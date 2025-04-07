Esplora tutte le offerte Sky
Offerte
Cosa vedere:
Come vederlo:
Online con Sky:

Miley Cyrus, il videoclip del nuovo singolo End of the World

Musica

Matteo Rossini

©IPA/Fotogramma

Il 30 maggio l’artista statunitense pubblicherà il nuovo progetto discografico Something Beautiful contenente anche la canzone End of the World

Miley Cyrus ha pubblicato End of the World, il brano incluso nel nuovo album Something Beautiful in arrivo sul mercato il 30 maggio. Parallelamente, l’artista statunitense ha lanciato il videoclip della canzone superando velocemente due milioni di visualizzazioni su YouTube.

miley cyrus, la nuova canzone end of the world

Dopo Prelude e la title track. Miley Cyrus ha offerto un nuovo sguardo sul progetto discografico in arrivo a maggio. La cantante ha pubblicato End of the World, primo singolo ufficiale estratto dall’atteso disco, in uscita a circa due anni di distanza dall’acclamato Endless Summer Vacation.

 

La voce di Mother's Daughter (FOTOha lanciato anche il videoclip della canzone ottenendo ottimi riscontri da parte del pubblico. Ecco il testo di End of the World:

 

Today, you woke up, and you told me that you wanted to cry

The sky was falling like a comet on the fourth of July

 

Baby you’ve been thinking ’bout the future like it’s already yours

Show me how you’d hold me if tomorrow wasn’t coming for sure

Let’s pretend it’s not the end of the world

Let’s pretend it’s not the end of the world

 

Let’s spend the dollars you’ve been saving on a Mercedes Benz

And throw a party like McCartney with some help from our friends

Yeah let’s go down to Malibu and watch the sun fade out once more

Show me how you’d hold me if tomorrow was coming for sure

Let’s pretend it’s not the end of the world

Let’s pretend it’s not the end of the world

The sky is falling, falling like a comet now

I can see it coming down

The sky is falling, falling like a comet now

 

Ooh let’s go to Paris

I don’t care if we get lost in the scene

Paint the city like Picasso would’ve done in his dreams

Do all the things that we were way too terrified of before

I wanna take you to nirvana

We can’t take it too far

Hit the bottom of the bottle and forget who we are

Hold me close, you know tomorrow isn’t coming for sure

Let’s pretend that it’s not the end of the world

Let’s pretend that it’s not the end of the world

Let’s pretend that it’s not the end of the world

 

Let’s pretend

It’s not the end

Let’s pretend

It’s not the end

Let’s pretend

It’s not the end

 

Let’s pretend that it’s not the end of the world

The sky is falling, falling like a comet now

Let’s pretend that it’s not the end of the world

The sky is falling, falling like a comet now

Let’s pretend that it’s not the end of the world

The sky is falling, falling like a comet now

I can see it coming down

Approfondimento

Miley Cyrus ha pubblicato i nuovi brani Prelude e Something Beautiful

Negli anni Miley Cyrus si è affermata come una delle artiste più popolari e amate della scena pop e non solo. Tra i suoi album ricordiamo Bangerz e Plastic Hearts, arrivati rispettivamente alla prima e alla terza posizione della classifica statunitense Billboard 200. Tra i singoli citiamo Party in the U.S.A., We Can’t Stop, Adore You, Malibu, Mother’s Daughter, Slide Away e Midnight Sky.

Approfondimento

Miley Cyrus annuncia il nuovo album Something Beautiful

Nel 2024 Miley Cyrus ha conquistato due statuette ai Grammy Awards trionfando nelle categorie Record of the Year e Best Pop Solo Performance per la canzone Flowers. Quest’anno l’artista ha vinto come Best Country Duo/Group Performance grazie al brano II Most Wanted in duetto con Beyoncé (FOTO).

FOTOGALLERY

©Getty

1/31
Spettacolo

Grammy 2024, i vestiti e i look più belli sul red carpet. FOTO

I grandi nomi della musica si sono dati appuntamento a Los Angeles, alla Crypto.com Arena, per la 66esima edizione dei premi più importanti del settore, una notte di spettacolo incredibile nella quale la moda ha avuto un posto speciale. Tanti i momenti da ricordare sul tappeto rosso e sul palco. Protagonista la haute couture ma anche alcune creazioni vintage uscite dagli archivi per splendere ancora una volta sotto la luce dei riflettori. Lo stile ai Grammy non delude mai A cura di Vittoria Romagnuolo

Vai alla Fotogallery

Spettacolo: Ultime notizie

I titoli candidati ai David di Donatello 2024 disponibli su Sky e NOW

Cinema

La serie Sky Original di Valeria Golino, con  14 nominatiom  è tra le opere più...

Festival di Cannes 2025, Palma d’oro alla carriera a Robert De Niro

Cinema

L'attore e regista sarà premiato con la Palma d’Oro onoraria alla carriera al 78° Festival di...

Coachella Festival 2025, la lineup: da Lady Gaga a Post Malone. FOTO

Musica

Il Coachella 2025 si prepara a stupire ancora una volta con una line-up stellare. Tra palchi...

20 foto

Il documentario su Billy Joel aprirà il Tribeca Festival

Cinema

Il docufilm in due parti verrà proiettato il 4 giugno. Per gli organizzatori, si tratta di un...

Seven Springs - Il suono della Holden, progetto musicale con Baricco

Musica

La seconda edizione della rassegna diretta da Gloria Campaner e Nicola Campogrande si articola in...

Spettacolo: Per te