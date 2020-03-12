Coronavirus, positivi Tom Hanks e la moglie Rita Wilson

Tom Hanks e la moglie Rita Wilson sono positivi al coronavirus (TUTTI GLI AGGIORNAMENTI - LO SPECIALE). L'attore e la consorte, anche lei attrice, si trovavano in Australia per la produzione di un film di Baz Luhrmann su Elvis Presley quando sono risultati positivi al test. Hanks e la moglie sono tra le prime celebrità mondiali che hanno rivelato di essere stati colpiti dall'epidemia. "Siamo in isolamento", ha detto l'attore: "Vi faremo sapere" (OMS DICHIARA PANDEMIA - LA MAPPA DEL CONTAGIO GLOBALE).
Tom Hanks e la moglie lo hanno annunciato su Instagram
La coppia ha annunciato la positività al coronavirus con un post su Instagram. "Ci siamo sentiti un po' stanchi, come se avessimo il raffreddore e alcuni dolori muscolari", ha scritto Hanks. "Rita aveva dei brividi che andavano e venivano. Anche lievi febbri. Per fare la cosa giusta, come è necessario di questi tempi, e con i protocolli che devono essere seguiti, saremo testati e isolati per tutto il tempo necessario per la salute e la sicurezza pubblica". Wilson aveva tenuto concerti a Brisbane e all'Opera House di Sydney la settimana scorsa e durante il fine settimana. È possibile, che l'intera produzione del film a cui stava lavorando Tom Hanks sia costretta a chiudere per un massimo di due settimane. Il film è ancora in pre-produzione e l'uscita è prevista in ottobre 2021 (TRUMP SOSPENDE VIAGGI DA EUROPA PER 30 GIORNI).
