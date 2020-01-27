Matthew William Goode (nato a Exeter il 3 aprile del 1978) è un attore britannico che presto vedremo su Sky Atlantic nella serie tv A Discovery of Witches - Il manoscritto delle streghe.
Matthew Goode nei panni di Matthew Clairmont, il suo personaggio nella serie A Discovery of Witches. Clairmont è un affascinante professore di biochimica nonché un esperto genetista. Oltre a ciò è anche un vampiro...
Ma dove abbiamo già visto Matthew Goode? Nei film Match Point, Imagine Me & You, Io e Beethoven, Watchmen, A Single Man, La ragazza del dipinto, Stoker, The Imitation Game, Downton Abbey, e nelle serie tv The Good Wife, Downton Abbey, The Crown, Radici, Le due verità.
Matthew Goode in Watchmen (il film di Zack Snyder del 2009), dove ha interpretato Adrian Veidt, alias Ozymandias.
L'attore in The Crown, nel ruolo di Antony Armstrong-Jones.
Goode in Downton Abbey, dove ha interpretato Henry Talbot.
L'attore nella serie statunitense The Good Wife, dove ha interpretato per svariate stagioni il ruolo di Finley "Finn" Polmar.
Goode in un'immagine del film Imagine Me & You, un classico della cinematografia LGBT, nei panni di Hector, il marito della protagonista, interpretata da Piper Perabo.
