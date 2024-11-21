Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
News:
Sport:
Video:
Format:
cinema
serie tv
tv show
Musica
altre sezioni
Altro
Seguici:
X Factor

Live di X Factor 2024, Monster è l'inedito dei Les Votives: testo e video

TV Show sky uno

Il quinto Live Show di X Factor, lo show Sky Original prodotto da Fremantle, è tutto dedicato agli inediti. I Les Votives hanno presentato Monster, che racconta un incontro acceso tra due ragazzi dopo che il protagonista si rende conto di aver trascurato l’altra persona. Appuntamento tutti i giovedì su Sky e in streaming su NOW

Nel quinto Live Show di X Factor (LA DIRETTA) è risuonato l’inedito Monster dei Les Votives, il gruppo rock della squadra di Achille Lauro. Angelo Maria Randazzo (batteria), Riccardo Lardinelli (voce e chitarra) e Tommaso Venturi (basso), hanno 25, 23 e 19 anni, arrivano da Milano e sono ispirati da cinque decenni di musica. Mescolano con eleganza una visione contemporanea e il fascino senza tempo del passato: il loro suono unico e autentico vive nella contrapposizione tra classe e ribellione. Alle Audizioni avevano proposto la cover di Gold On The Ceiling dei Black Keys, grazie alla quale avevano conquistato l’X Pass del loro giudice. Fiducia che avevano confermato ai Bootcamp, quando avevano proposto Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down) di Nancy Sinatra, e agli Home Visit, con Città vuota di Mina.

Les Votives

COSA RACCONTA L’INEDITO DEI LES VOTIVES

L’inedito Monster dei Les Votives è la metafora di un litigio. Racconta di un incontro acceso tra due ragazzi, dopo che il protagonista si rende conto di aver trascurato l’altra persona.

Approfondimento

Sanremo Giovani 2025, Selmi cerca l'Ariston con "Forse per sempre"

IL TESTO DI MONSTER

Testo: Les Votives, Daniele Nelli

Musica: Les Votives, Matteo Mobrici, Gianmarco Manilardi

Produzione: Gianmarco Manilardi, Danien

 

(Ah, ah, ah)

It was so loud for me, that I couldn't hear you scream it

Huddle up in a corner with no light, say that you don't need it

What you're thinking, can't you fix it?

But just tell yourself what you prefer

If you don't feel it, things are so quick here
Then you close the door we crossed before

(Ah, ah, ah)

'Cause I'm a monster, monster

You think that i'm not able to feel

'Cause I'm your monster, monster
And I'm not that easy to please

I heard your music playing, night and day rooms full of glory

When the mask is falling masks are falling, different kind of meaning

What you're thinking, can't you fix it?

But just tell yourself what you prefer

If you don't feel it, things are so quick here
Then you close the door we crossed before

(Ah, ah, ah)

'Cause I'm a monster, monster

You think that i'm not able to feel

'Cause I'm your monster, monster
And I'm not that easy to please

(Ah, ah, ah)

And I'm not that easy to please (ah, ah, ah)

And I'm not that easy to please

'Cause I'm a monster

You think that i'm not able to feel

'Cause I'm your monster, monster
And I'm not that easy hard to explain

And you (monster), and me (monster)

Approfondimento

X Factor 2024, i video del quarto Live Show, dai Negramaro a Mimì

Spettacolo: Ultime notizie

Live di X Factor 2024, Dove si va è l'inedito di Mimì

TV Show sky uno

Il quinto Live Show di X Factor, lo show Sky Original prodotto da Fremantle, è tutto dedicato...

Live di X Factor 2024, Mille Concerti è l'inedito di Lorenzo Salvetti

TV Show sky uno

Il quinto Live Show di X Factor, lo show Sky Original prodotto da Fremantle, è tutto dedicato...

Live di X Factor 2024, Caravan è l'inedito de I PATAGARRI

TV Show sky uno

Il quinto Live Show di X Factor, lo show Sky Original prodotto da Fremantle, è tutto dedicato...

Live di X Factor 2024, Fucina è l'inedito di Francamente

TV Show sky uno

Il quinto Live Show di X Factor, lo show Sky Original prodotto da Fremantle, è tutto dedicato...

Live di X Factor 2024, Gloom è l'inedito dei PUNKCAKE

TV Show sky uno

Il quinto Live Show di X Factor, lo show Sky Original prodotto da Fremantle, è tutto dedicato...

Video in evidenza

Spettacolo: Per te