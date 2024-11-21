Il quinto Live Show di X Factor, lo show Sky Original prodotto da Fremantle, è tutto dedicato agli inediti. I Les Votives hanno presentato Monster, che racconta un incontro acceso tra due ragazzi dopo che il protagonista si rende conto di aver trascurato l’altra persona. Appuntamento tutti i giovedì su Sky e in streaming su NOW

Nel quinto Live Show di X Factor ( LA DIRETTA ) è risuonato l’ inedito Monster dei Les Votives, il gruppo rock della squadra di Achille Lauro . Angelo Maria Randazzo (batteria), Riccardo Lardinelli (voce e chitarra) e Tommaso Venturi (basso), hanno 25, 23 e 19 anni, arrivano da Milano e sono ispirati da cinque decenni di musica. Mescolano con eleganza una visione contemporanea e il fascino senza tempo del passato: il loro suono unico e autentico vive nella contrapposizione tra classe e ribellione. Alle Audizioni avevano proposto la cover di Gold On The Ceiling dei Black Keys, grazie alla quale avevano conquistato l’X Pass del loro giudice. Fiducia che avevano confermato ai Bootcamp, quando avevano proposto Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down) di Nancy Sinatra, e agli Home Visit, con Città vuota di Mina .

IL TESTO DI MONSTER

Testo: Les Votives, Daniele Nelli

Musica: Les Votives, Matteo Mobrici, Gianmarco Manilardi

Produzione: Gianmarco Manilardi, Danien

(Ah, ah, ah)

It was so loud for me, that I couldn't hear you scream it

Huddle up in a corner with no light, say that you don't need it

What you're thinking, can't you fix it?

But just tell yourself what you prefer

If you don't feel it, things are so quick here

Then you close the door we crossed before

(Ah, ah, ah)

'Cause I'm a monster, monster

You think that i'm not able to feel

'Cause I'm your monster, monster

And I'm not that easy to please

I heard your music playing, night and day rooms full of glory

When the mask is falling masks are falling, different kind of meaning

What you're thinking, can't you fix it?

But just tell yourself what you prefer

If you don't feel it, things are so quick here

Then you close the door we crossed before

(Ah, ah, ah)

'Cause I'm a monster, monster

You think that i'm not able to feel

'Cause I'm your monster, monster

And I'm not that easy to please

(Ah, ah, ah)

And I'm not that easy to please (ah, ah, ah)

And I'm not that easy to please

'Cause I'm a monster

You think that i'm not able to feel

'Cause I'm your monster, monster

And I'm not that easy hard to explain

And you (monster), and me (monster)