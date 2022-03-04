Euphoria, la canzone di Elliot lanciata in streaming

Dominic Fike ha rivelato sul suo profilo Instagram che il brano in streaming, cantato da Elliot a Rue, vede la straordinaria partecipazione di Zendaya
L’ultimo episodio della seconda stagione di Euphoria resterà impresso a lungo nella mente dei fan, anche grazie al romantico pezzo che Elliot dedica a Rue. Un post sul profilo Instagram di Domic Fike ci ha rivelato il rilascio del brano sulle piattaforme di streaming. Ma la sorpresa non è finita: l’attore, infatti, ha reso sì disponibile la canzone, ma in una nuova versione, che lo vede duettare insieme a Zendaya. Quest’ultima ha scritto, insieme a Labrinth, il testo del pezzo.
Riallacciandosi alle varie prese in giro sulla durata del pezzo apparse online, Fike ha rassicurato ironicamente tutti affermando che il brano è stato lanciato in una versione ridotta. L’attore ha colto l’occasione per far confermare al grande pubblico la sua presenza nella terza stagione di Euphoria.
Il testo della versione originale
In accordo con la stessa Zendaya, la canzone originale è stata chiamata Elliot’s Song, cioè La canzone di Elliot.
I've got no place
Buildin' you a rocket up to outer space
I watch you fade
Keeping the lights on in this forsaken place
Little star
Feels like you fell right on my head
Gave you away to the wind
I hope it was worth it in the end
You and my guitar
Think you may be my only friend
I gave it all to see you shine again
I hope it was worth it in the end
Us against the world
Just a couple sinners makin' fun of hell
If I keep you here
I'll only be doing this for myself
Little star
Feels like you fell right on my head
Gave you away to the wind
I hope it was worth it in the end
Yеah, I hope so
Think you may be my only friend
I gavе it all to see you shine again
I hope it was worth it in the end
I know this thing is broken
So I leave my door wide open
Been some time since we've spoken
One day we'll meet again
Some distance when you're older
You'll come laying on my shoulder
Tell me that storm is over
That day we meet again
Feels like you fell right on my head
Gave you away to the wind
I hope it was worth it in the end
You and my guitar
Think you may be my only friend
I gave you away (Mh-mhhm-hmm)
I hope it was worth it in the end
Nuovi brani in arrivo per Dominic Fike
Il rilascio sulle piattaforme di streaming della versione di Elliot’s Song, cantata insieme a Zendaya, non è l’unica novità per Dominic. Dopo avere dimostrato le sue doti canore, il 26enne dichiara di avere molte novità in serbo per i suoi fan.
La serie originale Euphoria è la più vista sul canale HBO dopo Il Trono di Spade. La seconda stagione, disponibile anche su Sky e NOW, ha mandato in visibilio i fan, che non vedono l’ora di potersi gustare anche la terza parte. La messa in onda, però, potrebbe slittare verso la fine del 2023, a causa dei tanti impegni che occupano le giornate dell’ormai star Zendaya.