Selena Gomez, è uscito il videoclip del brano In The Dark

Il brano In The Dark è incluso nella colonna sonora della seconda stagione della serie tv Nobody Wants This con Adam Brody e Kristen Bell. Pubblicato anche il videoclip ufficiale del singolo
Selena Gomez ha pubblicato il videoclip del nuovo singolo In The Dark, incluso nella colonna sonora della seconda stagione della serie Nobody Wants This con protagonisti Kristen Bell e Adam Brody.
È uscita la nuova canzone di Selena Gomez. L’artista ha pubblicato il videoclip, diretto da Luke Orlando, del brano incluso nella serie tv targata Netflix (visibile anche su Sky Glass, Sky Q e tramite la app su Now Smart Stick). In occasione della pubblicazione del singolo, la cantante ha condiviso un piccolo frammento del video sul suo profilo Instagram da oltre 400.000.000 di follower scrivendo: “Questa è solo una piccola goccia di nostalgia e spero che vi piaccia”.
La colonna sonora di Nobody Wants This vede presenti numerosi altri artisti: da Teddy Swmis a Kacey Musgraves passando per Alessia Cara e Finneas. Ecco il testo del brano In The Dark di Selena Gomez:
I don’t need anyone
That’s what you say when you’re drunk
Cover it up in a sea of emotion of waves
but I, I can still see you
If there was no consequence
Would you still be on defense
Don’t you forget it
I know you better than you know you
Your lows are mine too
And I’ll be there when you lose yourself
To remind you of who you are
And I’ll be there like nobody else
You’re so beautiful in the dark
Giving you love
Keep giving you love
Never giving you up (Oh)
Keep giving you love
Keep giving you love
But don’t look away from me
I’ll be there when you lose yourself
To remind you of who you are
Breathe with your finger tips
Fill up my lungs with your kiss
I’d be a liar
If I said that you weight didn’t weigh on me
But I’m treading lightly
Wake up your world
come melt away with me
Out of your waves
You know I’ll set you free
And I’ll wait up love
When you can’t sleep love
Cause all my life’s lying where you are
And I’ll be there when you lose yourself
to remind you of who you are
and I’ll be there like nobody else
you’re so beautiful in the dark
Giving you love
Keep giving you love
Never giving you up (Oh)
Keep giving you love
Keep giving you love
But don’t look away from me
And I’ll be there when you lose yourself
to remind you of who you are
Show me the side that you’re hiding from
Let me inside baby I won’t run
Nothing about you I can’t take
Show me the way that your heart breaks
Show me the side that you’re hiding from
Let me inside baby I won’t run
Show me the way your heart breaks
(oh yes love)
And I’ll be there when you lose yourself
to remind you of who you are
and I’ll be there like nobody else
you’re so beautiful in the dark
Giving you love
Keep giving you love
Never giving you up (Oh)
Keep giving you love
Keep giving you love
But don’t look away from me
I’ll be there when you lose yourself
to remind you of who you are
Selena Gomez e Danny Bianco si sono sposati. Il post su Instagram
A marzo Selena Gomez ha pubblicato l’album I Said I Love You First in collaborazione con Benny Blanco. La cantante ha parlato del progetto: "Nel corso della realizzazione di I Said I Love You First, Benny e io abbiamo avuto modo di esplorare tanti lati di noi stessi, come individui e come coppia. Amo il lato di Sunset Blvd divertente, spensierato e profondamente innamorato, e allo stesso modo amo altrettanto le nostre parti più dolci, tranquille e introspettive”.
L’artista ha anche ringraziato la sua dolce metà: “Benny, grazie per essere stato il mio diario personale durante tutto questo processo. Queste canzoni rappresentano il nostro passato, presente e futuro”. Selena Gomez ha poi aggiunto: “Grazie per aver riversato il tuo amore incondizionato nella creazione di questo progetto con me”.
Only Murders in the Building 5, tutto sulla nuova stagione della serie
Oltre alla carriera da attrice, Selena Gomez ha coltivato anche il suo percorso musicale. Grande successo per gli album Stars Dance, Revival e Rare. L’artista (FOTO) vanta anche una candidatura nella categoria Best Latin Pop Album per Revelación ai Grammy Awards.
