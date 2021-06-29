Maneskin, Beggin: testo della seconda canzone più ascoltata al mondo

Il successo della band romana non si arresta a più di un mese dalla vittoria all’Eurovision 2021. I Maneskin restano stabili con diversi loro brani, nelle più alte posizioni di tutte le classifiche di musica internazionale. La cover del celebre brano “Beggin’” dei The Four Seasons è la seconda canzone più ascoltata al mondo. Ecco testo e musica del pezzo, nella nuova versione di Damiano, Victoria, Thomas ed Ethan
Un successo inarrestabile è quello che stanno vivendo Damiano, Victoria, Thomas ed Ethan dei Maneskin, che dopo la vittoria alla 65esima edizione dell’Eurovision Song Contest di Rotterdam, sono stati in grado di sfondare con il loro glam rock e il grande carisma, che fin dall’esordio a “X-Factor” li ha contraddistinti, anche oltreoceano.
La riprova arriva dalle classifiche musicali a livello internazionale: basti pensare che da più di un mese la band romana occupa stabilmente più di un posto nella Global 200 di Spotify. Con “Zitti e buoni” in 31esima posizione e “I wanna be your slave” stabilmente in 9a, c’è però una canzone che sta letteralmente travolgendo il pubblico americano ed europeo. Si tratta del remake di un classico, “Beggin’” dei The Four Seasons, lo storico gruppo americano icona della musica anni ’70, ricordato soprattutto per il leader Frankie Valli. “Beggin’” nella versione dei Maneskin è al momento la seconda canzone più ascoltata al mondo, con circa 6 milioni di stream globali. Si riduce quindi la distanza con la hit “good 2 u” di Olivia Rodrigo che occupa la vetta incessantemente da diverse settimane.
Il testo di “Beggin’”
Put your loving hand out, baby
'Cause I'm beggin'
I'm beggin', beggin' you
So put your loving hand out baby
I'm beggin', beggin' you
So put your loving hand out darlin'
Ridin' high, when I was king
I played it hard and fast, 'cause I had everything
I walked away, but you warned me then
But easy come and easy go
And it would end
So, any time I need ya, let me go
Yah, any time I feed you, get me? No
Any time I see you, let me know
But I planted that seed, just let me grow
I'm on my knees while I'm beggin'
'Cause I don't want to lose you
Hey yeah, ratatata
I'm beggin', beggin' you
And put your loving hand out baby
I'm beggin', beggin' you
And put your loving hand out darlin'
I need you to understand
Tried so hard to be your man
The kind of man you want in the end
Only then can I begin to live again
An empty shell
I used to be
The shadow of my life
Was hangin' over me
A broken man
But I don't know
Won't even stand the devil's dance
To win my soul
What we doin'? What we chasin'?
What about 'em, why the basement?
Why we got good shit, don't embrace it?
Why the feel for the need to replace me?
You on a runway track from the good
I want to paint in the pictures any way we could, react
Like the heart in a trash where you should
You done gave it away, ya had it 'til you took it back
But I keep walkin' on
Keep rockin' dawns
Keep walking forward
Now the court is yours
Keep browsin' halls
'Cause I don't wanna live in a broken home
Girl I'm beggin'
Mhh ye-e-e-ah
I'm beggin', beggin' you
So put your loving hand out baby
I'm beggin', beggin' you
So put your loving hand out darlin'
I'm fightin' hard
To hold my own
Just can't make it all alone
I'm holdin' on
I can't fall back
I'm just a con about to fade to black
I'm beggin', beggin' you
Put your loving hand out baby
I'm beggin', beggin' you
So put your loving hand out darlin'
I'm beggin', beggin' you
So put your loving hand out baby
I'm beggin', beggin' you
So put your loving hand out darlin'
I'm beggin', beggin' you
So put your loving hand out baby
I'm beggin', beggin' you
So put your loving hand out