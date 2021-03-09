Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
News:
Sport:
Video:
Format:
cinema
serie tv
tv show
Musica
altre sezioni
Altro
Seguici:

Bafta 2021, tutte le nomination degli "Oscar inglesi"

Spettacolo
Ipa
Handout photo issued by Bafta of the Audience Award, which went to Outlander, the Bafta Scotland awards. Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwar and actress Glenda Jackson are among those to be honoured at a special socially-distanced Bafta Scotland night.

Annunciati i titoli e gli interpreti in gara ai British Academy Film Awards. Guidano "Nomadland" e "Rocks" con 7 nomination ciascuno. "The Father", "Mank", "Minari" e "Promising Young Woman" conquistano sei candidature a testa. Quattro donne in corsa per la miglior regia. I vincitori saranno proclamati l'11 aprile in una cerimonia senza pubblico

Sono state svelate online le nomination per i British Academy Film Awards 2021 (Bafta). Ad annunciarle la comica Aisling Bea e l'attrice Susan Wokoma. Sette candidature a testa per Nomadland e Rocks, sei per The Father, Mank, Minari e Promising Young Woman. Quattro le donne che si contendono il premio per la miglior regia fra cui Chloe Zhao, già vincitrice ai Golden Globes. Ecco la lista completa dei film e degli artisti candidati, in attesa della premiazione senza pubblico dell'11 aprile.

Miglior film

Miglior film britannico

  • Calm With Horses
  • The Dig
  • The Father
  • His House
  • Limbo
  • The Mauritanian
  • Mogul Mowgli
  • Promising Young Woman
  • Rocks
  • Saint Maud

Miglior regista

  • Another Round - Thomas Vinterberg
  • Babyteeth - Shannon Murphy
  • Minari - Lee Isaac Chung
  • Nomadland - Chloé Zhao
  • Quo Vadis, Aida? - Jasmila Žbanić 
  • Rocks - Sarah Gavron

Miglior esordio di un regista, sceneggiatore o produttore britannico

  • His House
  • Limbo
  • Moffie
  • Rocks
  • Saint Maud

vedi anche

Golden Globe 2021, l'intervista a Chloe Zhao premiata per Nomadland

Miglior sceneggiatura originale

  • Another Round
  • Mank
  • Promising Young Woman
  • Rocks
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7

Miglior sceneggiatura non originale

  • The Dig
  • The Father
  • The Mauritanian
  • Nomadland
  • The White Tiger

leggi anche

Golden Globes 2021, il premio postumo a Chadwick Boseman

Miglior attrice protagonista

  • Bukky Bakray Rocks
  • Radha Blank The Forty-Year-Old Version
  • Vanessa Kirby Pieces of a Woman
  • Frances McDormand Nomadland
  • Wunmi Mosaku His House
  • Alfre Woodard Clemency

Miglior attrice non protagonista

  • Niamh Algar Calm With Horses
  • Kosar Ali Rocks
  • Maria Bakalova Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
  • Dominique Fishback Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Ashley Madekwe County Lines
  • Yuh-Jung Youn Minari

approfondimento

Golden Globe 2021: la vittoria storica di Nomadland e Chloé Zhao

Miglior attore protagonista

  • Riz Ahmed Sound of Metal
  • Chadwick Boseman Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
  • Adarsh Gourav The White Tiger
  • Anthony Hopkins The Father
  • Mads Mikkelsen Another Round
  • Tahar Rahim The Mauritanian

Miglior attore non protagonista

  • Daniel Kaluuya Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Barry Keoghan Calm With Horses
  • Alan Kim Minari
  • Leslie Odom Jr. One Night In Miami...
  • Clarke Peters Da 5 Bloods
  • Paul Raci Sound of Metal

approfondimento

Addio a Chadwick Boseman: la carriera da James Brown a Black Panther

Miglior film in lingua straniera

  • Another Round
  • Dear Comrades!
  • Les Misérables
  • Minari
  • Quo Vadis, Aida?

