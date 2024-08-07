MTV Video Music Awards 2024, Taylor Swift favorita con 10 nomination

Spettacolo

Usa 2024, le star per Harris: Beyoncé dona 4 milioni. Attesa per Swift

Per la Cnn quello di adesso è 'il più grande momento politico di Hollywood dai tempi di Obama': attori e cantanti si stanno mobilitando per il voto alle presidenziali del prossimo novembre. Molti di loro si sono schierati dalla parte dell'attuale vicepresidente, designata da Biden come candidata, come, per esempio, George Clooney e Spike Lee

Hollywood si mobilita per Kamala Harris, in quello che la Cnn ha definito “il più grande momento politico” per lo star system a stelle e strisce dai tempi di Obama, in vista delle elezioni del prossimo 5 novembre. Non mancano i supporter di Donald Trump, da Kid Rock all’ex wrestler Hulk Hogan, ma di fatto sono le celebrità schierate a sinistra per il momento a vincere numericamente. Da Clooney a De Niro, aspettando Taylor Swift

GEORGE CLOONEY – Il 10 luglio George Clooney, da sempre apertamente grande democratico coinvolto anche nelle campagne di raccolta fondi, scriveva un editoriale su The New York Times chiedendo a Biden di lasciare la corsa. Il titolo: “Amo Joe Biden, ma abbiamo bisogno di un nuovo candidato”. Il 23 luglio, dopo il ritiro, l’attore ha lodato il presidente uscente per aver “mostrato una vera leadership”, salvando “ancora una volta la democrazia”. E si è detto “entusiasta” del passaggio di testimone a Harris