BRIT Awards 2025, tutti gli artisti nominati: da Dua Lipa ai Beatles

Sabato 1° marzo Jack Whitehall condurrà la cerimonia di premiazione, tra gli artisti nominati Dua Lipa, i Beatles, Charli xcx, i Coldplay, JADE e Sam Fender
Giovedì 23 gennaio Sian Welby ha annunciato le candidature dei BRIT Awards 2025. Reduce dal successo mondiale dell’album brat, Charli xcx è risultata l’artista più nominata dell’edizione.
BRIT AWARDS 2025, LE NOMINATION
Se Charli xcx ha superato tutti conquistando ben cinque candidature, Dua Lipa (FOTO) è divenuta l’artista femminile con il maggior numero di nomination nella storia della cerimonia. Quest’anno la voce di Don’t Start Now concorrerà in quattro categorie: Album Of The Year, Artist Of The Year, Song Of The Year e infine Pop Act.
Da segnalare anche il ritorno dei Beatles. A quarantotto anni di distanza dall’ultima nomination alla prima edizione dei BRIT Awards, la formazione concorrerà per la statuetta Song of The Year grazie alla canzone Now & Then.
Tra i nominati anche Sam Fender, i Coldplay (FOTO), Becky Hill e JADE. Le statuette di questa edizione sono state realizzate da Gabriel Moses. Lo show avrà luogo sabato 1° marzo, alla conduzione Jack Whitehall.
Ecco tutte le nomination della quarantacinquesima edizione dei BRIT Awards:
Song of the Year:
- Artemas - i like the way you kiss me
- The Beatles - Now And Then
- BL3SS x CamrinWatsin (feat. bbyclose) - Kisses
- Central Cee (feat. Lil Baby) - BAND4BAND
- Charli xcx Ft Billie Eilish - Guess featuring billie eilish
- Chase & Status / Stormzy - Backbone
- Coldplay - feelslikeimfallinginlove
- Dua Lipa - Training Season
- Ella Henderson (feat. Rudimental) - Alibi
- JADE - Angel Of My Dreams
- Jordan Adetunji - KEHLANI
- KSI (feat. Trippie Redd) - Thick Of It
- Myles Smith - Stargazing
- Sam Ryder - You're Christmas To Me
- Sonny Fodera / Jazzy / D.O.D - Somedays
Best New Artist:
- English Teacher
- Ezra Collective
- The Last Dinner Party
- Myles Smith
- Rachel Chinouriri
Artist Of The Year:
- Beabadoobee
- Central Cee
- Charli xcx
- Dua Lipa
- Fred again..
- Jamie xx
- Michael Kiwanuka
- Nia Archives
- Rachel Chinouriri
- Sam Fender
Group Of The Year:
- Bring Me The Horizon
- Coldplay
- The Cure
- Ezra Collective
- The Last Dinner Party
International Group Of The Year:
- Amyl and the Sniffers
- Confidence Man
- Fontaines D.C.
- Future & Metro Boomin
- Linkin Park
Dance Act:
- Becky Hill
- Charli xcx
- Chase & Status
- Fred again..
- Nia Archives
Pop Act:
- Charli xcx
- Dua Lipa
- JADE
- Lola Young
- Myles Smith
Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act:
- Central Cee
- Dave
- Ghetts
- Little Simz
- Stormzy
R&B Act:
- Cleo Sol
- FLO
- Jorja Smith
- Michael Kiwanuka
- RAYE
Alternative/Rock Act:
- Beabadoobee
- The Cure
- Ezra Collective
- The Last Dinner Party
- Sam Fender
International Artist Of The Year:
- Adrianne Lenker
- Asake
- Benson Boone
- Beyoncé
- Billie Eilish
- Chappell Roan
- Kendrick Lamar
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Taylor Swift
- Tyler, The Creator
International Song Of The Year:
- Benson Boone - Beautiful Things
- Beyoncé - TEXAS HOLD 'EM
- Billie Eilish - BIRDS OF A FEATHER
- Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!
- Djo - End of Beginning
- Eminem - Houdini
- Hozier - Too Sweet
- Jack Harlow - Lovin On Me
- Noah Kahan - Stick Season
- Post Malone (feat. Morgan Wallen) - I Had Some Help
- Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso
- Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)
- Taylor Swift (feat. Post Malone) - Fortnight
- Teddy Swims - Lose Control
- Tommy Richman - MILLION DOLLAR BABY
Mastercard Album Of The Year:
- Charli xcx - BRAT
- The Cure - Songs of A Lost World
- Dua Lipa - Radical Optimism
- Ezra Collective - Dance, No One's Watching
- The Last Dinner Party - Prelude To Ecstasy