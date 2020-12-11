Britney Spears e i Backstreet Boys duettano nel nuovo singolo 'Matches'

Una collaborazione che farà felici milioni di fan in tutto il mondo: la popstar e la boyband hanno infatti pubblicato il loro nuovo singolo
Una collaborazione attesa da anni e arrivata quasi a sorpresa quando ormai tutte le speranze sembravano affievolirsi. Britney Spears (FOTO) ha annunciato l’uscita della canzone "Matches" che vede la partecipazione straordinaria dei Backstreet Boys (FOTO). Il brano unisce così due colonne portanti della musica pop a cavallo degli 90 e 2000. “Matches” fa parte della versione deluxe di “Glory”, nuovo album di Britney Spears. "'Matches' con i miei amici Backstreet Boys è ora disponibile” ha twittato la popstar. "Sono così entusiasta di sentire cosa pensate della nostra canzone insieme”.
La collaborazione tra Britney Spears e i Backstreet Boys
“Matches” è una traccia electro-pop prodotta da Mike Wise e Ian Kirkpatrick. I fan hanno avuto notizia della collaborazione per la prima volta una settimana fa, quando la tracklist della riedizione di Glory è circolata online e ha rivelato una traccia con i cinque cantanti. La scorsa settimana, Britney Spears ha anche pubblicato "Swimming in the Stars", contenuto nell'LP, uscito originariamente nel 2016. “Matches” è il primo singolo dei Backstreet Boys dopo "No Place" del 2019, incluso nel loro nono album in studio, DNA. Il disco ha debuttato al numero 1 della Billboard 200 degli Stati Uniti, diventando il terzo album numero 1 del gruppo e il primo da “Black & Blue” pubblicato nel 2000.
Il testo di “Matches”
approfondimento
Britney Spears: le cinque canzoni più iconiche
I taste you in the air
Your energy everywhere
Oh, it’s borderline unfair
You know, I can see ‘em prayin’ it, screamin’ my name, oh
And if it’s up to me (I)
I need you in between (My)
In my Egyptian sheets
You know, I can see ‘em prayin’, think you feel the same, oh
Oh, if they dusted me for prints
They’d find you all over me, all over me
Nothing ever quite felt like this
The fire is killing me
The good kind of killing me
Like playing with matches, matches, matches
This might leave somе damage, damage, damage
Thе good kind of damage, damage, damage
Like playing with matches, matches, matches
Like playing with matches
Like playing with matches
Playing with matches
[Verse 2: Britney Spears]
I like the way you dress (yeah)
And then how you undress (yeah)
Like it here on your chest
No, there ain’t no better place to catch my breath, yeah
Oh if they dusted me for prints
They’d find you all over me, all over me
Never ever quite felt like this
The fire is killing me
The good kind of killing me
Like playing with matches, matches, matches
This might leave some damage, damage, damage
The good kind of damage, damage, damage
Like playing with matches, matches, matches
Like playing with
Oh-whoa-oh
Oh-whoa-oh
Oh-whoa-oh-oh-oh
Want you good in the worst way
Oh-whoa-oh
Oh-whoa-oh
Oh-whoa-oh-oh-oh
Want you good in the worst way
Like playing with matches, matches
This might leave some damage, damage, damage
The good kind of damage, damage, damage
Like playing with matches, matches, matches
Like playing with matches
Like playing with matches
Playing with matches
Like playing with matches
Playing with matches