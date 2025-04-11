Lana Del Rey è tornata con il singolo Henry, come on

È il primo brano estratto dal nuovo progetto discografico The Right Person Will Stay in arrivo sul mercato mercoledì 21 maggio
Lana Del Rey è tornata. La cantautrice statunitense ha lanciato il nuovo singolo Henry, come on, primo estratto dall’album The Right Person Will Stay in uscita sul mercato mercoledì 21 maggio. Il disco arriverà a circa due anni di distanza dall’uscita del precedente lavoro Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd distribuito nel marzo del 2023.
Lana Del Rey, è uscito il brano henry, come on
L’artista ha ufficialmente alzato il sipario sulla sua nuova era discografica. La cantante ha pubblicato Henry, come on offrendo un primo sguardo sul progetto The Right Person Will Stay, composto da tredici tracce e in uscita il 21 maggio.
La canzone racconta la consapevolezza della fine di una relazione tra il bisogno di cambiare e l’affetto provato per la persona amata. Questo il testo di Henry, come on:
I mean, Henry, come on
Do you think I'd really choose it?
All this off and on
Henry, come on
I mean, baby, come on
Do you think I'd really lose it on ya
If you did nothin' wrong?
Henry, come on
Last call, "Hey, y'all"
Hang his hat up on the wall
Tell him that his cowgirl is gone
Go on and giddy up
Soft leather, blue jeans
Call us into void's dreams
Return it but say it was fun
And it's not because of you
That I turned out so dangerous
Yesterday, I heard God say, "It's in your blood"
And it struck me just like lightning
I've been fightin', I've been strivin'
Yesterday, I heard God say, "You were born to be the one
To hold thе hand of the man
Who flies too close to thе sun”
I'll still be nice to your mom
It's not her fault you're leavin'
Some people come and they're gone
They just fly away
Take your ass to the house
Don't even bother explainin'
There's no workin' it out
No way
It's last call, "Hey, y'all"
Hang his hat up on the wall
Tell him that his cowgirl is gone
Come on and giddy up
Soft leather, blue jeans
Don't you get it? That's the thing
You can't chase a ghost when it's gone
And it's not because of you
That I turned out so dangerous
Yesterday, I heard God say, "It's in your blood"
And it struck me just like lightning
I've been fightin', I've been strivin'
But yesterday, I heard God say, "You were born to be the one
To hold the hand of the man
Who flies too close to the sun"
All these country singers
And their lonely rides to Houston
Doesn't really make for the best
You know, settle-down type
It's last call, "Hey, y'all"
Hang his hat up on the wall
Tell him that his cowgirl is gone
Go on and giddy up
Last call, "Hey, y'all"
Hang his hat up on the wall
Tell him that his cowgirl is gone
Go on and giddy up
Go on and giddy up
Go on and giddy up
Hey
Dopo aver conquistato il pubblico italiano con il concerto milanese nel giugno dello scorso anno, quest’estate la cantante (FOTO) tornerà in tour esibendosi in cinque concerti in programma tra l’Irlanda e il Regno Unito. Ecco gli appuntamenti annunciati:
- 23 giugno, Cardiff - Principality Stadium
- 26 giugno, Glasgow - Hampden Park
- 28 giugno, Liverpool - Anfield Stadium
- 30 giugno, Dublino - Aviva Stadium
- 3 luglio, Londra - Wembley Stadium
Dall’affermazione con l’album Born to Die pubblicato nel 2012 ai progetti più recenti come Chemtrails over the Country Club e Blue Banisters, nel corso degli anni l’artista ha ammaliato il pubblico e la critica. Ricordiamo i brani Blue Jeans, Dark Paradise, Young and Beautiful, Ultraviolence e Let Me Love You like a Woman. Spazio anche alle collaborazioni, tra le quali Lust for Life con The Weeknd e Don't Call Me Angel con Ariana Grande (FOTO) e Miley Cyrus.
Foto di Sharon Lopez
Primavera Sound 2024, Lana Del Rey e The National incantano il Dìa 2
Nel secondo giorno del Primavera Sound Festival occhi puntati su Lana Del Rey (che inizia con 25 minuti di ritardo) e The National. Insieme a loro Troye Sivan, cantante e attore australiano con cittadinanza sudafricana, Omar Apollo, la dance elettronica del duo britannico Disclosure e di Barry Can’t Swim. Sempre bellissima Faye Webster, come del resto Mabel, giovane popstar britannica. Presente anche il duo hip hop Clipse e Keanu Reeves con i suoi Dogstar. A cura di Valentina Clemente, inviata a Barcellona