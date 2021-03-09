Bafta 2021, tutte le nomination degli "Oscar inglesi"

Annunciati i titoli e gli interpreti in gara ai British Academy Film Awards. Guidano "Nomadland" e "Rocks" con 7 nomination ciascuno. "The Father", "Mank", "Minari" e "Promising Young Woman" conquistano sei candidature a testa. Quattro donne in corsa per la miglior regia. I vincitori saranno proclamati l'11 aprile in una cerimonia senza pubblico

Sono state svelate online le nomination per i British Academy Film Awards 2021 (Bafta). Ad annunciarle la comica Aisling Bea e l'attrice Susan Wokoma. Sette candidature a testa per Nomadland e Rocks, sei per The Father, Mank, Minari e Promising Young Woman. Quattro le donne che si contendono il premio per la miglior regia fra cui Chloe Zhao, già vincitrice ai Golden Globes. Ecco la lista completa dei film e degli artisti candidati, in attesa della premiazione senza pubblico dell'11 aprile.