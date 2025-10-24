Offerte Sky
Selena Gomez, è uscito il videoclip del brano In The Dark

Musica

Matteo Rossini

©Getty

Il brano In The Dark è incluso nella colonna sonora della seconda stagione della serie tv Nobody Wants This con Adam Brody e Kristen Bell. Pubblicato anche il videoclip ufficiale del singolo

Selena Gomez ha pubblicato il videoclip del nuovo singolo In The Dark, incluso nella colonna sonora della seconda stagione della serie Nobody Wants This con protagonisti Kristen Bell e Adam Brody.

selena gomez, il testo e il videoclip del nuovo brano in the dark

È uscita la nuova canzone di Selena Gomez. L’artista ha pubblicato il videoclip, diretto da Luke Orlando, del brano incluso nella serie tv targata Netflix (visibile anche su Sky Glass, Sky Q e tramite la app su Now Smart Stick). In occasione della pubblicazione del singolo, la cantante ha condiviso un piccolo frammento del video sul suo profilo Instagram da oltre 400.000.000 di follower scrivendo: “Questa è solo una piccola goccia di nostalgia e spero che vi piaccia”.

 

La colonna sonora di Nobody Wants This vede presenti numerosi altri artisti: da Teddy Swmis a Kacey Musgraves passando per Alessia Cara e Finneas. Ecco il testo del brano In The Dark di Selena Gomez:

 

I don’t need anyone

That’s what you say when you’re drunk

Cover it up in a sea of emotion of waves

but I, I can still see you

If there was no consequence

Would you still be on defense

Don’t you forget it

I know you better than you know you

Your lows are mine too

 

And I’ll be there when you lose yourself

To remind you of who you are

And I’ll be there like nobody else

You’re so beautiful in the dark

 

Giving you love

Keep giving you love

Never giving you up (Oh)

Keep giving you love

Keep giving you love

But don’t look away from me

I’ll be there when you lose yourself

To remind you of who you are

 

Breathe with your finger tips

Fill up my lungs with your kiss

I’d be a liar

If I said that you weight didn’t weigh on me

But I’m treading lightly

 

Wake up your world

come melt away with me

Out of your waves

You know I’ll set you free

 

And I’ll wait up love

When you can’t sleep love

Cause all my life’s lying where you are

 

And I’ll be there when you lose yourself

to remind you of who you are

and I’ll be there like nobody else

you’re so beautiful in the dark

 

Giving you love

Keep giving you love

Never giving you up (Oh)

Keep giving you love

Keep giving you love

But don’t look away from me

And I’ll be there when you lose yourself

to remind you of who you are

 

Show me the side that you’re hiding from

Let me inside baby I won’t run

Nothing about you I can’t take

Show me the way that your heart breaks

 

Show me the side that you’re hiding from

Let me inside baby I won’t run

Show me the way your heart breaks

 

(oh yes love)

 

And I’ll be there when you lose yourself

to remind you of who you are

and I’ll be there like nobody else

you’re so beautiful in the dark

 

Giving you love

Keep giving you love

Never giving you up (Oh)

Keep giving you love

Keep giving you love

But don’t look away from me

 

I’ll be there when you lose yourself

to remind you of who you are

Selena Gomez e Danny Bianco si sono sposati. Il post su Instagram

A marzo Selena Gomez ha pubblicato l’album I Said I Love You First in collaborazione con Benny Blanco. La cantante ha parlato del progetto: "Nel corso della realizzazione di I Said I Love You First, Benny e io abbiamo avuto modo di esplorare tanti lati di noi stessi, come individui e come coppia. Amo il lato di Sunset Blvd divertente, spensierato e profondamente innamorato, e allo stesso modo amo altrettanto le nostre parti più dolci, tranquille e introspettive”.

 

L’artista ha anche ringraziato la sua dolce metà: “Benny, grazie per essere stato il mio diario personale durante tutto questo processo. Queste canzoni rappresentano il nostro passato, presente e futuro”. Selena Gomez ha poi aggiunto: “Grazie per aver riversato il tuo amore incondizionato nella creazione di questo progetto con me”.

Only Murders in the Building 5, tutto sulla nuova stagione della serie

Oltre alla carriera da attrice, Selena Gomez ha coltivato anche il suo percorso musicale. Grande successo per gli album Stars Dance, Revival e Rare. L’artista (FOTO) vanta anche una candidatura nella categoria Best Latin Pop Album per Revelación ai Grammy Awards.

©Getty

Only Murders in the Building 4, il cast della nuova stagione. FOTO

Riparte oggi, martedì 27 agosto, lo show che vede Steve Martin, Martin Short e Selena Gomez tentare di risolvere (più di) un omicidio. La serie televisiva continua a ospitare i nomi più celebri di Hollywood: oltre alla già presente Meryl Streep, quest’anno si aggiungono alla lista di star d’eccezione anche Eva Longoria e Melissa McCarthy, tra gli altri. Scopriamo tutti gli interpreti del quarto capitolo

