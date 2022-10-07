Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
News:
Sport:
Video:
Format:
79160319
cinema
serie tv
tv show
Musica
altre sezioni
Altro
Seguici:

Måneskin, è uscito il nuovo singolo The Loneliest

Musica

Matteo Rossini

©Kika Press

I Måneskin sono pronti a conquistare nuovamente le classifiche di tutto il mondo con la canzone The Loneliest 

Iscriviti alla nostra newsletter per restare aggiornato sulle notizie di spettacolo

 

The Loneliest è il nuovo brano dei Måneskin, un’esplosiva ballad che ha immediatamente fatto centro nel cuore del pubblico. 

Måneskin, l’annuncio del brano The Loneliest

approfondimento

The Loneliest, clip del nuovo singolo dei Maneskin. VIDEO

 

Il 21 settembre Damiano, Victoria, Thomas ed Ethan hanno svelato l’arrivo del nuovo brano con un messaggio sul profilo Instagram da oltre 6.400.000 follower. Alcuni giorni dopo il gruppo ha regalato una breve anteprima del video mandando il pubblico in visibilio.

 

Al momento nessuna indiscrezione per quanto riguarda la data di uscita del videoclip ufficiale della canzone.

approfondimento

Musica e concerti, tutti i video

The Loneliest ha ora debuttato sul mercato preparandosi a scalare le classifiche a livello internazionale, come fatto dai precedenti singoli della band.

Måneskin, la cover del brano The Loneliest

approfondimento

Måneskin, girato in Brianza il video di The Loneliest secondo i fan

 

Prima dell’uscita della canzone, i Måneskin hanno pubblicato anche la cover ufficiale su Instagram.

Måneskin, il video con il testo del brano The Loneliest

approfondimento

Maneskin, tutti i look: dal latex al completo giacca e cravatta. FOTO

 

Venerdì 7 ottobre i Måneskin hanno distribuito il video dell’audio ufficiale con il testo della canzone su YouTube.

approfondimento

Måneskin, il 7 ottobre arriva il nuovo singolo, The Loneliest

Ecco il testo della canzone The Loneliest dei Måneskin:

 

You'll be the saddest part of me

A part of me that will never be mine

It's obvious

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

You're still the oxygen I breathe

I see your face when I close my eyes

It's torturous

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

 

There's a few lines that I have wrote

In case of death, that's what I want

That's what I want

So don't be sad when I'll be gone

There's just one thing I hopе you know

I loved you so

 

'Cause I don't evеn care about the time I've got left here

The only thing I know now is that I want to spent it

With you, with you

Nobody else here

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

 

You'll be the saddest part of me

A part of me that will never be mine

It's obvious

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

You’re still the oxygen I breathe

I see your face when I close my eyes

It's torturous

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

 

I'm sorry but I gotta go

If you'll ever miss me give this song

Another go

And I just keep on thinking how you made me feel better

And all the crazy little things that we did together

In the end, in the end, it doesn't matter

If tonight is gonna be the loneliest

 

You'll be the saddest part of me

A part of me that will never be mine

It's obvious

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

You're still the oxygen I breathe

I see your face when I close my eyes

It's torturous

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

 

You'll be the saddest part of me

A part of me that will never be mine

It's obvious

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

You'll be the saddest part of me

A part of me that will never be mine

It's obvious

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

You're still the oxygen I breathe

I see your face when I close my eyes

It's torturous

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

 

 

måneskin, il successo

approfondimento

MTV Video Music Awards 2022, tutti i look più belli. FOTO

 

La formazione è reduce dal successo agli MTV Video Music Awards 2022 dove ha trionfato come Best Alternative divenendo il primo gruppo italiano a vincere nella storia della manifestazione.

 

Inoltre, i Måneskin si sono poi esibiti sulle note del singolo Supermodel.

approfondimento

Måneskin da record, la storia del gruppo rock italiano in 30 foto

Tra le canzoni più amate e iconiche dei Måneskin troviamo senza ombra di dubbio Zitti e buoni, I Wanna Be Your Slave e Mammamia.

Spettacolo: Ultime notizie

Il Mammone, il trailer del film. Dal 7 novembre su Sky e NOW

Cinema sky cinema

Con la regia di Giovanni Bognetti arriva su Sky Cinema una divertente commedia sulla famiglia,...

Il Mammone, il trailer del film. Dal 7 novembre su Sky e NOW

Kevin Spacey a processo: quali sono le accuse e cosa rischia

Spettacolo

L’ex star di “House of Cards” è alla sbarra in una causa civile intentatagli dal collega Anthony...

Kevin Spacey a processo: quali sono le accuse e cosa rischia

Jada Pinkett Smith racconterà il matrimonio con Will Smith

Spettacolo

Il libro parlerà della sua lunga unione con l'attore di King Richard, della sua amicizia col...

Jada Pinkett Smith racconterà il matrimonio con Will Smith

Edgar Allan Poe e il cinema: un'attrazione fatale

Cinema

In occasione dell'anniversario della scomparsa del grande scrittore americano (avvenuta il ...

Edgar Allan Poe e il cinema: un'attrazione fatale

La ragazza più fortunata del mondo, trama e cast del thriller Netflix

Cinema

In arrivo il 7 Ottobre su Netflix il thriller con Mila Kunis tratto dall’omonimo romanzo di...

La ragazza più fortunata del mondo, trama e cast del thriller Netflix

Video in evidenza

Share:

Spettacolo: Per te