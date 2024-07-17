Emmy Awards 2024, tutte le nomination

Con una diretta streaming dall'El Capitan Theatre di Los Angeles, inizia il conto alla rovescia per l'assegnazione dei Primetime Emmy Awards 2024 , la cui settantaseiesima edizione si svolgerà il prossimo 15 settembre 2024 . Le categorie e i nominati, imperdibili per chi ama le serie televisive, sono state annunciate da Tony Hale e Sheryl Lee Ralph , artisti che hanno ricevuto entrambi il premio nelle loro carriere, per conto della Television Academy. Di seguito, l'elenco delle nomination, divise per categoria.

What We Do in the Shadows

Only Murders in the Building

MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Idris Elba per Hijack

Donald Glover per Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Walton Goggins per Fallout

Gary Oldman per Slow Horses

Hiroyuki Sanada per Shōgun

Dominic West per The Crown

MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Jennifer Aniston per The Morning Show

Carrie Coon per The Gilded Age

Maya Erskine per Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Anna Sawai per Shōgun

Imelda Staunton per The Crown

Reese Witherspoon per The Morning Show

MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMICA

Matt Berry per What We Do in the Shadows

Larry David per Curb Your Enthusiasm

Steve Martin per Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short per Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White per The Bear

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai per Reservation Dogs



MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMICA

Quinta Brunson per Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri per The Bear

Selena Gomez per Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph per Loot - Una fortuna

Jean Smart per Hacks

Kristen Wiig per Palm Royale

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA MINISERIE O SERIE LIMITATA

Matt Bomer per Compagni di viaggio



Richard Gadd per Baby Reindeer

Jon Hamm per Fargo

Tom Hollander per Feud

Andrew Scott per Ripley



MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA MINISERIE O SERIE LIMITATA

Jodie Foster per True Detective: Night Country

Brie Larson per Lezioni di chimica

Juno Temple per Fargo

Sofia Vergara per Griselda

Naomi Watts per Feud