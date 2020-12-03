Britney Spears, il testo dell'inedito “Swimming in the stars”

Arriva a sorpresa una nuova canzone per festeggiare i 39 anni della cantante. Registrato nel 2016 farà parte di un vinile deluxe
Britney Spears (FOTO) ha deciso di festeggiare il 39esimo compleanno regalando ai suoi fan un nuovo inedito. Si tratta di “Swimming in the Stars”, registrato nel 2016 durante le registrazioni dell’album “Glory” e mai rilasciato. La canzone è stata scritta da Matthew Koma, Dan Book e Alex Misoul. Disponibile su tutte le piattaforme digitali, “Swimming the Stars” verrà pubblicato anche in vinile dal 4 dicembre e al suo interno dovrebbero esserci anche altri inediti di Britney Spears e delle fotografie mai viste. La canzone arriva dopo l’uscita di “Mood Ring”, altra rarità tratta dall’album “Glory” e all’epoca pubblicata solo per l’edizione giapponese dell’album.
Il brano arriva dopo la decisione presa durante l’udienza della Corte Superiore di Los Angeles di confermare il controllo del padre sulla tutela patrimoniale della cantante. Proprio per questo motivo Britney Spears ha annunciato che non si esibirà più dal vivo fin quando il padre manterrà il controllo della sua carriera. “Swimming in the Stars” fa anche cenno all’interesse di Britney Spears per l'astrologia. I sostenitori di #FreeBritney ritengono sia stato un modo per la cantante di condividere messaggi segreti sulla sua tutela. In un video pubblicato sul suo Instagram a settembre 2019, la star ha parlato della lettura del bestseller “Astrology for the Soul” di Jan Spiller e delle intuizioni che ne ha tratto.
Il testo di “Swimming in the stars”
[Verse 1]
Dream me to life
Write our names in the pillow skies
We can meet in our minds
If our days count us out of time
[Pre-Chorus]
And we'll stay alive
In seas of city lights
Where you and I collide
[Chorus]
So let's go
Swimming in the stars tonight
Oh, and we'll glow
And shimmer in the diamond lights
We'll dive in
Head first, all the way down
In gravity's arms we'll drown
The world is ours
When we're swimming in the stars
When we're swimming in the stars
[Verse 2]
Keep me in reach
Hold your breath 'til we're in too deep
Where the sun's out of hеat
We're awake in thе deepest sleep
[Pre-Chorus]
And we'll stay alive
In shades of neon lights
Where you and I collide
[Chorus]
So let's go
Swimming in the stars tonight
Oh, and we'll glow
And shimmer in the diamond lights
We'll dive in
Head first, all the way down
In gravity's arms we'll drown
The world is ours
When we're swimming in the stars
When we're swimming in the stars
[Bridge]
What if we could float here forever?
In these Gemini dreams together
Would you let me take your breath right now?
Promise that I'll never breathe out
[Chorus]
So let's go (Let's go)
Swimming in the stars tonight (In the stars tonight)
Oh, and we'll glow (We'll glow)
And shimmer in the diamond lights (Oh)
We'll dive in
Head first, all the way down
In gravity's arms we'll drown
The world is ours
When we're swimming in the stars (When we're swimming in the stars)
When we're swimming in the stars
[Outro]
Swimming in the stars tonight
Oh, and we'll glow
Swimming in the stars tonight
When we're swimming in the stars