Coronavirus, positivo al test "Tormund" del Trono di Spade

Dopo Tom Hanks, Sepulveda e Idris Elba, un'altra celebrità ha annunciato di essere positivo al test del coronavirus. L'attore norvegese Kristofer Hivju, noto per il ruolo di "Tormund" nella serie Il Trono di Spade, ha dato la notizia con un post di Instagram.
Il post su Instagram
"Io e la mia famiglia resteremo in isolamento a casa nostra fino a che sarà necessario", ha scritto l'attore, "siamo in buona salute. Ho solo alcuni sintomi di un raffreddore. Ma altre persone corrono rischi più alti per questo virus, perciò vi invito a lavarvi sempre le mani, mantenere la distanza minima di 1,5 metri, stare a casa. Fate quello che potete per fermare la diffusione del contagio".
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country's Center for Disease Control's website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions. @grymolvaerhivju #fightcorona #solidarity #takecare #folkehelseinstituttet Thanks to @panoramaagency