Selena Gomez, è uscito il videoclip del brano In The Dark

Il brano In The Dark è incluso nella colonna sonora della seconda stagione della serie tv Nobody Wants This con Adam Brody e Kristen Bell. Pubblicato anche il videoclip ufficiale del singolo

Selena Gomez ha pubblicato il videoclip del nuovo singolo In The Dark, incluso nella colonna sonora della seconda stagione della serie Nobody Wants This con protagonisti Kristen Bell e Adam Brody.

selena gomez, il testo e il videoclip del nuovo brano in the dark

È uscita la nuova canzone di Selena Gomez. L’artista ha pubblicato il videoclip, diretto da Luke Orlando, del brano incluso nella serie tv targata Netflix (visibile anche su Sky Glass, Sky Q e tramite la app su Now Smart Stick). In occasione della pubblicazione del singolo, la cantante ha condiviso un piccolo frammento del video sul suo profilo Instagram da oltre 400.000.000 di follower scrivendo: “Questa è solo una piccola goccia di nostalgia e spero che vi piaccia”.

La colonna sonora di Nobody Wants This vede presenti numerosi altri artisti: da Teddy Swmis a Kacey Musgraves passando per Alessia Cara e Finneas. Ecco il testo del brano In The Dark di Selena Gomez:

I don’t need anyone

That’s what you say when you’re drunk

Cover it up in a sea of emotion of waves

but I, I can still see you

If there was no consequence

Would you still be on defense

Don’t you forget it

I know you better than you know you

Your lows are mine too

And I’ll be there when you lose yourself

To remind you of who you are

And I’ll be there like nobody else

You’re so beautiful in the dark

Giving you love

Keep giving you love

Never giving you up (Oh)

Keep giving you love

Keep giving you love

But don’t look away from me

I’ll be there when you lose yourself

To remind you of who you are

Breathe with your finger tips

Fill up my lungs with your kiss

I’d be a liar

If I said that you weight didn’t weigh on me

But I’m treading lightly

Wake up your world

come melt away with me

Out of your waves

You know I’ll set you free

And I’ll wait up love

When you can’t sleep love

Cause all my life’s lying where you are

And I’ll be there when you lose yourself

to remind you of who you are

and I’ll be there like nobody else

you’re so beautiful in the dark

Giving you love

Keep giving you love

Never giving you up (Oh)

Keep giving you love

Keep giving you love

But don’t look away from me

And I’ll be there when you lose yourself

to remind you of who you are

Show me the side that you’re hiding from

Let me inside baby I won’t run

Nothing about you I can’t take

Show me the way that your heart breaks

Show me the side that you’re hiding from

Let me inside baby I won’t run

Show me the way your heart breaks

(oh yes love)

And I’ll be there when you lose yourself

to remind you of who you are

and I’ll be there like nobody else

you’re so beautiful in the dark

Giving you love

Keep giving you love

Never giving you up (Oh)

Keep giving you love

Keep giving you love

But don’t look away from me

I’ll be there when you lose yourself

to remind you of who you are