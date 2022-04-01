Shawn Mendes, è uscito il nuovo singolo When You're Gone

In attesa dei concerti in Italia nel 2023, Shawn Mendes ha pubblicato il nuovo singolo When You’re Gone
Shawn Mendes, classe 1998, ha pubblicato il nuovo singolo When You’re Gone, il cui videoclip ufficiale ha appena fatto il suo debutto su YouTube.
When You’re Gone, la cover
L’attesa è finalmente terminata. Dopo aver annunciato l’uscita del singolo mostrandone la cover sul profilo Instagram da oltre sessantasette milioni di follower, l’artista canadese (FOTO) ha ora distribuito il nuovo brano che ha subito ottenuto ottimi consensi da parte del pubblico.
shawn mendes, il video del nuovo singolo
Parallelamente all’arrivo della canzone sul mercato, Shawn Mendes ha condiviso anche il videoclip ufficiale che ha già superato due milioni di visualizzazioni su YouTube.
When You’re Gone, il testo
Shawn Mendes ha pubblicato anche il testo ufficiale di When You’re Gone nella didascalia del videoclip:
You never know how good you have it
Ohh, ohhh
Until you’re staring at a picture of the only girl that matters
Huhhh uh
I know what we’re supposed to do
It’s hard for me to let go of you
so I’m just trying to hold on
Hold on, I don’t wanna know what it’s like when you’re gone
I don’t wanna move on
I don’t wanna know what it’s like when you’re gone for good
You’re slipping through my fingertips
A little bit by a little bit
I didn’t know that loving you was the happiest I’ve ever been
So I’m just trying to hold on
I need to learn how to cope without you
I’m trying to pretend myself but I don't really know how to
Yeah ohh I know what we’re supposed to do
Ohh but I hate the thought of losing you
So I’m just trying to hold on
Hold on, I don’t wanna know what it’s like when you’re gone
I don’t wanna move on
I don’t wanna know what it’s like when you’re gone for good
You’re slipping through my fingertips
A little bit by a little bit
I didn’t know that loving you was the happiest I’ve ever been
So I’m just trying to hold on
Starting to feel like you don’t need me
Wanna believe it’s all for the better
It’s getting real
I’m missing you deeply
So I’m just trying to hold on
Starting to feel like you don’t need me
Wanna believe it’s all for the better
It’s getting real
I’m missing you deeply
So I’m just trying to hold on
Hold on, I don’t wanna know what it’s like when you’re gone
I don’t wanna move on
I don’t wanna know what it’s like when you’re gone for good
You’re slipping through my fingertips
A little bit by a little bit
I didn’t know that loving you was the happiest I’ve ever been
So I’m just trying to hold on
I’m just trying to move on
shawn mendes, il tour
Dopo uno slittamento a causa dell’emergenza sanitaria legata alla diffusione del Coronavirus (LO SPECIALE - GLI AGGIORNAMENTI - LA MAPPA), Shawn Peter Raul Mendes, questo il nome all’anagraf,e ha annunciato le nuove date che lo vedranno impegnato nel Regno Unito e in Europa.
Il cantante ha dichiarato: “Ragazzi, sono così dispiaciuto di non potervi vedere presto. Purtroppo a causa della pandemia siamo stati costretti a posticipare le date del tour inglese ed europeo al 2023”.