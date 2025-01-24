BRIT Awards 2025, tutti gli artisti nominati: da Dua Lipa ai Beatles

BRIT AWARDS 2025, LE NOMINATION

Se Charli xcx ha superato tutti conquistando ben cinque candidature, Dua Lipa (FOTO) è divenuta l’artista femminile con il maggior numero di nomination nella storia della cerimonia. Quest’anno la voce di Don’t Start Now concorrerà in quattro categorie: Album Of The Year, Artist Of The Year, Song Of The Year e infine Pop Act.

Da segnalare anche il ritorno dei Beatles. A quarantotto anni di distanza dall’ultima nomination alla prima edizione dei BRIT Awards, la formazione concorrerà per la statuetta Song of The Year grazie alla canzone Now & Then.