Miglior film d’animazione

  • Onward
  • Soul
  • Wolfwalkers

approfondimento

Buon compleanno Pixar: tutti i film della casa d'animazione

Miglior cortometraggio animato britannico

  • The Fire Next Time
  • The Owl and the Pussycat
  • The Song of A Lost Boy

Miglior cortometraggio britannico

  • Eyelash
  • Lizard
  • Lucky Break
  • Miss Curvy
  • The Present

Miglior documentario

  • Collective
  • David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
  • The Dissident
  • My Octopus Teacher
  • The Social Dilemma

Miglior casting

  • Calm With Horses
  • Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Minari
  • Promising Young Woman
  • Rocks

Miglior fotografia

  • Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Mank
  • The Mauritanian
  • News of the World
  • Nomadland

leggi anche

Nomadland, dove vedere il film premiato ai Golden Globe

Miglior montaggio

  • The Father
  • Nomadland
  • Promising Young Woman
  • Sound of Metal
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7

Miglior colonna sonora

  • Mank
  • Minari
  • News of the World
  • Promising Young Woman
  • Soul

Migliore scenografia

  • The Dig
  • The Father
  • Mank
  • News of the World
  • Rebecca

approfondimento

Mank, attori e personaggi del film di David Fincher a confronto

Migliori costumi

  • Ammonite
  • The Dig
  • Emma.
  • Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
  • Mank

Miglior trucco e acconciatura

  • The Dig
  • Hillbilly Elegy
  • Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
  • Mank
  • Pinocchio

Migliori effetti speciali

  • Greyhound
  • The Midnight Sky
  • Mulan
  • The One and Only Ivan
  • Tenet

Miglior sonoro

  • Greyhound
  • News of the World
  • Nomadland
  • Soul
  • Sound of Metal

leggi anche

Golden Globe 2021, l'intervista a Chloe Zhao premiata per Nomadland

EE Rising Star Award

  • Bukky Bakray
  • Conrad Khan
  • Kingsley Ben-Adir
  • Morfydd Clark
  • Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù

Spettacolo: Ultime notizie

Bafta 2021, tutte le nomination degli "Oscar inglesi"

Spettacolo

Annunciati i titoli e gli interpreti in gara ai British Academy Film Awards. Guidano...

Bafta 2021, tutte le nomination degli "Oscar inglesi"

Il finto Tom Cruise su TikTok diventa virale grazie ai video deepfake

Spettacolo

Il profilo @deeptomcruise sembra quello del reale attore hollywoodiano, invece si tratta di un...

Il finto Tom Cruise su TikTok diventa virale grazie ai video deepfake

Godzilla VS. Kong, pubblicati due nuovi poster del film

Cinema

La pellicola con protagonisti Alexander Skarsgård e Millie Bobby Brown uscirà il 31 marzo...

Godzilla VS. Kong, pubblicati due nuovi poster del film

Scala, appello di Dominique Meyer: "Vacciniamoci e riapriamo i teatri"

Spettacolo

Dopo l'allarme rientrato sulle 45 positività al Covid, il Sovrintendente si rivolge al governo:...

Scala, appello di Dominique Meyer: "Vacciniamoci e riapriamo i teatri"

Marracash in concerto, tour riprogrammato al 2022: le date

Musica

Dopo il grande successo riscosso con il suo ultimo lavoro in studio dal titolo “Persona”,...

Marracash in concerto, tour riprogrammato al 2022: le date

Video in evidenza

Share:

Spettacolo: Per te

Arriva sempre primo

Ricevi le notizie più importanti di politica, mondo, cronaca, spettacolo, le analisi e gli aggiornamenti. Per accettare le notifiche devi dare il consenso.

Hai attivato le notifiche di sky tg24

Fai login per ottenere il meglio subito

Accedi con il tuo Sky ID o registrati in pochi istanti.