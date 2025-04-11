Lana Del Rey è tornata con il singolo Henry, come on

È il primo brano estratto dal nuovo progetto discografico The Right Person Will Stay in arrivo sul mercato mercoledì 21 maggio

Lana Del Rey è tornata. La cantautrice statunitense ha lanciato il nuovo singolo Henry, come on, primo estratto dall’album The Right Person Will Stay in uscita sul mercato mercoledì 21 maggio. Il disco arriverà a circa due anni di distanza dall’uscita del precedente lavoro Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd distribuito nel marzo del 2023.

Lana Del Rey, è uscito il brano henry, come on

L’artista ha ufficialmente alzato il sipario sulla sua nuova era discografica. La cantante ha pubblicato Henry, come on offrendo un primo sguardo sul progetto The Right Person Will Stay, composto da tredici tracce e in uscita il 21 maggio.

La canzone racconta la consapevolezza della fine di una relazione tra il bisogno di cambiare e l’affetto provato per la persona amata. Questo il testo di Henry, come on:

I mean, Henry, come on

Do you think I'd really choose it?

All this off and on

Henry, come on

I mean, baby, come on

Do you think I'd really lose it on ya

If you did nothin' wrong?

Henry, come on

Last call, "Hey, y'all"

Hang his hat up on the wall

Tell him that his cowgirl is gone

Go on and giddy up

Soft leather, blue jeans

Call us into void's dreams

Return it but say it was fun

And it's not because of you

That I turned out so dangerous

Yesterday, I heard God say, "It's in your blood"

And it struck me just like lightning

I've been fightin', I've been strivin'

Yesterday, I heard God say, "You were born to be the one

To hold thе hand of the man

Who flies too close to thе sun”

I'll still be nice to your mom

It's not her fault you're leavin'

Some people come and they're gone

They just fly away

Take your ass to the house

Don't even bother explainin'

There's no workin' it out

No way

It's last call, "Hey, y'all"

Hang his hat up on the wall

Tell him that his cowgirl is gone

Come on and giddy up

Soft leather, blue jeans

Don't you get it? That's the thing

You can't chase a ghost when it's gone

And it's not because of you

That I turned out so dangerous

Yesterday, I heard God say, "It's in your blood"

And it struck me just like lightning

I've been fightin', I've been strivin'

But yesterday, I heard God say, "You were born to be the one

To hold the hand of the man

Who flies too close to the sun"

All these country singers

And their lonely rides to Houston

Doesn't really make for the best

You know, settle-down type

It's last call, "Hey, y'all"

Hang his hat up on the wall

Tell him that his cowgirl is gone

Go on and giddy up

Last call, "Hey, y'all"

Hang his hat up on the wall

Tell him that his cowgirl is gone

Go on and giddy up

Go on and giddy up

Go on and giddy up

Hey