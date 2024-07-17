Emmy Awards 2024, tutte le nomination

Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
Tony Hale e Sheryl Lee Ralph hanno annunciato i nomi dei protagonisti e i titoli candidati ai prestigiosi premi televisivi che saranno consegnati il prossimo 15 settembre 2024 con una serata di gala. L'elenco completo – IN AGGIORNAMENTO

Con una diretta streaming dall'El Capitan Theatre di Los Angeles, inizia il conto alla rovescia per l'assegnazione dei Primetime Emmy Awards 2024, la cui settantaseiesima edizione si svolgerà il prossimo 15 settembre 2024.
Le categorie e i nominati, imperdibili per chi ama le serie televisive, sono state annunciate da Tony Hale e Sheryl Lee Ralph, artisti che hanno ricevuto entrambi il premio nelle loro carriere, per conto della Television Academy.
Di seguito, l'elenco delle nomination, divise per categoria.

Miglior Serie Drammatica

The Crown

Fallout

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Shōgun

Slow Horses

Il problema dei tre corpi
 

Miglior Serie Commedia

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in the Shadows

Miglior Miniserie

Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Idris Elba per Hijack

Donald Glover per Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Walton Goggins per Fallout

Gary Oldman per Slow Horses

Hiroyuki Sanada per Shōgun

Dominic West per The Crown

 

MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Jennifer Aniston per The Morning Show

Carrie Coon per The Gilded Age

Maya Erskine per Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Anna Sawai per Shōgun

Imelda Staunton per The Crown

Reese Witherspoon per The Morning Show

 

MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMICA

Matt Berry per What We Do in the Shadows

Larry David per Curb Your Enthusiasm

Steve Martin per Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short per Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White per The Bear

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai per Reservation Dogs
 

MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMICA

Quinta Brunson per Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri per The Bear

Selena Gomez per Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph per Loot - Una fortuna

Jean Smart per Hacks

Kristen Wiig per Palm Royale

 

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA MINISERIE O SERIE LIMITATA

Matt Bomer per Compagni di viaggio

Richard Gadd per Baby Reindeer

Jon Hamm per Fargo 

Tom Hollander per Feud

Andrew Scott per Ripley


MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA MINISERIE O SERIE LIMITATA

Jodie Foster per True Detective: Night Country

Brie Larson per Lezioni di chimica

Juno Temple per Fargo

Sofia Vergara per Griselda

Naomi Watts per Feud

MIGLIOR TALK SHOW

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
 

MIGLIOR REALITY SHOW

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Traitors

The Voice

Nextones, il festival d’avanguardia in una cava di marmo

Dal 18 al 21 luglio torna in Val D'Ossola la kermesse musicale per chi ama ascoltare le sette...

Torna la musica dei Travis, ecco "L.A. Times", il loro decimo album

Apartment 7A, il prequel di Rosemary's Baby: le foto

La pellicola vedrà Julia Garner nel ruolo della protagonista Terry Gionoffrio. L’uscita è fissata...

Adele sta pensando di ritirarsi dalla musica

La cantante, che il 23 novembre concluderà la residenza Weekends With Adele a Las Vegas, non sta...

