Busy Woman, il singolo di Sabrina Carpenter ha un verso controverso

Busy Woman, il testo della canzone

Di seguito trovate il testo completo della canzone Busy Woman:



Busy Woman

Oh, hey (Oh)

I’m so mature, collected, and sensible

Except when I get hit with rejection

To turn me down, well, that’s just unethical

I’ll turn into someone you’re scared to know

But if you need my love

My clothes are off, I’m coming over to your place

And if you don’t need (If you don’t need) my love

Well, I didn’t want your little bitch-ass anyway

Yeah, I’m a busy woman

I wouldn’t let you come into my calendar any night

But if you want my kisses, I’ll be your perfect missus

‘Til the day that one of us dies

So much to shave and lipstick to reapply

Maybe for you, though, I could accommodate

I’m flexible, so just tell me what you like

Tantric yoga, baby, namaste

If you don’t want me, I’ll just deem you gay

But if you need my love

My clothes are off, I’m coming over to your place (Ah-ah-ah-ah)

And if you don’t need (If you don’t need) my love

Well, I didn’t want your little bitch-ass anyway

Yeah, I’m a busy woman

I wouldn’t let you come into my calendar any night

But if you want my kisses, I’ll be your perfect missus

‘Til the day that one of us dies

Busy woman, all the time

Busy woman for the rest of my life

My openings are super tight

Busy woman, unless you call at night

Right, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

But if you need my love

My clothes are off, I’m coming over to your place (Ah-ah-ah-ah)

And if you don’t need (If you don’t need) my love

Well, I didn’t want your little bitch-ass anyway

‘Cause I’m a busy woman (Oh, hey)

I wouldn’t let you come into my calendar any night

But if you want my kisses, I’ll be your perfect missus (Ooh-ooh)

‘Til the day that one of us dies