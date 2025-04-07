Miley Cyrus, il videoclip del nuovo singolo End of the World

Il 30 maggio l’artista statunitense pubblicherà il nuovo progetto discografico Something Beautiful contenente anche la canzone End of the World
Miley Cyrus ha pubblicato End of the World, il brano incluso nel nuovo album Something Beautiful in arrivo sul mercato il 30 maggio. Parallelamente, l’artista statunitense ha lanciato il videoclip della canzone superando velocemente due milioni di visualizzazioni su YouTube.
Dopo Prelude e la title track. Miley Cyrus ha offerto un nuovo sguardo sul progetto discografico in arrivo a maggio. La cantante ha pubblicato End of the World, primo singolo ufficiale estratto dall’atteso disco, in uscita a circa due anni di distanza dall’acclamato Endless Summer Vacation.
La voce di Mother's Daughter (FOTO) ha lanciato anche il videoclip della canzone ottenendo ottimi riscontri da parte del pubblico. Ecco il testo di End of the World:
Today, you woke up, and you told me that you wanted to cry
The sky was falling like a comet on the fourth of July
Baby you’ve been thinking ’bout the future like it’s already yours
Show me how you’d hold me if tomorrow wasn’t coming for sure
Let’s pretend it’s not the end of the world
Let’s pretend it’s not the end of the world
Let’s spend the dollars you’ve been saving on a Mercedes Benz
And throw a party like McCartney with some help from our friends
Yeah let’s go down to Malibu and watch the sun fade out once more
Show me how you’d hold me if tomorrow was coming for sure
Let’s pretend it’s not the end of the world
Let’s pretend it’s not the end of the world
The sky is falling, falling like a comet now
I can see it coming down
The sky is falling, falling like a comet now
Ooh let’s go to Paris
I don’t care if we get lost in the scene
Paint the city like Picasso would’ve done in his dreams
Do all the things that we were way too terrified of before
I wanna take you to nirvana
We can’t take it too far
Hit the bottom of the bottle and forget who we are
Hold me close, you know tomorrow isn’t coming for sure
Let’s pretend that it’s not the end of the world
Let’s pretend that it’s not the end of the world
Let’s pretend that it’s not the end of the world
Let’s pretend
It’s not the end
Let’s pretend
It’s not the end
Let’s pretend
It’s not the end
Let’s pretend that it’s not the end of the world
The sky is falling, falling like a comet now
Let’s pretend that it’s not the end of the world
The sky is falling, falling like a comet now
Let’s pretend that it’s not the end of the world
The sky is falling, falling like a comet now
I can see it coming down
Negli anni Miley Cyrus si è affermata come una delle artiste più popolari e amate della scena pop e non solo. Tra i suoi album ricordiamo Bangerz e Plastic Hearts, arrivati rispettivamente alla prima e alla terza posizione della classifica statunitense Billboard 200. Tra i singoli citiamo Party in the U.S.A., We Can’t Stop, Adore You, Malibu, Mother’s Daughter, Slide Away e Midnight Sky.
Nel 2024 Miley Cyrus ha conquistato due statuette ai Grammy Awards trionfando nelle categorie Record of the Year e Best Pop Solo Performance per la canzone Flowers. Quest’anno l’artista ha vinto come Best Country Duo/Group Performance grazie al brano II Most Wanted in duetto con Beyoncé (FOTO).
