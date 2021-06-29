Maneskin, Beggin: testo della seconda canzone più ascoltata al mondo

La riprova arriva dalle classifiche musicali a livello internazionale: basti pensare che da più di un mese la band romana occupa stabilmente più di un posto nella Global 200 di Spotify . Con “Zitti e buoni” in 31esima posizione e “I wanna be your slave” stabilmente in 9a, c’è però una canzone che sta letteralmente travolgendo il pubblico americano ed europeo. Si tratta del remake di un classico, “ Beggin’ ” dei The Four Seasons , lo storico gruppo americano icona della musica anni ’70, ricordato soprattutto per il leader Frankie Valli. “Beggin’” nella versione dei Maneskin è al momento la seconda canzone più ascoltata al mondo , con circa 6 milioni di stream globali. Si riduce quindi la distanza con la hit “good 2 u” di Olivia Rodrigo che occupa la vetta incessantemente da diverse settimane.

Il testo di “Beggin’”

Put your loving hand out, baby

'Cause I'm beggin'

I'm beggin', beggin' you

So put your loving hand out baby

I'm beggin', beggin' you

So put your loving hand out darlin'

Ridin' high, when I was king

I played it hard and fast, 'cause I had everything

I walked away, but you warned me then

But easy come and easy go

And it would end

So, any time I need ya, let me go

Yah, any time I feed you, get me? No

Any time I see you, let me know

But I planted that seed, just let me grow

I'm on my knees while I'm beggin'

'Cause I don't want to lose you

Hey yeah, ratatata

I'm beggin', beggin' you

And put your loving hand out baby

I'm beggin', beggin' you

And put your loving hand out darlin'

I need you to understand

Tried so hard to be your man

The kind of man you want in the end

Only then can I begin to live again

An empty shell

I used to be

The shadow of my life

Was hangin' over me

A broken man

But I don't know

Won't even stand the devil's dance

To win my soul

What we doin'? What we chasin'?

What about 'em, why the basement?

Why we got good shit, don't embrace it?

Why the feel for the need to replace me?

You on a runway track from the good

I want to paint in the pictures any way we could, react

Like the heart in a trash where you should

You done gave it away, ya had it 'til you took it back

But I keep walkin' on

Keep rockin' dawns

Keep walking forward

Now the court is yours

Keep browsin' halls

'Cause I don't wanna live in a broken home

Girl I'm beggin'

Mhh ye-e-e-ah

I'm beggin', beggin' you

So put your loving hand out baby

I'm beggin', beggin' you

So put your loving hand out darlin'

I'm fightin' hard

To hold my own

Just can't make it all alone

I'm holdin' on

I can't fall back

I'm just a con about to fade to black

I'm beggin', beggin' you

Put your loving hand out baby

I'm beggin', beggin' you

So put your loving hand out darlin'

I'm beggin', beggin' you

So put your loving hand out baby

I'm beggin', beggin' you

So put your loving hand out darlin'

I'm beggin', beggin' you

So put your loving hand out baby

I'm beggin', beggin' you

So put your loving hand out