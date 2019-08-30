1/21
@Kikapress

La star di Marie Antoinette ha ricevuto la sua stella sulla Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Stella sulla Walk of Fame per Stacy Keach, i suoi film più belli
2/21
@Kikapress

Ad accompagnarla e a parlare in suo onore la regista che più di tutti l'ha resa un'icona di talento e stile: Sofia Coppola.

Guillermo Del Toro riceverà la stella sulla Hollywood Walk of Fame
3/21
@Kikapress

All’evento erano presenti anche il marito Jesse Plemons e il figlio Ennis Howard. 

Lucy Liu ha la sua stella nella Hollywood Walk of Fame
4/21
@Kikapress

Semplicissima nel suo abito lungo con colori pastello, capelli tutti raccolti su un lato, l’attrice era emozionatissima.

5/21
@Kikapress

Ha speso parole per lei anche il marito Jesse Plemons.

6/21
@Kikapress

La stella sulla Hollywood Walk of Fame.

7/21
@Kikapress

Jesse Plemons e Kirsten Dunst

8/21
@Kikapress
9/21
@Kikapress

Kirsten Dunst e Sofia Coppola

10/21
@Kikapress
11/21
@Kikapress

Klaus Dunst, Kirsten Dunst, Inez Rupprecht, Christian Dunst e Jesse Plemons

12/21
@Kikapress
13/21
@Kikapress
14/21
@Kikapress
15/21
@Kikapress

Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst e Sofia Coppola

16/21
@Kikapress
17/21
@Kikapress
18/21
@Kikapress
19/21
@Kikapress
20/21
@Kikapress
21/21
@Kikapress
TAG:
kirsten dunst fotogallery news di cinema walk of fame