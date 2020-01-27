1/26
@Getty Images

Matthew William Goode (nato a Exeter il 3 aprile del 1978) è un attore britannico che presto vedremo su Sky Atlantic nella serie tv A Discovery of Witches - Il manoscritto delle streghe.

A Discovery of Witches - Il manoscritto delle streghe: le foto della serie tv
2/26

Matthew Goode nei panni di Matthew Clairmont, il suo personaggio nella serie A Discovery of Witches. Clairmont è un affascinante professore di biochimica nonché un esperto genetista. Oltre a ciò è anche un vampiro...

A Discovery of Witches, 5 indizi sulla serie tv a partire dal trailer. VIDEO
3/26
@Getty Images

Ma dove abbiamo già visto Matthew Goode? Nei film Match Point, Imagine Me & You, Io e Beethoven, Watchmen, A Single Man, La ragazza del dipinto, Stoker, The Imitation Game, Downton Abbey, e nelle serie tv The Good Wife, Downton Abbey, The Crown, Radici, Le due verità.

Dalla mitologia allo schermo, streghe e vampiri nelle serie tv e nei film
4/26

Matthew Goode in Watchmen (il film di Zack Snyder del 2009), dove ha interpretato Adrian Veidt, alias Ozymandias.

A Discovery of Witches, scopri tutto nello speciale sulla serie
5/26
@Getty Images

Matthew Goode.

6/26

L'attore in The Crown, nel ruolo di Antony Armstrong-Jones.

7/26
@Getty Images

Matthew Goode.

8/26

Goode in Downton Abbey, dove ha interpretato Henry Talbot.

9/26
@Getty Images

Matthew Goode.

10/26

L'attore nella serie statunitense The Good Wife, dove ha interpretato per svariate stagioni il ruolo di Finley "Finn" Polmar.

11/26
@Getty Images

Matthew Goode.

12/26

Goode in un'immagine del film Imagine Me & You, un classico della cinematografia LGBT, nei panni di Hector, il marito della protagonista, interpretata da Piper Perabo.

13/26
@Getty Images

Matthew Goode.

14/26
@Getty Images

Matthew Goode.

15/26
@Getty Images

Matthew Goode.

16/26
@Getty Images

Matthew Goode.

17/26
@Getty Images

Matthew Goode.

18/26
@Getty Images

Matthew Goode.

19/26
@Getty Images

Matthew Goode.

20/26
@Getty Images

Matthew Goode.

21/26
@Getty Images

Matthew Goode.

22/26
@Getty Images

Matthew Goode.

23/26
@Getty Images

Matthew Goode.

24/26
@Getty Images

Matthew Goode.

25/26
@Getty Images

Matthew Goode.

26/26
@Getty Images

Matthew Goode.

TAG:
sky atlantic news di atlantic matthew goode a discovery of witches