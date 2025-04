È degli Oasis la migliore canzone inglese di tutti i tempi

Le migliori 100 canzoni inglesi di tutti i tempi

Tornando alle migliori canzoni di sempre della musica britannica, di seguito trovate la lista completa dei 100 brani inglesi più amati di tutti i tempi, stilata grazie al sondaggio promosso da Radio X in collaborazione con B&Q.





1 Oasis – ‘Live Forever’

2 Queen – ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

3 Oasis – ‘Slide Away’

4 The Stone Roses – ‘I Am The Resurrection’

5 Oasis – ‘Champagne Supernova’

6 The Rolling Stones – ‘Gimme Shelter’

7 Sam Fender – ‘Seventeen Going Under’

8 Oasis – ‘Don't Look Back In Anger’

9 Arctic Monkeys – ‘505’

10 Amy Winehouse – ‘Back To Black’

11 The Stone Roses – ‘Fool’s Gold’

12 Pink Floyd – ‘Wish You Were Here’

13 Courteeners – ‘Not Nineteen Forever’

14 David Bowie – ‘Heroes’

15 Nothing But Thieves – ‘Overcome’

16 Pulp – ‘Common People’

17 Stereophonics – ‘Dakota’

18 Joy Division – ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’

19 Paolo Nutini – ‘Iron Sky’

20 Shed Seven – ‘Chasing Rainbows’

21 Sam Fender – ‘People Watching’

22 Florence And The Machine – ‘Dog Days Are Over’

23 Snow Patrol – ‘Chasing Cars’

24 Oasis – ‘Acquiesce’

25 The Stone Roses – ‘I Wanna Be Adored’

26 The Verve – ‘Bitter Sweet Symphony’

27 The Smiths – ‘There Is A Light That Never Goes Out’

28 Oasis – ‘Wonderwall’

29 Arctic Monkeys – ‘A Certain Romance’

30 New Order – ‘Blue Monday’

31 Oasis – ‘The Masterplan’

32 The Prodigy – Firestarter’

33 David Bowie – ‘Life On Mars?’

34 Radiohead – ‘Creep’

35 The Rolling Stones – ‘Sympathy For The Devil’

36 The Rolling Stones – ‘Paint It, Black’

37 Nothing But Thieves – ‘Welcome To The DCC’

38 The Smiths – ‘How Soon Is Now?’

39 Depeche Mode – ‘Enjoy The Silence’

40 Arctic Monkeys – ‘I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor’

41 Oasis – ‘Cigarettes And Alcohol’

42 Stereophonics – ‘A Thousand Trees’

43 The Beatles – ‘Let It Be’

44 Nothing But Thieves – ‘Amsterdam’

45 Oasis – ‘Supersonic’

46 Arctic Monkeys – ‘Mardy Bum’

47 Blur – ‘Parklife’

48 The Lathums – ‘Struggle’

49 David Bowie – ‘Let's Dance’

50 The Clash – ‘London Calling’

51 Muse – ‘Knights Of Cydonia’

52 The Smiths – ‘This Charming Man’

53 Sam Fender – ‘Hypersonic Missiles’

54 The Libertines – ‘Don't Look Back Into The Sun’

55 Nothing But Thieves – ‘Impossible’

56 Stereophonics – ‘Local Boy In The Photograph’

57 Amy Winehouse – ‘Rehab’

58 The Stone Roses – ‘Waterfall’

59 Blossoms – ‘Gary’

60 The Prodigy – ‘Breathe’

61 Oasis – ‘Half The World Away’

62 Oasis – ‘Rock 'N' Roll Star’

63 Skunk Anansie – ‘Weak’

64 Oasis – ‘Whatever’

65 David Bowie – ‘Starman’

66 Arctic Monkeys – ‘Fluorescent Adolescent’

67 Blur – ‘Song 2’

68 Oasis – ‘Morning Glory’

69 The Stone Roses – ‘Made Of Stone’

70 The Lathums – ‘Say My Name’

71 The Verve – ‘Lucky Man’

72 Stereophonics – ‘The Bartender And The Thief’

73 Kasabian – ‘Club Foot’

74 The Stone Roses – ‘Sally Cinnamon’

75 Stereophonics – ‘C'est La Vie’

76 The Stone Roses – ‘She Bangs The Drums’

77 Radiohead – ‘Fake Plastic Trees’

78 Led Zeppelin – ‘Stairway To Heaven’

79 Arctic Monkeys – ‘Do I Wanna Know?’

80 Snow Patrol – ‘Run’

81 Elbow – ‘One Day Like This’

82 Kasabian – ‘Fire’

83 Oasis – ‘Cast No Shadow’

84 Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds – ‘If I Had A Gun’

85 The Beatles – ‘While My Guitar Gently Weeps’

86 The Prodigy – ‘No Good (Start The Dance)’

87 The Beatles – ‘Come Together’

88 Arctic Monkeys – ‘When The Sun Goes Down’

89 Skunk Anansie – ‘Hedonism (Just Because You Feel Good)’

90 Blossoms – ‘Perfect Me’

91 Paolo Nutini – ‘Last Request’

92 Arctic Monkeys – ‘Cornerstone’

93 Sam Fender – ‘Spit Of You’

94 Blossoms – ‘Your Girlfriend’

95 The Kooks – ‘Naïve’

96 Stereophonics – ‘Maybe Tomorrow’

97 Oasis – ‘All Around The World’

98 Pulp – ‘Disco 2000’

99 Wet Leg – ‘Wet Dream’

100 Oasis – ‘Some Might Say’