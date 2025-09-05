MTV VMAs 2025, tutto quello che c’è da sapere sullo show

Introduzione
Domenica 7 settembre LL Cool J condurrà gli MTV Video Music Awards 2025 dal palco della UBS Arena di Elmont, a New York. Lady Gaga si presenterà ai nastri di partenza come l’artista più nominata. Video Vanguard Award a Mariah Carey, Latin Icon Award a Ricky Martin e Rock the Bells Visionary Award a Busta Rhymes. Attesi numerosi performer: da Post Malone a Sabrina Carpenter passando per Alex Warren, Doja Cat e J Balvin
Quello che devi sapere
MTV Video Music Awards, cosa sono
Gli MTV Video Music Awards, o più comunemente noti come MTV VMAs, sono i celebri riconoscimenti assegnati annualmente. La cerimonia di premiazione è tra gli appuntamenti musicali più attesi a livello mondiale.
Chi conduce
LL Cool J sarà il conduttore dell’edizione 2025 degli MTV Video Music Awards. Il rapper ha già guidato la manifestazione con Nicki Minaj e Jack Harlow nel 2022.
Quando si svolgono gli MTV Video Music Awards 2025
Gli MTV Video Music Awards 2025 si terranno domenica 7 settembre secondo il fuso orario locale: 8/7c. In Italia saranno le prime ore di lunedì 8 settembre.
Dove si svolgono gli MTV Video Music Awards 2025
L'edizione 2025 degli MTV Video Music Awards avrà luogo sul palco della UBS Arena di Elmont, a New York.
Dove vederli
Stando a quanto riportato sul sito ufficiale della manifestazione, il pubblico americano potrà seguirli sulla CBS.
Chi si esibisce
La produzione dell’evento musicale potrà contare sulla presenza di numerosi performer: da Lady Gaga a Post Malone passando per Doja Cat, Sabrina Carpenter e J Balvin. Ecco tutti gli artisti attesi sul palco della UBS Arena:
- LL Cool J
- Mariah Carey
- Busta Rhymes
- Ricky Martin
- Alex Warren
- Doja Cat
- Lady Gaga
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Bailey Zimmerman
- J Balvin
- Lola Young
- Sombr
- Conan Gray
- Jelly Roll
- Megan Moroney
- Tate McRae
- DJ Snake
- KATSEYE
- Post Malone
- The Kid LAROI
Video Vanguard Award
Mariah Carey riceverà il prestigioso Video Vanguard Award. In passato numerosi artisti hanno ritirato tale premio: da Katy Perry a Madonna passando per Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson, George Michael e Jennifer Lopez. Venerdì 26 settembre l’iconica cantante pubblicherà il nuovo album Here For It All, anticipato dai singoli Type Dangerous e Sugar Sweet con Shenseea e Kehlani.
Latin Icon Award
Ricky Martin sarà premiato con il primo Latin Icon Award della storia della manifestazione musicale. Tra i suoi singoli più famosi citiamo María, Livin’ la Vida Loca, She Bangs e Come with Me.
Rock the Bells Visionary Award
Nel corso della serata Busta Rhymes ritirerà il Rock the Bells Visionary Award. Tra i suoi album più popolari ricordiamo The Big Bang del 2006.
Chi sono i presenter
Tantissimi nomi del mondo dello spettacolo si alterneranno sul palco della UBS Arena per consegnare gli ambiti riconoscimenti. Secondo quanto rilanciato da Billboard, ecco tutti i presenter attesi:
- Ashlee Simpson Ross
- Brittany Snow
- Ciara
- Drew Barrymore
- Ejae, Audrey Nuna e Rei Ami
- Ice Spice
- Jessica Simpson
- Latto
- Livvy Dunne
- Malin Ackerman
- Meg Stalter
- Nikki Glaser
- Paris Hilton
Le nomination: prima parte
Ecco la prima parte delle nomination dell’edizione 2025 degli MTV VMAs:
Video dell'anno:
- Brighter Days Ahead - Ariana Grande
- Birds of a Feather - Billie Eilish
- Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar
- Die With a Smile - Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars
- Apt. - Rosé e Bruno Mars
- Manchild - Sabrina Carpenter
- Timeless - The Weeknd e Playboi Carti
Artista dell’anno:
- Bad Bunny
- Beyoncé
- Kendrick Lamar
- Lady Gaga
- Morgan Wallen
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
Canzone dell’anno:
- Alex Warren – Ordinary
- Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather
- Doechii – Anxiety
- Ed Sheeran – Sapphire
- Gracie Abrams – I Love You, I’m Sorry
- Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars – Die with a Smile
- Lorde – What Was That
- Rosé e Bruno Mars – Apt.
- Tate McRae – Sports Car
- The Weeknd e Playboi Carti – Timeless
Miglior artista esordiente:
- Alex Warren
- Ella Langley
- Gigi Perez
- Lola Young
- Sombr
- The Marías
Miglior artista pop:
- Ariana Grande
- Charli xcx
- Justin Bieber
- Lorde
- Miley Cyrus
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Tate McRae
Esibizione push dell'anno:
- Agosto 2024 – Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)
- Settembre 2024 – Ayra Starr – Last Heartbreak Song
- Ottobre 2024 – Mark Ambor – Belong Together
- Novembre 2024 – Lay Bankz – Graveyard
- Dicembre 2024 – Dasha – Bye Bye Bye
- Gennaio 2025 – KATSEYE – Touch
- Febbraio 2025 – Jordan Adetunji – Kehlani
- Marzo 2025 – Leon Thomas – Yes It Is
- Aprile 2025 – Livingston – Shadow
- Maggio 2025 – Damiano David – Next Summer
- Giugno 2025 – Gigi Perez – Sailor Song
- Luglio 2025 – Role Model – Sally, When the Wine Runs Out
Miglior collaborazione:
- Bailey Zimmerman with Luke Combs – Backup Plan (Stagecoach Official Music Video)
- Kendrick Lamar e SZA – Luther
- Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars – Die with a Smile
- Post Malone feat. Blake Shelton – Pour Me a Drink
- Rosé e Bruno Mars – Apt.
