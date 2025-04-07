Miley Cyrus, il videoclip del nuovo singolo End of the World

Il 30 maggio l’artista statunitense pubblicherà il nuovo progetto discografico Something Beautiful contenente anche la canzone End of the World

Miley Cyrus ha pubblicato End of the World, il brano incluso nel nuovo album Something Beautiful in arrivo sul mercato il 30 maggio. Parallelamente, l’artista statunitense ha lanciato il videoclip della canzone superando velocemente due milioni di visualizzazioni su YouTube.

miley cyrus, la nuova canzone end of the world

Dopo Prelude e la title track. Miley Cyrus ha offerto un nuovo sguardo sul progetto discografico in arrivo a maggio. La cantante ha pubblicato End of the World, primo singolo ufficiale estratto dall’atteso disco, in uscita a circa due anni di distanza dall’acclamato Endless Summer Vacation.

La voce di Mother's Daughter (FOTO) ha lanciato anche il videoclip della canzone ottenendo ottimi riscontri da parte del pubblico. Ecco il testo di End of the World:

Today, you woke up, and you told me that you wanted to cry

The sky was falling like a comet on the fourth of July

Baby you’ve been thinking ’bout the future like it’s already yours

Show me how you’d hold me if tomorrow wasn’t coming for sure

Let’s pretend it’s not the end of the world

Let’s pretend it’s not the end of the world

Let’s spend the dollars you’ve been saving on a Mercedes Benz

And throw a party like McCartney with some help from our friends

Yeah let’s go down to Malibu and watch the sun fade out once more

Show me how you’d hold me if tomorrow was coming for sure

Let’s pretend it’s not the end of the world

Let’s pretend it’s not the end of the world

The sky is falling, falling like a comet now

I can see it coming down

The sky is falling, falling like a comet now

Ooh let’s go to Paris

I don’t care if we get lost in the scene

Paint the city like Picasso would’ve done in his dreams

Do all the things that we were way too terrified of before

I wanna take you to nirvana

We can’t take it too far

Hit the bottom of the bottle and forget who we are

Hold me close, you know tomorrow isn’t coming for sure

Let’s pretend that it’s not the end of the world

Let’s pretend that it’s not the end of the world

Let’s pretend that it’s not the end of the world

Let’s pretend

It’s not the end

Let’s pretend

It’s not the end

Let’s pretend

It’s not the end

Let’s pretend that it’s not the end of the world

The sky is falling, falling like a comet now

Let’s pretend that it’s not the end of the world

The sky is falling, falling like a comet now

Let’s pretend that it’s not the end of the world

The sky is falling, falling like a comet now

I can see it coming down