Azerrad & Jeff Tweedy, art directors (Wilco)



NOTES



Best Album Notes

Dead Man's Pop DI Bob Mehr, album notes writer (The Replacements)



HISTORICAL



Best Historical Album

It's Such a Good Feeling: The Best of Mister Rogers DI Lee Lodyga & Cheryl Pawelski, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Mister Rogers)





PRODUCTION, NON-CLASSICAL



Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Hyperspace di Drew Brown, Andrew Coleman, Shawn Everett, Serban Ghenea, David Greenbaum, Jaycen Joshua, Beck Hansen & Mike Larson, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Beck)



Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Andrew Watt

• "Break My Heart" (Dua Lipa)

• "Me and My Guitar" (A Boogie wit da Hoodie)

• "Midnight Sky" (Miley Cyrus)

• "Old Me" (5 Seconds of Summer)

• "Ordinary Man" (Ozzy Osbourne featuring Elton John)

• "Take What You Want" (Post Malone featuring Ozzy Osbourne & Travis Scott)

• "Under The Graveyard" (Ozzy Osbourne)







Best Remixed Recording

"Roses (Imanbek Remix)" di Imanbek Zeikenov, remixer (SAINt JHN)





PRODUCTION, CLASSICAL



Production, classical

Best Engineered Album, Classical

"Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, 'Babi Yar'" di David Frost & Charlie Post, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer (Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra)



Producer of the Year, Classical

David Frost

• Beethoven: Piano Sonatas, Vol. 9 (Jonathan Biss)

• Gershwin: Porgy And Bess (David Robertson, Eric Owens, Angel Blue, Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Chorus)

• Gluck: Orphée & Eurydice (Harry Bicket, Dmitry Korchak, Andriana Chuchman, Lauren Snouffer, Lyric Opera Of Chicago Orchestra & Chorus)

• Holst: The Planets; The Perfect Fool (Michael Stern & Kansas City Symphony)

• Muhly: Marnie (Robert Spano, Isabel Leonard, Christopher Maltman, Denyce Graves, Iestyn Davies, Janis Kelly, Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Chorus)

• Schubert: Piano Sonatas, D. 845, D. 894, D. 958, D. 960 (Shai Wosner)

• Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, 'Babi Yar' (Riccardo Muti, Alexey Tikhomirov, Chicago Symphony Orchestra & Chorus)







CLASSICAL



Best Orchestral Performance



"Ives: Complete Symphonies" di Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)



Best Opera Recording

"Gershwin: Porgy and Bess" di David Robertson, conductor; Angel Blue & Eric Owens; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)





Best Choral Performance

"Danielpour: The Passion of Yessuah" di JoAnn Falletta, conductor; James K. Bass & Adam Luebke, chorus masters (James K. Bass, J'Nai Bridges, Timothy Fallon, Kenneth Overton, Hila Plitmann & Matthew Worth; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus & UCLA Chamber Singers)





Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

"Contemporary Voices" – Pacifica Quartet



Best Classical Instrumental Solo

"Theofanidis: Concerto for Viola and Chamber Orchestra" di Richard O'Neill; David Alan Miller, conductor (Albany Symphony)





Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

"Smyth: The Prison" di Sarah Brailey & Dashon Burton; James Blachly, conductor (Experiential Chorus; Experiential Orchestra)



Best Classical Compendium

"Thomas, M.T.: From the Diary of Anne Frank & Meditations on Rilke" di Isabel Leonard; Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Jack Vad, producer



Best Contemporary Classical Composition

"Rouse: Symphony No. 5" di Christopher Rouse, composer (Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)





MUSIC VIDEO/FILM



Best Music Video

"Brown Skin Girl" – Beyoncé, Saint Jhn & Wizkid Featuring Blue Ivy Carter di Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Jenn Nkiru, video directors; Lauren Baker, Astrid Edwards, Nathan Scherrer & Erinn Williams, video producers



Best Music Film

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice – Linda Ronstadt di Rob Epstein & Jeffrey Friedman, video directors; Michele Farinola & James Keach, video producers

