MTV Video Music Awards 2024, Taylor Swift favorita con 10 nomination

Taylor Swift ha ottenuto dieci nomination agli MTV Video Music Awards 2024, il numero più alto dell’edizione in programma a New York il 10 settembre. Lo scorso anno la popstar aveva conquistato quattro statuette, le più ambite: video, canzone, artista dell’anno e migliore canzone pop. Ora la sfida più grande è con Post Malone, il cantautore che conta nove candidature, tutte per collaborazioni, da un lato proprio con Swift per Fortnight, dall’altro con Morgan Wallen per I Had Some Help. Dietro di loro ci sono Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter ed Eminem con sei candidature, seguiti da Megan Thee Stallion e SZA con cinque e ancora da LISA, Olivia Rodrigo e Teddy Swims con quattro.
TUTTE LE CANDIDATURE
Ecco tutte le candidature agli MTV Video Music Awards 2024:
VIDEO DELL'ANNO
- Ariana Grande – we can’t be friends (wait for your love) – Republic Records
- Billie Eilish – Lunch – Darkroom / Interscope Records
- Doja Cat – Paint the Town Red – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
- Eminem – Houdini – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
- SZA – Snooze – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
- Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – Fortnight – Republic Records
ARTISTA DELL'ANNO
- Ariana Grande – Republic Records
- Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment
- Eminem – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
- Sabrina Carpenter – Island
- SZA – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
- Taylor Swift – Republic Records
CANZONE DELL'ANNO
- Beyoncé – Texas Hold ‘Em – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records
- Jack Harlow – Lovin on Me – Generation Now / Atlantic Records
- Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us – pgLang, under exclusive license to Interscope Records
- Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso – Island
- Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – Fortnight – Republic Records
- Teddy Swims – Lose Control – Warner Records
MIGLIOR ARTISTA ESORDIENTE
- Benson Boone – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records
- Chappell Roan – Island
- Gracie Abrams – Interscope Records
- Shaboozey – American Dogwood / EMPIRE
- Teddy Swims – Warner Records
- Tyla – Epic Records
MIGLIOR COLLABORAZIONE
- Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA – Rich Baby Daddy – OVO / Republic Records
- GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion – Wanna Be – CMG / Interscope Records
- Jessie Murph feat. Jelly Roll – Wild Ones – Columbia Records
- Jung Kook feat. Latto – Seven – BIGHIT MUSIC / Geffen Records
- Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen – I Had Some Help – Mercury / Republic / Big Loud
- Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – Fortnight – Republic Records
MIGLIOR POP
- Camila Cabello – Geffen / Interscope Records
- Dua Lipa – Warner Records
- Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records
- Sabrina Carpenter – Island
- Tate McCrae – RCA Records
- Taylor Swift – Republic Records
MIGLIOR HIP-HOP
- Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA – Rich Baby Daddy – OVO / Republic Records
- Eminem – Houdini – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
- GloRilla – Yeah Glo! – CMG / Interscope Records
- Gunna – fukumean – Young Stoner Life Records / 300 Entertainment
- Megan Thee Stallion – BOA – Hot Girl Productions
- Travis Scott feat. Playboi Carti – FE!N – Cactus Jack / Epic Records
MIGLIOR R&B
- Alicia Keys – Lifeline – AK Records, under exclusive license to gamma.
- Muni Long – Made for Me – Def Jam
- SZA – Snooze – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
- Tyla – Water – FAX Records / Epic Records
- Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage – Good Good – mega / gamma.
- Victoria Monét – On My Mama – Lovett Music / RCA Records
MIGLIOR ALTERNATIVE
- Benson Boone – Beautiful Things – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records
- Bleachers – Tiny Moves – Dirty Hit
- Hozier – Too Sweet – Columbia Records
- Imagine Dragons – Eyes Closed – KIDinaKorner / Interscope Records
- Linkin Park – Friendly Fire – This Compilation / Warner Records
- Teddy Swims – Lose Control (Live) – Warner Records
MIGLIOR ROCK
- Bon Jovi – Legendary – Island
- Coldplay – feelslikeimfallinginlove”– Atlantic Records
- Green Day – Dilemma – Reprise Records / Warner Records
- Kings of Leon – Mustang – Capitol Records
- Lenny Kravitz – Human – ℗© 2024 Roxie Records Inc. under exclusive license to BMG Rights Management GmbH
- U2 – Atomic City – Interscope Records
MIGLIOR LATINO
- Anitta – Mil Veces – Floresta Records / Republic Records / Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Bad Bunny – Monaco – Rimas Entertainment
- Karol G – Mi Ex Tenía Razón – Bichota / Interscope Records
- Myke Towers – LaLa – Warner Music Latina
- Peso Pluma & Anitta – Bellakeo – Double P Records
- Rauw Alejandro – Touching the Sky – Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment
- Shakira & Cardi B – Puntería – Sony Music US Latin
MIGLIOR AFROBEATS
- Ayra Starr ft. Giveon – Last Heartbreak Song – Mavin / Republic
- Burna Boy – City Boys – Spaceship / Bad Habit / Atlantic Records
- Chris Brown ft. Davido & Lojay – Sensational – Chris Brown Entertainment / RCA Records
- Tems – Love Me JeJe – Since ’93 / RCA Records
- Tyla – Water – FAX Records / Epic Records
- Usher, Pheelz – “uin – mega / gamma.
