MTV VMAs 2025, tutto quello che c’è da sapere sullo show

Mariah Carey riceverà il prestigioso Video Vanguard Award. In passato numerosi artisti hanno ritirato tale premio: da Katy Perry a Madonna passando per Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson, George Michael e Jennifer Lopez. Venerdì 26 settembre l’iconica cantante pubblicherà il nuovo album Here For It All, anticipato dai singoli Type Dangerous e Sugar Sweet con Shenseea e Kehlani.