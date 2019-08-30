La star di Marie Antoinette ha ricevuto la sua stella sulla Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Ad accompagnarla e a parlare in suo onore la regista che più di tutti l'ha resa un'icona di talento e stile: Sofia Coppola.
All’evento erano presenti anche il marito Jesse Plemons e il figlio Ennis Howard.
Semplicissima nel suo abito lungo con colori pastello, capelli tutti raccolti su un lato, l’attrice era emozionatissima.
Ha speso parole per lei anche il marito Jesse Plemons.
La stella sulla Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Jesse Plemons e Kirsten Dunst
Kirsten Dunst e Sofia Coppola
Klaus Dunst, Kirsten Dunst, Inez Rupprecht, Christian Dunst e Jesse Plemons
Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst e Sofia Coppola