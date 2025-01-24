Esplora tutte le offerte Sky
Offerte
Cosa vedere:
Come vederlo:
Online con Sky:

BRIT Awards 2025, tutti gli artisti nominati: da Dua Lipa ai Beatles

Musica

Matteo Rossini

©IPA/Fotogramma

Sabato 1° marzo Jack Whitehall condurrà la cerimonia di premiazione, tra gli artisti nominati Dua Lipa, i Beatles, Charli xcx, i Coldplay, JADE e Sam Fender

Giovedì 23 gennaio Sian Welby ha annunciato le candidature dei BRIT Awards 2025. Reduce dal successo mondiale dell’album brat, Charli xcx è risultata l’artista più nominata dell’edizione.

BRIT AWARDS 2025, LE NOMINATION

Se Charli xcx ha superato tutti conquistando ben cinque candidature, Dua Lipa (FOTO) è divenuta l’artista femminile con il maggior numero di nomination nella storia della cerimonia. Quest’anno la voce di Don’t Start Now concorrerà in quattro categorie: Album Of The Year, Artist Of The Year, Song Of The Year e infine Pop Act.

 

Da segnalare anche il ritorno dei Beatles. A quarantotto anni di distanza dall’ultima nomination alla prima edizione dei BRIT Awards, la formazione concorrerà per la statuetta Song of The Year grazie alla canzone Now & Then.

Approfondimento

BRIT Awards 2024, tutti i vincitori: da Dua Lipa a Raye. FOTO

Tra i nominati anche Sam Fender, i Coldplay (FOTO), Becky Hill e JADE. Le statuette di questa edizione sono state realizzate da Gabriel Moses. Lo show avrà luogo sabato 1° marzo, alla conduzione Jack Whitehall.

Approfondimento

BRIT Awards 2025, annunciata la data della cerimonia

Ecco tutte le nomination della quarantacinquesima edizione dei BRIT Awards:

Song of the Year:

  • Artemas - i like the way you kiss me
  • The Beatles - Now And Then
  • BL3SS x CamrinWatsin (feat. bbyclose) - Kisses
  • Central Cee (feat. Lil Baby) - BAND4BAND
  • Charli xcx Ft Billie Eilish - Guess featuring billie eilish
  • Chase & Status / Stormzy - Backbone
  • Coldplay - feelslikeimfallinginlove
  • Dua Lipa - Training Season
  • Ella Henderson (feat. Rudimental) - Alibi
  • JADE - Angel Of My Dreams
  • Jordan Adetunji - KEHLANI
  • KSI (feat. Trippie Redd) - Thick Of It
  • Myles Smith - Stargazing
  • Sam Ryder - You're Christmas To Me
  • Sonny Fodera / Jazzy / D.O.D - Somedays

Best New Artist:

  • English Teacher
  • Ezra Collective
  • The Last Dinner Party
  • Myles Smith
  • Rachel Chinouriri

Artist Of The Year:

  • Beabadoobee
  • Central Cee
  • Charli xcx
  • Dua Lipa
  • Fred again..
  • Jamie xx
  • Michael Kiwanuka
  • Nia Archives
  • Rachel Chinouriri
  • Sam Fender

Group Of The Year:

  • Bring Me The Horizon
  • Coldplay
  • The Cure
  • Ezra Collective
  • The Last Dinner Party

International Group Of The Year:

  • Amyl and the Sniffers
  • Confidence Man
  • Fontaines D.C.
  • Future & Metro Boomin
  • Linkin Park

Dance Act:

  • Becky Hill
  • Charli xcx
  • Chase & Status
  • Fred again..
  • Nia Archives

Pop Act:

  • Charli xcx
  • Dua Lipa
  • JADE
  • Lola Young
  • Myles Smith

Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act:

  • Central Cee
  • Dave
  • Ghetts
  • Little Simz
  • Stormzy

R&B Act:

  • Cleo Sol
  • FLO
  • Jorja Smith
  • Michael Kiwanuka
  • RAYE

Alternative/Rock Act:

  • Beabadoobee
  • The Cure
  • Ezra Collective
  • The Last Dinner Party
  • Sam Fender

International Artist Of The Year:

  • Adrianne Lenker
  • Asake
  • Benson Boone
  • Beyoncé
  • Billie Eilish
  • Chappell Roan
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • Taylor Swift
  • Tyler, The Creator

International Song Of The Year:

  • Benson Boone - Beautiful Things
  • Beyoncé - TEXAS HOLD 'EM
  • Billie Eilish - BIRDS OF A FEATHER
  • Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!
  • Djo - End of Beginning
  • Eminem - Houdini
  • Hozier - Too Sweet
  • Jack Harlow - Lovin On Me
  • Noah Kahan - Stick Season
  • Post Malone (feat. Morgan Wallen) - I Had Some Help
  • Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso
  • Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)
  • Taylor Swift (feat. Post Malone) - Fortnight
  • Teddy Swims - Lose Control
  • Tommy Richman - MILLION DOLLAR BABY

Mastercard Album Of The Year:

  • Charli xcx - BRAT
  • The Cure - Songs of A Lost World
  • Dua Lipa - Radical Optimism
  • Ezra Collective - Dance, No One's Watching
  • The Last Dinner Party - Prelude To Ecstasy

Spettacolo: Ultime notizie

Francesca Tocca e Raimondo Todaro si sono lasciati

Spettacolo

A differenza dell'ultima volta, quando la crisi era rientrata e la coppia si era riunita, questa...

Harry ti presento Sally, la reunion di Billy Crystal e Meg Ryan

Cinema

Gli attori della commdia romantica del 1989 hanno anticipato un nuovo progetto ancora top secret,...

Supergirl, la prima foto di Milly Alcock dal set del film

Cinema

James Gunn ha annunciato l'inizio delle riprese del cinecomic con protagonista la star di "House...

MasterChef 14, tutti gli eliminati sino ad ora. FOTO

TV Show sky uno

Tra Live Cooking, Blind Test, Invention Test, Pressure Test, Mystery Box, Red Mystery Box ed...

40 foto

BRIT Awards 2025, tutti gli artisti nominati: da Dua Lipa ai Beatles

Musica

Sabato 1° marzo Jack Whitehall condurrà la cerimonia di premiazione, tra gli artisti nominati Dua...

Video in evidenza

    Spettacolo: Per te