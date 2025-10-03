Taylor Swift, il testo del nuovo singolo The Fate of Ophelia

The Fate of Ophelia è il brano che apre The Life of a Showgirl, il dodicesimo album della cantautrice statunitense. In occasione dell’uscita del disco, l’artista ha raccontato sul suo profilo Instagram: “Non riesco a dirvi quanto sia orgogliosa di condividere questo con voi”
Oggi, venerdì 3 ottobre, Taylor Swift ha pubblicato il nuovo album The Life of a Showgirl contenente dodici brani inediti, tra i quali The Fate of Ophelia. La canzone, prima traccia del disco, mescola riferimenti al personaggio dell’Amleto di William Shakespeare alla vita privata dell’artista statunitense.
taylor swift, il nuovo singolo è the fate of ophelia
Dopo settimane di attesa, Taylor Swift ha distribuito il suo dodicesimo progetto discografico. Parallelamente all’uscita dell’album, l’artista statunitense ha lanciato The Fate of Ophelia come primo singolo estratto ufficialmente dal lavoro. Al momento la voce di You Need to Calm Down non ha rilasciato dichiarazioni sul significato della canzone che sembrerebbe riprendere la figura di Ofelia per riscriverne un finale positivo. La cantante parla di un incontro salvifico riferendosi forse a quello con il fidanzato Travis Kelce: “And if you’d never come for me / I might’ve lingered in purgatory”. L’artista prosegue: “Don’t care where the hell you been, ’cause now you’re mine / It’s ’bout to be the sleepless night you’ve been dreaming of”.
Approfondimento
Taylor Swift, è uscito l'album The Life of a Showgirl
In occasione dell’uscita dell’album, Taylor Swift (FOTO) ha raccontato: “Questa notte tutte queste vite convergono qui. I mosaici di risate e cocktail di lacrime dove anime fraterne cantano cose identiche. Ed è bellissimo. È estasiante. È spaventoso”. Successivamente, l’artista statunitense ha ringraziato i produttori Max Martin e Shellback: “Non riesco a dirvi quanto sia orgogliosa di condividere questo con voi, un album che mi sembra così perfetto. Un grazie eterno va ai miei mentori e amici Max e Shellback per avermi aiutato a dipingere questo mio ritratto. Se pensavate che il grande spettacolo fosse pazzesco, forse dovreste venire a dare un'occhiata dietro il sipario”.
Ecco il testo della canzone The Fate of Ophelia:
I heard you calling on the megaphone
You wanna see me all alone
As legend has it you are quite the pyro
You light the match to watch it blow
And if you’d never come for me
I might’ve drowned in the melancholy
I swore my loyalty to me, myself, and I
Right before you lit my sky up
All that time, I sat alone in my tower
You were just honing your powers
Now I can see it all
Late one night, you dug me out of my grave and
Saved my heart from the fate of Ophelia
Keep it one hundred on the land, the sea, the sky
Pledge allegiance to your hands, your team, your vibes
Don’t care where the hell you been, ’cause now you’re mine
It’s ’bout to be the sleepless night you’ve been dreaming of
The fate of Ophelia
The eldest daughter of a nobleman
Ophelia lived in fantasy
But love was a cold bed full of scorpions
The venom stole her sanity
And if you’d never come for me
I might’ve lingered in purgatory
You wrap around me like a chain, a crown, a vine
Pulling me into the fire
All that time, I sat alone in my tower
You were just honing your powers
Now I can see it all
Late one night, you dug me out of my grave and
Saved my heart from the fate of Ophelia
Keep it one hundred on the land, the sea, the sky
Pledge allegiance to your hands, your team, your vibes
Don’t care where the hell you been, ’cause now you’re mine
It’s ’bout to be the sleepless night you’ve been dreaming of
The fate of Ophelia
’Tis locked inside my memory
And only you possess the key
No longer drowning and deceived
All because you came for me
Locked inside my memory
And only you possess the key
No longer drowning and deceived
All because you came for me
All that time, I sat alone in my tower
You were just honing your powers
Now I can see it all
Late one night, you dug me out of my grave and
Saved my heart from the fate of Ophelia
Keep it one hundred on the land, the sea, the sky
Pledge allegiance to your hands, your team, your vibes
Don’t care where the hell you been, ’cause now you’re mine
It’s ’bout to be the sleepless night you’ve been dreaming of
The fate of Ophelia
Approfondimento
Taylor Swift, esce il film The Official Release Party of a Showgirl
Nel frattempo, il video visualizer del brano The Fate of Ophelia ha superato un milione di visualizzazioni su YouTube in meno di ventiquattro ore. Taylor Swift porterà il suo album anche sul grande schermo con l’evento The Official Release Party of a Showgirl, ovvero una pellicola che ne racconterà la realizzazione. Il lavoro sarà proiettato al cinema da venerdì 3 a domenica 5 ottobre.
Credits: Getty Images, Ansa, Instagram/TaylorSwift
Taylor Swift e Travis Kelce, la storia d'amore tra le due star. FOTO
Ripercorriamo la storia d’amore tra Taylor Swift e Travis Kelce, dal braccialetto dell’amicizia all’anello di fidanzamento da 550mila dollari. La loro relazione ha avuto momenti iconici in due Super Bowl, tour, concerti e apparizioni pubbliche. Il tutto è culminato con l’annuncio ufficiale del fidanzamento su Instagram il 26 agosto 2025. La coppia, entrambi 35enni, ha condiviso questa notizia con i fan in un post congiunto A cura di Camilla Sernagiotto