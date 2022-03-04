Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
Euphoria, la canzone di Elliot lanciata in streaming

Serie TV

Dominic Fike ha rivelato sul suo profilo Instagram che il brano in streaming, cantato da Elliot a Rue, vede la straordinaria partecipazione di Zendaya

L’ultimo episodio della seconda stagione di Euphoria resterà impresso a lungo nella mente dei fan, anche grazie al romantico pezzo che Elliot dedica a Rue. Un post sul profilo Instagram di Domic Fike ci ha rivelato il rilascio del brano sulle piattaforme di streaming. Ma la sorpresa non è finita: l’attore, infatti, ha reso sì disponibile la canzone, ma in una nuova versione, che lo vede duettare insieme a Zendaya. Quest’ultima ha scritto, insieme a Labrinth, il testo del pezzo.

Riallacciandosi alle varie prese in giro sulla durata del pezzo apparse online, Fike ha rassicurato ironicamente tutti affermando che il brano è stato lanciato in una versione ridotta. L’attore ha colto l’occasione per far confermare al grande pubblico la sua presenza nella terza stagione di Euphoria.

Il testo della versione originale

In accordo con la stessa Zendaya, la canzone originale è stata chiamata Elliot’s Song, cioè La canzone di Elliot.

 

I've got no place

Buildin' you a rocket up to outer space

I watch you fade

Keeping the lights on in this forsaken place

 

Little star

Feels like you fell right on my head

Gave you away to the wind

I hope it was worth it in the end

You and my guitar

Think you may be my only friend

I gave it all to see you shine again

I hope it was worth it in the end

 

Us against the world

Just a couple sinners makin' fun of hell

If I keep you here

I'll only be doing this for myself

 

Little star

Feels like you fell right on my head

Gave you away to the wind

I hope it was worth it in the end

Yеah, I hope so

Think you may be my only friend

I gavе it all to see you shine again

I hope it was worth it in the end

 

I know this thing is broken

So I leave my door wide open

Been some time since we've spoken

One day we'll meet again

Some distance when you're older

You'll come laying on my shoulder

Tell me that storm is over

That day we meet again

 

Feels like you fell right on my head

Gave you away to the wind

I hope it was worth it in the end

You and my guitar

Think you may be my only friend

I gave you away (Mh-mhhm-hmm)

I hope it was worth it in the end

Nuovi brani in arrivo per Dominic Fike

Il rilascio sulle piattaforme di streaming della versione di Elliot’s Song, cantata insieme a Zendaya, non è l’unica novità per Dominic. Dopo avere dimostrato le sue doti canore, il 26enne dichiara di avere molte novità in serbo per i suoi fan.

La serie originale Euphoria è la più vista sul canale HBO dopo Il Trono di Spade. La seconda stagione, disponibile anche su Sky e NOW, ha mandato in visibilio i fan, che non vedono l’ora di potersi gustare anche la terza parte. La messa in onda, però, potrebbe slittare verso la fine del 2023, a causa dei tanti impegni che occupano le giornate dell’ormai star Zendaya. 

