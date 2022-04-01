Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
Shawn Mendes, è uscito il nuovo singolo When You're Gone

Musica

Matteo Rossini

©Kika Press

In attesa dei concerti in Italia nel 2023, Shawn Mendes ha pubblicato il nuovo singolo When You’re Gone

Shawn Mendes, classe 1998, ha pubblicato il nuovo singolo When You’re Gone, il cui videoclip ufficiale ha appena fatto il suo debutto su YouTube.

When You’re Gone, la cover 

approfondimento

Shawn Mendes, svelata la cover del nuovo singolo When You’re Gone

 

L’attesa è finalmente terminata. Dopo aver annunciato l’uscita del singolo mostrandone la cover sul profilo Instagram da oltre sessantasette milioni di follower, l’artista canadese (FOTO) ha ora distribuito il nuovo brano che ha subito ottenuto ottimi consensi da parte del pubblico.

shawn mendes, il video del nuovo singolo

approfondimento

Shawn Mendes, protagonista della cover di Billboard

 

Parallelamente all’arrivo della canzone sul mercato, Shawn Mendes ha condiviso anche il videoclip ufficiale che ha già superato due milioni di visualizzazioni su YouTube.

When You’re Gone, il testo 

approfondimento

Shawn Mendes nel cast del film Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

 

Shawn Mendes ha pubblicato anche il testo ufficiale di When You’re Gone nella didascalia del videoclip:

 

You never know how good you have it 

Ohh, ohhh

Until you’re staring at a picture of the only girl that matters

Huhhh uh 

I know what we’re supposed to do 

It’s hard for me to let go of you

so I’m just trying to hold on

 

Hold on, I don’t wanna know what it’s like when you’re gone

I don’t wanna move on

I don’t wanna know what it’s like when you’re gone for good

You’re slipping through my fingertips

A little bit by a little bit

I didn’t know that loving you was the happiest I’ve ever been 

So I’m just trying to hold on

 

I need to learn how to cope without you

I’m trying to pretend myself but I don't really know how to 

Yeah ohh I know what we’re supposed to do

Ohh but I hate the thought of losing you

So I’m just trying to hold on 

 

Hold on, I don’t wanna know what it’s like when you’re gone 

I don’t wanna move on

I don’t wanna know what it’s like when you’re gone for good

You’re slipping through my fingertips

A little bit by a little bit

I didn’t know that loving you was the happiest I’ve ever been 

So I’m just trying to hold on 

 

Starting to feel like you don’t need me 

Wanna believe it’s all for the better

It’s getting real

I’m missing you deeply 

So I’m just trying to hold on 

Starting to feel like you don’t need me 

Wanna believe it’s all for the better

It’s getting real

I’m missing you deeply

So I’m just trying to hold on 

 

Hold on, I don’t wanna know what it’s like when you’re gone 

I don’t wanna move on

I don’t wanna know what it’s like when you’re gone for good

You’re slipping through my fingertips

A little bit by a little bit

I didn’t know that loving you was the happiest I’ve ever been 

So I’m just trying to hold on 

I’m just trying to move on

shawn mendes, il tour

approfondimento

Shawn Mendes, pubblicato il video del brano It'll Be Okay

 

Dopo uno slittamento a causa dell’emergenza sanitaria legata alla diffusione del Coronavirus (LO SPECIALE - GLI AGGIORNAMENTI - LA MAPPA), Shawn Peter Raul Mendes, questo il nome all’anagraf,e ha annunciato le nuove date che lo vedranno impegnato nel Regno Unito e in Europa.

 

Il cantante ha dichiarato: “Ragazzi, sono così dispiaciuto di non potervi vedere presto. Purtroppo a causa della pandemia siamo stati costretti a posticipare le date del tour inglese ed europeo al 2023”.

