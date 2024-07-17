Emmy Awards 2024, tutte le nomination

Tony Hale e Sheryl Lee Ralph hanno annunciato i nomi dei protagonisti e i titoli candidati ai prestigiosi premi televisivi che saranno consegnati il prossimo 15 settembre 2024 con una serata di gala. L'elenco completo – IN AGGIORNAMENTO
Con una diretta streaming dall'El Capitan Theatre di Los Angeles, inizia il conto alla rovescia per l'assegnazione dei Primetime Emmy Awards 2024, la cui settantaseiesima edizione si svolgerà il prossimo 15 settembre 2024.
Le categorie e i nominati, imperdibili per chi ama le serie televisive, sono state annunciate da Tony Hale e Sheryl Lee Ralph, artisti che hanno ricevuto entrambi il premio nelle loro carriere, per conto della Television Academy.
Di seguito, l'elenco delle nomination, divise per categoria.
Miglior Serie Drammatica
The Crown
Fallout
The Gilded Age
The Morning Show
Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Shōgun
Slow Horses
Il problema dei tre corpi
Miglior Serie Commedia
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Palm Royale
Reservation Dogs
What We Do in the Shadows
Miglior Miniserie
Baby Reindeer
Fargo
Lessons in Chemistry
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
Idris Elba per Hijack
Donald Glover per Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Walton Goggins per Fallout
Gary Oldman per Slow Horses
Hiroyuki Sanada per Shōgun
Dominic West per The Crown
MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
Jennifer Aniston per The Morning Show
Carrie Coon per The Gilded Age
Maya Erskine per Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Anna Sawai per Shōgun
Imelda Staunton per The Crown
Reese Witherspoon per The Morning Show
MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMICA
Matt Berry per What We Do in the Shadows
Larry David per Curb Your Enthusiasm
Steve Martin per Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short per Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White per The Bear
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai per Reservation Dogs
MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMICA
Quinta Brunson per Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri per The Bear
Selena Gomez per Only Murders in the Building
Maya Rudolph per Loot - Una fortuna
Jean Smart per Hacks
Kristen Wiig per Palm Royale
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA MINISERIE O SERIE LIMITATA
Matt Bomer per Compagni di viaggio
Richard Gadd per Baby Reindeer
Jon Hamm per Fargo
Tom Hollander per Feud
Andrew Scott per Ripley
MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA MINISERIE O SERIE LIMITATA
Jodie Foster per True Detective: Night Country
Brie Larson per Lezioni di chimica
Juno Temple per Fargo
Sofia Vergara per Griselda
Naomi Watts per Feud
MIGLIOR TALK SHOW
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
MIGLIOR REALITY SHOW
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Traitors
The Voice