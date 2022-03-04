Euphoria, la canzone di Elliot lanciata in streaming

L’ultimo episodio della seconda stagione di Euphoria resterà impresso a lungo nella mente dei fan, anche grazie al romantico pezzo che Elliot dedica a Rue . Un post sul profilo Instagram di Domic Fike ci ha rivelato il rilascio del brano sulle piattaforme di streaming. Ma la sorpresa non è finita: l’attore, infatti, ha reso sì disponibile la canzone, ma in una nuova versione, che lo vede duettare insieme a Zendaya. Quest’ultima ha scritto, insieme a Labrinth, il testo del pezzo.

Riallacciandosi alle varie prese in giro sulla durata del pezzo apparse online, Fike ha rassicurato ironicamente tutti affermando che il brano è stato lanciato in una versione ridotta. L’attore ha colto l’occasione per far confermare al grande pubblico la sua presenza nella terza stagione di Euphoria.

Il testo della versione originale

In accordo con la stessa Zendaya, la canzone originale è stata chiamata Elliot’s Song, cioè La canzone di Elliot.

I've got no place

Buildin' you a rocket up to outer space

I watch you fade

Keeping the lights on in this forsaken place

Little star

Feels like you fell right on my head

Gave you away to the wind

I hope it was worth it in the end

You and my guitar

Think you may be my only friend

I gave it all to see you shine again

I hope it was worth it in the end

Us against the world

Just a couple sinners makin' fun of hell

If I keep you here

I'll only be doing this for myself

Little star

Feels like you fell right on my head

Gave you away to the wind

I hope it was worth it in the end

Yеah, I hope so

Think you may be my only friend

I gavе it all to see you shine again

I hope it was worth it in the end

I know this thing is broken

So I leave my door wide open

Been some time since we've spoken

One day we'll meet again

Some distance when you're older

You'll come laying on my shoulder

Tell me that storm is over

That day we meet again

Feels like you fell right on my head

Gave you away to the wind

I hope it was worth it in the end

You and my guitar

Think you may be my only friend

I gave you away (Mh-mhhm-hmm)

I hope it was worth it in the end