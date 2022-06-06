MTV Movie & TV Awards, Tom Holland e Zendaya grandi protagonisti

Tom Holland e Zendaya hanno vinto Best Movie e Best Show ottenendo anche i riconoscimenti per le interpretazioni, Olivia Rodrigo ha trionfato come Best Music Documentary, Daniel Radcliffe ha portato a casa la vittoria come Best Villain, Selena Gomez ha conquistato il Best Lifestyle Show e a Jennifer Lopez è andato l’MTV Generation Award Condividi

Domenica 5 giugno si sono tenuti gli MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022, giunti quest'anno alla trentesima edizione, a fare gli oneri dello show Vanessa Hudgens e Tayshia Adams, rispettivamente conduttrici del segmento delle produzioni Scripted e della parte dei contenuti Unscripted.

approfondimento Euphoria, la canzone di Elliot lanciata in streaming Daniel Radcliffe ha trionfato come Best Villain per l’interpretazione nel film The Lost City con protagonisti Sandra Bullock e Channing Tatum, Jennifer Lopez ha portato a casa il premio Best Song con On My Way (Marry Me).

approfondimento The Lost City, cast del film con Sandra Bullock e Channing Tatum. FOTO SCRIPTED AWARDS Best Movie : Spider-Man: No Way Home

: Spider-Man: No Way Home Best Show : Euphoria

: Euphoria Best Performance in a Movie : Tom Holland per Spider-Man: No Way Home

: Tom Holland per Spider-Man: No Way Home Best Performance in a Show : Zendaya per Euphoria

: Zendaya per Euphoria Best Comedic Performance : Ryan Reynolds per Free Guy

: Ryan Reynolds per Free Guy Best Hero : Scarlett Johansson per Black Widow

: Scarlett Johansson per Black Widow Best Villain : Daniel Radcliffe per The Lost City

: Daniel Radcliffe per The Lost City Best Kiss : Poopies and the snake per Jackass Forever

: Poopies and the snake per Jackass Forever Most Frightened Performance : Jenna Ortega per Scream

: Jenna Ortega per Scream Best Fight : Cassie vs. Maddy per Euphoria

: Cassie vs. Maddy per Euphoria Best Breakthrough Performance : Sophia Di Martino per Loki

: Sophia Di Martino per Loki Best Team : Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino e Owen Wilson per Loki

: Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino e Owen Wilson per Loki Here For The Hookup : Euphoria

: Euphoria Best Song : On My Way (Marry Me): Jennifer Lopez per Marry Me

: On My Way (Marry Me): Jennifer Lopez per Marry Me Best Musical Moment: Dance With Me di Hearstopper

MTV Movie & TV Awards, unScripted awards approfondimento Grammy Awards 2022, Olivia Rodrigo ha rotto un premio sul red carpet Olivia Rodrigo ha vinto il Best Music Documentary grazie a Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U, mentre Selena Gomez (FOTO) ha conquistato il riconoscimento Best Lifestyle Show con Selena + Chef. Tra le vincitrici Kelly Clarkson come Best Host per The Kelly Clarkson Show e Paris Hilton con Cooking with Paris e Paris in Love.

approfondimento Paris Hilton, video virale del bodyguard che la insegue al Coachella UNSCRIPTED AWARDS Best Music Documentary : Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U

: Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U Best Docu-Reality Show : Selling Sunset

: Selling Sunset Best Reality Star : Chrishell Stause per Selling Sunset

: Chrishell Stause per Selling Sunset Best Reality Romance : Loren e Alexei Brovarnik per Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days

: Loren e Alexei Brovarnik per Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days Best Competition Series : RuPaul’s Drag Race

: RuPaul’s Drag Race Best Lifestyle Show : Selena + Chef

: Selena + Chef Best Unscripted Series : The D’Amelio Show

: The D’Amelio Show Best Talk/Topical Show : The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Best Host : Kelly Clarkson per The Kelly Clarkson Show

: Kelly Clarkson per The Kelly Clarkson Show Breakthrough Social Star : Bella Porch

: Bella Porch Best Fight : Bosco vs. Lady Camden per RuPaul’s Drag Race

: Bosco vs. Lady Camden per RuPaul’s Drag Race Best Reality Return: Paris Hilton con Cooking with Paris e Paris in Love

approfondimento Halftime: Jennifer Lopez, il trailer del documentario sulla popstar Infine, assegnati anche tre riconoscimenti speciali: Jack Black ha ottenuto il Comedic Genius Awards, Jennifer Lopez (FOTO) ha vinto l’MTV Generation Award e Bethenny Frankel ha conquistato il premio MTV Reality Royalty Lifetime Achievement.