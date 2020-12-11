Britney Spears e i Backstreet Boys duettano nel nuovo singolo 'Matches'

“ Matches ” è una traccia electro-pop prodotta da Mike Wise e Ian Kirkpatrick. I fan hanno avuto notizia della collaborazione per la prima volta una settimana fa, quando la tracklist della riedizione di Glory è circolata online e ha rivelato una traccia con i cinque cantanti. La scorsa settimana, Britney Spears ha anche pubblicato " Swimming in the Stars ", contenuto nell'LP, uscito originariamente nel 2016. “Matches” è il primo singolo dei Backstreet Boys dopo "No Place" del 2019, incluso nel loro nono album in studio, DNA. Il disco ha debuttato al numero 1 della Billboard 200 degli Stati Uniti, diventando il terzo album numero 1 del gruppo e il primo da “ Black & Blue ” pubblicato nel 2000.

Il testo di “Matches”

I taste you in the air

Your energy everywhere

Oh, it’s borderline unfair

You know, I can see ‘em prayin’ it, screamin’ my name, oh

And if it’s up to me (I)

I need you in between (My)

In my Egyptian sheets

You know, I can see ‘em prayin’, think you feel the same, oh

Oh, if they dusted me for prints

They’d find you all over me, all over me

Nothing ever quite felt like this

The fire is killing me

The good kind of killing me

Like playing with matches, matches, matches

This might leave somе damage, damage, damage

Thе good kind of damage, damage, damage

Like playing with matches, matches, matches

Like playing with matches

Like playing with matches

Playing with matches

[Verse 2: Britney Spears]

I like the way you dress (yeah)

And then how you undress (yeah)

Like it here on your chest

No, there ain’t no better place to catch my breath, yeah

Oh if they dusted me for prints

They’d find you all over me, all over me

Never ever quite felt like this

The fire is killing me

The good kind of killing me

Like playing with matches, matches, matches

This might leave some damage, damage, damage

The good kind of damage, damage, damage

Like playing with matches, matches, matches

Like playing with

Oh-whoa-oh

Oh-whoa-oh

Oh-whoa-oh-oh-oh

Want you good in the worst way

Oh-whoa-oh

Oh-whoa-oh

Oh-whoa-oh-oh-oh

Want you good in the worst way

Like playing with matches, matches

This might leave some damage, damage, damage

The good kind of damage, damage, damage

Like playing with matches, matches, matches

Like playing with matches

Like playing with matches

Playing with matches

Like playing with matches

Playing with matches