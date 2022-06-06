MTV Movie & TV Awards, Tom Holland e Zendaya grandi protagonisti

MTV Movie & TV Awards, da Tom Holland a Zendaya fino a Jennifer Lopez: tutti i vincitoriSpettacolo
Tom Holland e Zendaya hanno vinto Best Movie e Best Show ottenendo anche i riconoscimenti per le interpretazioni, Olivia Rodrigo ha trionfato come Best Music Documentary, Daniel Radcliffe ha portato a casa la vittoria come Best Villain, Selena Gomez ha conquistato il Best Lifestyle Show e a Jennifer Lopez è andato l’MTV Generation Award
Domenica 5 giugno si sono tenuti gli MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022, giunti quest’anno alla trentesima edizione, a fare gli oneri dello show Vanessa Hudgens e Tayshia Adams, rispettivamente conduttrici del segmento delle produzioni Scripted e della parte dei contenuti Unscripted.
MTV Movie & TV Awards, Scripted awards
Spider-Man: No Way Home ed Euphoria si sono presentati ai nastri di partenza con sette candidature a testa rivelandosi alla fine tra i titoli più premiati della serata, trionfo anche per la coppia Tom Holland (FOTO) e Zendaya vincitori nelle categorie Best Performance in a Movie e Best Performance in a Show.
Daniel Radcliffe ha trionfato come Best Villain per l’interpretazione nel film The Lost City con protagonisti Sandra Bullock e Channing Tatum, Jennifer Lopez ha portato a casa il premio Best Song con On My Way (Marry Me).
SCRIPTED AWARDS
- Best Movie: Spider-Man: No Way Home
- Best Show: Euphoria
- Best Performance in a Movie: Tom Holland per Spider-Man: No Way Home
- Best Performance in a Show: Zendaya per Euphoria
- Best Comedic Performance: Ryan Reynolds per Free Guy
- Best Hero: Scarlett Johansson per Black Widow
- Best Villain: Daniel Radcliffe per The Lost City
- Best Kiss: Poopies and the snake per Jackass Forever
- Most Frightened Performance: Jenna Ortega per Scream
- Best Fight: Cassie vs. Maddy per Euphoria
- Best Breakthrough Performance: Sophia Di Martino per Loki
- Best Team: Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino e Owen Wilson per Loki
- Here For The Hookup: Euphoria
- Best Song: On My Way (Marry Me): Jennifer Lopez per Marry Me
- Best Musical Moment: Dance With Me di Hearstopper
MTV Movie & TV Awards, unScripted awards
Olivia Rodrigo ha vinto il Best Music Documentary grazie a Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U, mentre Selena Gomez (FOTO) ha conquistato il riconoscimento Best Lifestyle Show con Selena + Chef. Tra le vincitrici Kelly Clarkson come Best Host per The Kelly Clarkson Show e Paris Hilton con Cooking with Paris e Paris in Love.
UNSCRIPTED AWARDS
- Best Music Documentary: Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U
- Best Docu-Reality Show: Selling Sunset
- Best Reality Star: Chrishell Stause per Selling Sunset
- Best Reality Romance: Loren e Alexei Brovarnik per Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days
- Best Competition Series: RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Best Lifestyle Show: Selena + Chef
- Best Unscripted Series: The D’Amelio Show
- Best Talk/Topical Show: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
- Best Host: Kelly Clarkson per The Kelly Clarkson Show
- Breakthrough Social Star: Bella Porch
- Best Fight: Bosco vs. Lady Camden per RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Best Reality Return: Paris Hilton con Cooking with Paris e Paris in Love
Infine, assegnati anche tre riconoscimenti speciali: Jack Black ha ottenuto il Comedic Genius Awards, Jennifer Lopez (FOTO) ha vinto l’MTV Generation Award e Bethenny Frankel ha conquistato il premio MTV Reality Royalty Lifetime Achievement.