MIGLIOR K-POP
- Jung Kook ft. Latto – Seven – BIGHIT MUSIC / Geffen Records
- LISA – Rockstar – Lloud Co. / RCA Records
- NCT Dream – Smoothie – SM Entertainment / Virgin Music Group
- NewJeans – Super Shy – ADOR / Geffen Records
- Stray Kids – LALALALA – JYP Entertainment / Imperial / Republic Records
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER – Deja vu – BIGHIT MUSIC / IMPERIAL / Republic Records
MIGLIOR VIDEO CON MESSAGGIO SOCIALE
- Alexander Stewart – “if you only knew” – FAE grp
- Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For (From Barbie) – Darkroom / Interscope Records
- Coldplay – feelslikeimfallinginlove – Atlantic Records
- Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll – Best for Me – Twenty Nine Music Group
- RAYE – Genesis. – Human Re Sources
- Tyler Childers – In Your Love – Hickman Holler Records / RCA Records
ESIBIZIONE PUSH DELL'ANNO
- Agosto 2023: Kaliii – Area Codes – Atlantic Records
- Settembre 2023: GloRilla – Lick or Sum – CMG / Interscope Records
- Ottobre 2023: Benson Boone – In the Stars – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records
- Novembre 2023: Coco Jones – ICU – Def Jam
- Dicembre 2023: Victoria Monét – On My Mama – Lovett Music / RCA Records
- Gennaio 2024: Jessie Murph – Wild Ones – Columbia Records
- Febbraio 2024: Teddy Swims – Lose Control – Warner Records
- Marzo 2024: Chappell Roan – Red Wine Supernova – Island
- Aprile 2024: Flyana Boss – yeaaa – vnclm_/ Atlantic Records
- Maggio 2024: Laufey – Goddess – Laufey / AWAL
- Giugno 2024: LE SSERAFIM – EASY – SOURCE MUSIC / Geffen Records
- Luglio 2024: The Warning – Automatic Sun – Lava / Republic Records
MIGLIOR REGIA
- Ariana Grande – we can’t be friends (wait for your love) – Republic Records; directed by Christian Breslauer
- Bleachers – Tiny Moves – Dirty Hit; directed by Alex Lockett & Margaret Qualley
- Eminem – Houdini – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records; directed by Rich Lee
- Megan Thee Stallion – BOA – Hot Girl Productions; directed by Daniel Iglesias Jr.
- Sabrina Carpenter – Please Please Please – Island; directed by Barbia Zeinali
- Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – Fortnight – Republic Records; directed by Taylor Swift
MIGLIOR FOTOGRAFIA
- Ariana Grande – we can’t be friends (wait for your love) – Republic Records; cinematography by Anatol Trofimov
- Charli XCX – Von dutch – Atlantic Records; cinematography by Jeff Bierman
- Dua Lipa – Illusion – Warner Records; cinematography by Nikita Nuzmenko
- Olivia Rodrigo – obsessed – Geffen Records; cinematography by Marz Miller
- Rauw Alejandro – Touching the Sky – Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment; cinematography by Camilo Monsalve
- Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – Fortnight – Republic Records; cinematography by Rodrigo Prieto
MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO
- Anitta – Mil Veces – Floresta Records / Republic Records / Universal Music Latin Entertainment; editing by Nick Yumul
- Ariana Grande – we can’t be friends (wait for your love) – Republic Records; editing by Luis Caraza Peimbert
- Eminem – Houdini – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records; editing by David Checel
- LISA – Rockstar – Lloud Co. / RCA Records; editing by Nik Kohler
- Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso – Island; editing by Jai Shukla
- Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – Fortnight – Republic Records; editing by Chancler Haynes
MIGLIOR COREOGRAFIA
- Bleachers – Tiny Moves – Dirty Hit; choreography by Margaret Qualley
- Dua Lipa – Houdini – Warner Records; choreography by Charm La’Donna
- LISA – Rockstar – Lloud Co. / RCA Records; choreography by Sean Bankhead
- Rauw Alejandro – Touching the Sky – Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment – Choreography by Felix ‘Fefe’ Burgos
- Tate McCrae – Greedy – RCA Records; choreography by Sean Bankhead
- Troye Sivan – Rush – Capitol Records; choreography by Sergio Reis, Mauro Van De Kerkof
MIGLIORI EFFETTI SPECIALI
- Ariana Grande – the boy is mine – Republic Records; visual effects by Digital Axis
- Eminem – Houdini – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records; visual effects by Synapse Virtual Production, Louise Lee, Rich Lee, Metaphysic, Flawless Post
- Justin Timberlake – Selfish – RCA Records; visual effects by Candice Dragonas
- Megan Thee Stallion – BOA – Hot Girl Productions; visual effects by Mathematic
- Olivia Rodrigo – get him back! – Geffen Records; visual effects by Cooper Vacheron, Preston Mohr, Karen Arakelian, Justin Johnson
- Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – Fortnight – Republic Records; visual effects by Parliament
MIGLIOR SCENOGRAFIA
- Charli XCX – 360 – Atlantic Records; art direction by Grace Surnow
- LISA – Rockstar – Lloyd Co. / RCA Records; art direction byPongsan Thawatwichian
- Megan Thee Stallion – BOA – Hot Girl Productions; art direction by Brittany Porter
- Olivia Rodrigo – bad idea right? – Geffen Records; art direction by Nichaolas des Jardins
- Sabrina Carpenter – Please Please Please – Island; art direction by Nicholas des Jardins
- Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – Fortnight – Republic Records; art direction by Ethan Tobman