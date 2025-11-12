Neil Young compie 80 anni, le frasi più famose delle sue canzoni
Il cantautore, nato a Toronto il 12 novembre 1945, è una delle figure simbolo del rock degli ultimi decenni. Dalle esperienze con Buffalo Springfield e CSNY è passato a una grandiosa carriera solista. Chitarrista di talento, è l’autore di brani capolavoro e album immortali. Ecco alcuni dei versi più celebri tratti dalle sue canzoni
- There is a town in north Ontario / With dream comfort memory to spare / And in my mind I still need a place to go (C’è una città nel nord Ontario / Con tanti ricordi di sogni e conforto / E nella mia mente ho ancora bisogno di un posto dove andare)
- Tin soldiers and Nixon's comin’ / We’re finally on our own / This summer I hear the drummin’ / Four dead in Ohio (I soldatini di latta e Nixon stanno arrivando / Finalmente siamo per conto nostro / Quest’estate sento il rullo dei tamburi / Quattro morti in Ohio)
- A dreamer of pictures / I run in the night / You see us together / Chasing the moonlight / My cinnamon girl (Sognatore di immagini / Corro nella notte / Ci vedi insieme / Inseguire il chiaro di luna / La mia ragazza cannella)
- You take my hand / I’ll take your hand / Together we may get away / This much madness is too much sorrow / It's impossible to make it today (Prendi la mia mano / io prenderò la tua / Insieme potremmo andarcene via / Tutta questa follia fa troppo male / È impossibile farcela oggi)
- I was lying in a burned out basement / With the full moon in my eyes / I was hoping for replacement / When the sun burst through the sky (Giacevo sdraiato in uno scantinato bruciato / Con la luna piena negli occhi / Speravo in una sostituzione / Quando il sole irruppe nel cielo)
- But only love can break your heart / Try to be sure right from the start / Yes only love can break your heart / What if your world should fall apart? (Ma solo l’amore può spezzarti il cuore / Cerca di esserne sicuro fin dall’inizio / Sì, solo l’amore può spezzarti il cuore / E se il tuo mondo cadesse a pezzi?)
- I crossed the ocean / For a heart of gold / I’ve been in my mind / It's such a fine line / That keeps me searching / For a heart of gold / And I'm getting old (Ho attraversato l’oceano per un cuore d’oro / Ce l’ho nella mente / È un’idea così bella / Che mi fa continuare a cercare un cuore d’oro / E sto invecchiando)
- Oh, baby, that's hard to change / I can't tell them how to feel / Some get stoned, some get strange / But sooner or later, it all gets real / Walk on (Oh tesoro, è difficile da cambiare / Non posso dir loro come sentirsi / Alcuni si stordiscono, altri diventano strambi / Ma prima o poi tutto diventa reale / Va’ avanti)
- He came dancing across the water with his galleons and guns / Looking for the new world in that palace in the sun / On the shore lay Montezuma with his coca leaves and pearls / In his halls he often wondered of the secrets of the worlds (Venne danzando sull’acqua con i suoi galeoni e i fucili / Cercando il nuovo mondo in quel palazzo nel sole / Sulla spiaggia stava Montezuma / Con le sue perle e le foglie di coca / Spesso vagava nelle stanze tra i segreti dei mondi)
- I've been flyin' down the road / And I've been starvin' to be alone / And independent from the scene that I've known (Sfrecciavo giù per la strada / E morivo dalla voglia di essere da solo / E libero dall'ambiente che ho conosciuto)
- You are like a hurricane / There’s calm in your eye / And I'm gettin' blown away / To somewhere safer / Where the feeling stays / I want to love you but / I'm getting blown away (Sei come un uragano / C'è calma nei tuoi occhi / E io vengo spazzato via / In un posto più sicuro dove stanno i sentimenti / Voglio amarti ma vengo spazzato via)
- My my, hey hey / Rock and roll is here to stay / It's better to burn out
Than to fade away / My my, hey hey (My my, hey hey / Il rock’n’ roll è qui per restare / È meglio bruciare in fretta che svanire lentamente / My my, hey hey). Questa celebre frase venne citata da Kurt Cobain nella sua lettera di addio.
- Look out, Mama, there's a white boat comin' up the river / With a big red beacon and a flag and a man on the rail / I think you’d better call John 'cause it don't look like they're here to deliver the mail (Guarda, mamma, c'è una barca bianca che risale il fiume / Con un grande faro rosso, una bandiera e un uomo sulla prua / Penso che dovresti chiamare John perché non sembra siano qui per consegnare la posta)
- We got a thousand points of light for the homeless man / We got a kinder, gentler machine gun hand / We got department stores and toilet paper [...] Got a man of the people / Says keep hope alive / Got fuel to burn / Got roads to drive (Abbiamo mille punti luce per i senzatetto / Abbiamo una mitragliatrice più carina e gentile / Abbiamo centri commerciali e carta igienica [...] Abbiamo un uomo del popolo che dice di tenere viva la speranza / Abbiamo benzina da bruciare, abbiamo strade da percorrere)
- I never believed in much / But I believed in you (Non ho mai creduto in molte cose / Ma ho creduto in te)