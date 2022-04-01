Shawn Mendes, è uscito il nuovo singolo When You're Gone

In attesa dei concerti in Italia nel 2023, Shawn Mendes ha pubblicato il nuovo singolo When You’re Gone

Shawn Mendes , classe 1998 , ha pubblicato il nuovo singolo When You’re Gone, il cui videoclip ufficiale ha appena fatto il suo debutto su YouTube.

Shawn Mendes, svelata la cover del nuovo singolo When You’re Gone

When You’re Gone, il testo

Shawn Mendes ha pubblicato anche il testo ufficiale di When You’re Gone nella didascalia del videoclip:

You never know how good you have it

Ohh, ohhh

Until you’re staring at a picture of the only girl that matters

Huhhh uh

I know what we’re supposed to do

It’s hard for me to let go of you

so I’m just trying to hold on

Hold on, I don’t wanna know what it’s like when you’re gone

I don’t wanna move on

I don’t wanna know what it’s like when you’re gone for good

You’re slipping through my fingertips

A little bit by a little bit

I didn’t know that loving you was the happiest I’ve ever been

So I’m just trying to hold on

I need to learn how to cope without you

I’m trying to pretend myself but I don't really know how to

Yeah ohh I know what we’re supposed to do

Ohh but I hate the thought of losing you

So I’m just trying to hold on

Hold on, I don’t wanna know what it’s like when you’re gone

I don’t wanna move on

I don’t wanna know what it’s like when you’re gone for good

You’re slipping through my fingertips

A little bit by a little bit

I didn’t know that loving you was the happiest I’ve ever been

So I’m just trying to hold on

Starting to feel like you don’t need me

Wanna believe it’s all for the better

It’s getting real

I’m missing you deeply

So I’m just trying to hold on

Starting to feel like you don’t need me

Wanna believe it’s all for the better

It’s getting real

I’m missing you deeply

So I’m just trying to hold on

Hold on, I don’t wanna know what it’s like when you’re gone

I don’t wanna move on

I don’t wanna know what it’s like when you’re gone for good

You’re slipping through my fingertips

A little bit by a little bit

I didn’t know that loving you was the happiest I’ve ever been

So I’m just trying to hold on

I’m just trying to move on