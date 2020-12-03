Britney Spears, il testo dell'inedito “Swimming in the stars”

Britney Spears ( FOTO ) ha deciso di festeggiare il 39esimo compleanno regalando ai suoi fan un nuovo inedito. Si tratta di “ Swimming in the Stars ”, registrato nel 2016 durante le registrazioni dell’album “Glory” e mai rilasciato. La canzone è stata scritta da Matthew Koma, Dan Book e Alex Misoul. Disponibile su tutte le piattaforme digitali, “Swimming the Stars” verrà pubblicato anche in vinile dal 4 dicembre e al suo interno dovrebbero esserci anche altri inediti di Britney Spears e delle fotografie mai viste. La canzone arriva dopo l’uscita di “Mood Ring”, altra rarità tratta dall’album “Glory” e all’epoca pubblicata solo per l’edizione giapponese dell’album.

Il brano arriva dopo la decisione presa durante l’udienza della Corte Superiore di Los Angeles di confermare il controllo del padre sulla tutela patrimoniale della cantante . Proprio per questo motivo Britney Spears ha annunciato che non si esibirà più dal vivo fin quando il padre manterrà il controllo della sua carriera. “ Swimming in the Stars” fa anche cenno all’interesse di Britney Spears per l'astrologia . I sostenitori di #FreeBritney ritengono sia stato un modo per la cantante di condividere messaggi segreti sulla sua tutela. In un video pubblicato sul suo Instagram a settembre 2019, la star ha parlato della lettura del bestseller “Astrology for the Soul” di Jan Spiller e delle intuizioni che ne ha tratto.

Il testo di “Swimming in the stars”

[Verse 1]

Dream me to life

Write our names in the pillow skies

We can meet in our minds

If our days count us out of time

[Pre-Chorus]

And we'll stay alive

In seas of city lights

Where you and I collide

[Chorus]

So let's go

Swimming in the stars tonight

Oh, and we'll glow

And shimmer in the diamond lights

We'll dive in

Head first, all the way down

In gravity's arms we'll drown

The world is ours

When we're swimming in the stars

When we're swimming in the stars

[Verse 2]

Keep me in reach

Hold your breath 'til we're in too deep

Where the sun's out of hеat

We're awake in thе deepest sleep

[Pre-Chorus]

And we'll stay alive

In shades of neon lights

Where you and I collide

[Chorus]

So let's go

Swimming in the stars tonight

Oh, and we'll glow

And shimmer in the diamond lights

We'll dive in

Head first, all the way down

In gravity's arms we'll drown

The world is ours

When we're swimming in the stars

When we're swimming in the stars

[Bridge]

What if we could float here forever?

In these Gemini dreams together

Would you let me take your breath right now?

Promise that I'll never breathe out

[Chorus]

So let's go (Let's go)

Swimming in the stars tonight (In the stars tonight)

Oh, and we'll glow (We'll glow)

And shimmer in the diamond lights (Oh)

We'll dive in

Head first, all the way down

In gravity's arms we'll drown

The world is ours

When we're swimming in the stars (When we're swimming in the stars)

When we're swimming in the stars

[Outro]

Swimming in the stars tonight

Oh, and we'll glow

Swimming in the stars tonight

When we're swimming in the stars