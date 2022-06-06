MTV Movie & TV Awards, Tom Holland e Zendaya grandi protagonisti

Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
News:
Sport:
Video:
Format:
79160319
cinema
serie tv
tv show
Musica
altre sezioni
Altro
Seguici:

MTV Movie & TV Awards, da Tom Holland a Zendaya fino a Jennifer Lopez: tutti i vincitori

Spettacolo

Matteo Rossini

Credits: IPA

Tom Holland e Zendaya hanno vinto Best Movie e Best Show ottenendo anche i riconoscimenti per le interpretazioni, Olivia Rodrigo ha trionfato come Best Music Documentary, Daniel Radcliffe ha portato a casa la vittoria come Best Villain, Selena Gomez ha conquistato il Best Lifestyle Show e a Jennifer Lopez è andato l’MTV Generation Award

Iscriviti alla nostra newsletter per restare aggiornato sulle notizie di spettacolo

 

 

Domenica 5 giugno si sono tenuti gli MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022, giunti quest’anno alla trentesima edizione, a fare gli oneri dello show Vanessa Hudgens e Tayshia Adams, rispettivamente conduttrici del segmento delle produzioni Scripted e della parte dei contenuti Unscripted.

MTV Movie & TV Awards, Scripted awards

approfondimento

Spider-Man: No Way Home: Tom Holland e Zendaya parlano del film. VIDEO

 

Spider-Man: No Way Home ed Euphoria si sono presentati ai nastri di partenza con sette candidature a testa rivelandosi alla fine tra i titoli più premiati della serata, trionfo anche per la coppia Tom Holland (FOTO) e Zendaya vincitori nelle categorie Best Performance in a Movie e Best Performance in a Show.

approfondimento

Euphoria, la canzone di Elliot lanciata in streaming

Daniel Radcliffe ha trionfato come Best Villain per l’interpretazione nel film The Lost City con protagonisti Sandra Bullock e Channing Tatum, Jennifer Lopez ha portato a casa il premio Best Song con On My Way (Marry Me).

approfondimento

The Lost City, cast del film con Sandra Bullock e Channing Tatum. FOTO

SCRIPTED AWARDS

 

  • Best Movie: Spider-Man: No Way Home
  • Best Show: Euphoria
  • Best Performance in a Movie: Tom Holland per Spider-Man: No Way Home
  • Best Performance in a Show: Zendaya per Euphoria
  • Best Comedic Performance: Ryan Reynolds per Free Guy
  • Best Hero: Scarlett Johansson per Black Widow
  • Best Villain: Daniel Radcliffe per The Lost City
  • Best Kiss: Poopies and the snake per Jackass Forever
  • Most Frightened Performance: Jenna Ortega per Scream
  • Best Fight: Cassie vs. Maddy per Euphoria
  • Best Breakthrough Performance: Sophia Di Martino per Loki
  • Best Team: Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino e Owen Wilson per Loki
  • Here For The Hookup: Euphoria
  • Best Song: On My Way (Marry Me): Jennifer Lopez per Marry Me
  • Best Musical Moment: Dance With Me di Hearstopper

MTV Movie & TV Awards, unScripted awards

approfondimento

Grammy Awards 2022, Olivia Rodrigo ha rotto un premio sul red carpet

 

Olivia Rodrigo ha vinto il Best Music Documentary grazie a Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U, mentre Selena Gomez (FOTO) ha conquistato il riconoscimento Best Lifestyle Show con Selena + Chef. Tra le vincitrici Kelly Clarkson come Best Host per The Kelly Clarkson Show e Paris Hilton con Cooking with Paris e Paris in Love.

approfondimento

Paris Hilton, video virale del bodyguard che la insegue al Coachella

UNSCRIPTED AWARDS

 

  • Best Music Documentary: Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U
  • Best Docu-Reality Show: Selling Sunset
  • Best Reality Star: Chrishell Stause per Selling Sunset
  • Best Reality Romance: Loren e Alexei Brovarnik per Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days
  • Best Competition Series: RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Best Lifestyle Show: Selena + Chef
  • Best Unscripted Series: The D’Amelio Show
  • Best Talk/Topical Show: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
  • Best Host: Kelly Clarkson per The Kelly Clarkson Show
  • Breakthrough Social Star: Bella Porch
  • Best Fight: Bosco vs. Lady Camden per RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Best Reality Return: Paris Hilton con Cooking with Paris e Paris in Love

approfondimento

Halftime: Jennifer Lopez, il trailer del documentario sulla popstar

Infine, assegnati anche tre riconoscimenti speciali: Jack Black ha ottenuto il Comedic Genius Awards, Jennifer Lopez (FOTO) ha vinto l’MTV Generation Award e Bethenny Frankel ha conquistato il premio MTV Reality Royalty Lifetime Achievement.

Spettacolo: Ultime notizie

4 Ristoranti, le foto dei migliori ristoranti sulla costa del Molise

TV Show sky uno

Nella quarta puntata di 4 Ristoranti, Alessandro Borghese ci ha portati alla scoperta dei...

15 foto
4 Ristoranti, le foto dei migliori ristoranti sulla costa del Molise

Film stasera in TV da non perdere lunedì 6 giugno 2022

Cinema sky cinema

La guida ai film che andranno in onda stasera, lunedì 6 giugno, in TV su Sky. Azione, biopic e...

Film stasera in TV da non perdere lunedì 6 giugno 2022

MTV Movie & TV Awards, Tom Holland e Zendaya grandi protagonisti

Spettacolo

Tom Holland e Zendaya hanno vinto Best Movie e Best Show ottenendo anche i riconoscimenti per le...

MTV Movie & TV Awards, Tom Holland e Zendaya grandi protagonisti

L’estate nei tuoi occhi, il trailer ufficiale

Serie TV

L’estate nei tuoi occhi, basata sul romanzo della scrittrice Jenny Han, arriverà su Prime Video...

L’estate nei tuoi occhi, il trailer ufficiale

The Batman, la sceneggiatura del film pubblicata in un libro

Cinema

Come riportato dal magazine Comicbook, la sceneggiatura della pellicola verrà pubblicata nel...

The Batman, la sceneggiatura del film pubblicata in un libro

Video in evidenza

Share:

Spettacolo: Per te