- Selena Gomez e Benny Blanco – Sunset Blvd
Miglior pop:
- Alex Warren – Ordinary
- Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
- Ed Sheeran – Sapphire
- Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile
- Rosé e Bruno Mars – Apt.
- Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
Le nomination: seconda parte
Ecco la seconda parte delle nomination dell’edizione 2025 degli MTV VMAs:
Miglior hip hop:
- Doechii – Anxiety
- Drake – Nokia
- Eminem feat. Jelly Roll – Somebody Save Me
- GloRilla feat. Sexyy Red – Whatchu Kno About Me
- Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
- LL Cool J feat. Eminem – Murdergram Deux
- Travis Scott – 4X4
Miglior R'n'B:
- Chris Brown – Residuals
- Leon Thomas e Freddie Gibbs – Mutt (Remix)
- Mariah Carey – Type Dangerous
- Partynextdoor – N o C h i l l
- Summer Walker – Heart of a Woman
- SZA – Drive
- The Weeknd e Playboi Carti – Timeless
Miglior alternative:
- Gigi Perez – Sailor Song
- Imagine Dragons – Wake Up
- Lola Young – Messy
- MGK e Jelly Roll – Lonely Road
- Sombr – Back to Friends
- The Marías – Back to Me
Miglior rock:
- Coldplay – All My Love
- Evanescence – Afterlife (dalla serie Netflix Devil May Cry)
- Green Day – One Eyed Bastard
- Lenny Kravitz – Honey
- Linkin Park – The Emptiness Machine
- Twenty One Pilots – The Contract
Miglior latino:
- Bad Bunny – Baile Inolvidable
- J Balvin – Rio
- Karol G – Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido
- Peso Pluma – La Patrulla
- Rauw Alejandro e Romeo Santos – Khé
- Shakira – Soltera
Miglior K-Pop:
- aespa – Whiplash
- Jennie – Like JENNIE
- Jimin – Who
- Jisoo – Earthquake
- Lisa feat. Doja Cat e Raye – Born Again
- Stray Kids – Chk Chk Boom
- Rosé – toxic till the end
Le nomination: terza parte
Ecco la terza parte delle nomination dell’edizione 2025 degli MTV VMAs:
Miglior Afrobeats:
- Asake e Travis Scott – Active
- Burna Boy feat. Travis Scott – TaTaTa
- Moliy, Silent Addy, Skillibeng e Shenseea – Shake It to the Max (Fly) (Remix)
- Rema – Baby (Is It a Crime)
- Tems feat. Asake – Get It Right
- Tyla – Push 2 Start
- Wizkid feat. Brent Faiyaz – Piece of My Heart
Miglior country:
- Chris Stapleton – Think I’m in Love With You
- Cody Johnson e Carrie Underwood – I’m Gonna Love You
- Jelly Roll – Liar
- Lainey Wilson – 4x4xU
- Megan Moroney – Am I Okay
- Morgan Wallen – Smile
Miglior album:
- Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos
- Kendrick Lamar – GNX
- Lady Gaga – Mayhem
- Morgan Wallen – I’m the Problem
- Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet
- The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow
Miglior video lungo:
- Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
- Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos
- Damiano David – Funny Little Stories
- Mac Miller – Balloonerism
- Miley Cyrus – Something Beautiful
- The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow
Miglior video con un messaggio sociale:
- Burna Boy – Higher
- Charli xcx – Guess featuring Billie Eilish
- Doechii – Anxiety
- Eminem feat. Jelly Roll – Somebody Save Me
- Selena Gomez e Benny Blanco – Younger and Hotter Than Me
- Zach Hood feat. Sasha Alex Sloan – Sleepwalking
Le nomination: quarta parte
Ecco la quarta parte delle nomination dell’edizione 2025 degli MTV VMAs:
Miglior regia:
- Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
- Charli xcx – Guess featuring Billie Eilish
- Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
- Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
- Rosé e Bruno Mars – Apt.
- Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
Miglior scenografia:
- Charli xcx – Guess featuring Billie Eilish
- Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
- Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
- Lorde – Man Of The Year
- Miley Cyrus – End of the World
- Rosé e Bruno Mars – Apt.
Migliore fotografia:
- Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
- Ed Sheeran – Sapphire
- Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
- Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
- Miley Cyrus – Easy Lover
- Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
Miglior montaggio:
- Charli xcx – Guess featuring Billie Eilish
- Ed Sheeran – Sapphire
- Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
- Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
- Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
- Tate McRae – Just Keep Watching
Miglior coreografia:
- Doechii – Anxiety
- FKA Twigs – Eusexua
- Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
- Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
- Tyla – Push 2 Start
- Zara Larsson – Pretty Ugly
Migliori effetti speciali:
- Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
- Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
- Rosé e Bruno Mars – Apt.
- Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
- Tate McRae – Just Keep Watching
- The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow
Chi ha ricevuto più nomination
Lady Gaga è l’artista che ha ricevuto il maggior numero di candidature. L’artista si presenterà ai nastri di partenza con ben dodici nomination, tra le quali Video of the Year, Artist of the Year e Song of the Year.