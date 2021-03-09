Bafta 2021, tutte le nomination degli "Oscar inglesi"

Annunciati i titoli e gli interpreti in gara ai British Academy Film Awards. Guidano "Nomadland" e "Rocks" con 7 nomination ciascuno. "The Father", "Mank", "Minari" e "Promising Young Woman" conquistano sei candidature a testa. Quattro donne in corsa per la miglior regia. I vincitori saranno proclamati l'11 aprile in una cerimonia senza pubblico
Sono state svelate online le nomination per i British Academy Film Awards 2021 (Bafta). Ad annunciarle la comica Aisling Bea e l'attrice Susan Wokoma. Sette candidature a testa per Nomadland e Rocks, sei per The Father, Mank, Minari e Promising Young Woman. Quattro le donne che si contendono il premio per la miglior regia fra cui Chloe Zhao, già vincitrice ai Golden Globes. Ecco la lista completa dei film e degli artisti candidati, in attesa della premiazione senza pubblico dell'11 aprile.
Miglior film
Miglior film britannico
- Calm With Horses
- The Dig
- The Father
- His House
- Limbo
- The Mauritanian
- Mogul Mowgli
- Promising Young Woman
- Rocks
- Saint Maud
Miglior regista
- Another Round - Thomas Vinterberg
- Babyteeth - Shannon Murphy
- Minari - Lee Isaac Chung
- Nomadland - Chloé Zhao
- Quo Vadis, Aida? - Jasmila Žbanić
- Rocks - Sarah Gavron
Miglior esordio di un regista, sceneggiatore o produttore britannico
- His House
- Limbo
- Moffie
- Rocks
- Saint Maud
Miglior sceneggiatura originale
- Another Round
- Mank
- Promising Young Woman
- Rocks
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Miglior sceneggiatura non originale
- The Dig
- The Father
- The Mauritanian
- Nomadland
- The White Tiger
Miglior attrice protagonista
- Bukky Bakray Rocks
- Radha Blank The Forty-Year-Old Version
- Vanessa Kirby Pieces of a Woman
- Frances McDormand Nomadland
- Wunmi Mosaku His House
- Alfre Woodard Clemency
Miglior attrice non protagonista
- Niamh Algar Calm With Horses
- Kosar Ali Rocks
- Maria Bakalova Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Dominique Fishback Judas and the Black Messiah
- Ashley Madekwe County Lines
- Yuh-Jung Youn Minari
Miglior attore protagonista
- Riz Ahmed Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Adarsh Gourav The White Tiger
- Anthony Hopkins The Father
- Mads Mikkelsen Another Round
- Tahar Rahim The Mauritanian
Miglior attore non protagonista
- Daniel Kaluuya Judas and the Black Messiah
- Barry Keoghan Calm With Horses
- Alan Kim Minari
- Leslie Odom Jr. One Night In Miami...
- Clarke Peters Da 5 Bloods
- Paul Raci Sound of Metal
Miglior film in lingua straniera
- Another Round
- Dear Comrades!
- Les Misérables
- Minari
- Quo Vadis, Aida?
Miglior film d’animazione
- Onward
- Soul
- Wolfwalkers
Miglior cortometraggio animato britannico
- The Fire Next Time
- The Owl and the Pussycat
- The Song of A Lost Boy
Miglior cortometraggio britannico
- Eyelash
- Lizard
- Lucky Break
- Miss Curvy
- The Present
Miglior documentario
- Collective
- David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
- The Dissident
- My Octopus Teacher
- The Social Dilemma
Miglior casting
- Calm With Horses
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Minari
- Promising Young Woman
- Rocks
Miglior fotografia
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Mank
- The Mauritanian
- News of the World
- Nomadland
Miglior montaggio
- The Father
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Miglior colonna sonora
- Mank
- Minari
- News of the World
- Promising Young Woman
- Soul
Migliore scenografia
- The Dig
- The Father
- Mank
- News of the World
- Rebecca
Migliori costumi
- Ammonite
- The Dig
- Emma.
- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Mank
Miglior trucco e acconciatura
- The Dig
- Hillbilly Elegy
- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Mank
- Pinocchio
Migliori effetti speciali
- Greyhound
- The Midnight Sky
- Mulan
- The One and Only Ivan
- Tenet
Miglior sonoro
- Greyhound
- News of the World
- Nomadland
- Soul
- Sound of Metal
EE Rising Star Award
- Bukky Bakray
- Conrad Khan
- Kingsley Ben-Adir
- Morfydd Clark
- Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù