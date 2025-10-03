Taylor Swift, il testo del nuovo singolo The Fate of Ophelia

The Fate of Ophelia è il brano che apre The Life of a Showgirl, il dodicesimo album della cantautrice statunitense. In occasione dell’uscita del disco, l’artista ha raccontato sul suo profilo Instagram: “Non riesco a dirvi quanto sia orgogliosa di condividere questo con voi”

Oggi, venerdì 3 ottobre, Taylor Swift ha pubblicato il nuovo album The Life of a Showgirl contenente dodici brani inediti, tra i quali The Fate of Ophelia. La canzone, prima traccia del disco, mescola riferimenti al personaggio dell’Amleto di William Shakespeare alla vita privata dell’artista statunitense.

Dopo settimane di attesa, Taylor Swift ha distribuito il suo dodicesimo progetto discografico. Parallelamente all’uscita dell’album, l’artista statunitense ha lanciato The Fate of Ophelia come primo singolo estratto ufficialmente dal lavoro. Al momento la voce di You Need to Calm Down non ha rilasciato dichiarazioni sul significato della canzone che sembrerebbe riprendere la figura di Ofelia per riscriverne un finale positivo. La cantante parla di un incontro salvifico riferendosi forse a quello con il fidanzato Travis Kelce: “And if you’d never come for me / I might’ve lingered in purgatory”. L’artista prosegue: “Don’t care where the hell you been, ’cause now you’re mine / It’s ’bout to be the sleepless night you’ve been dreaming of”.

In occasione dell’uscita dell’album, Taylor Swift (FOTO) ha raccontato: “Questa notte tutte queste vite convergono qui. I mosaici di risate e cocktail di lacrime dove anime fraterne cantano cose identiche. Ed è bellissimo. È estasiante. È spaventoso”. Successivamente, l’artista statunitense ha ringraziato i produttori Max Martin e Shellback: “Non riesco a dirvi quanto sia orgogliosa di condividere questo con voi, un album che mi sembra così perfetto. Un grazie eterno va ai miei mentori e amici Max e Shellback per avermi aiutato a dipingere questo mio ritratto. Se pensavate che il grande spettacolo fosse pazzesco, forse dovreste venire a dare un'occhiata dietro il sipario”.

Ecco il testo della canzone The Fate of Ophelia:

I heard you calling on the megaphone

You wanna see me all alone

As legend has it you are quite the pyro

You light the match to watch it blow

And if you’d never come for me

I might’ve drowned in the melancholy

I swore my loyalty to me, myself, and I

Right before you lit my sky up

All that time, I sat alone in my tower

You were just honing your powers

Now I can see it all

Late one night, you dug me out of my grave and

Saved my heart from the fate of Ophelia

Keep it one hundred on the land, the sea, the sky

Pledge allegiance to your hands, your team, your vibes

Don’t care where the hell you been, ’cause now you’re mine

It’s ’bout to be the sleepless night you’ve been dreaming of

The fate of Ophelia

The eldest daughter of a nobleman

Ophelia lived in fantasy

But love was a cold bed full of scorpions

The venom stole her sanity

And if you’d never come for me

I might’ve lingered in purgatory

You wrap around me like a chain, a crown, a vine

Pulling me into the fire

All that time, I sat alone in my tower

You were just honing your powers

Now I can see it all

Late one night, you dug me out of my grave and

Saved my heart from the fate of Ophelia

Keep it one hundred on the land, the sea, the sky

Pledge allegiance to your hands, your team, your vibes

Don’t care where the hell you been, ’cause now you’re mine

It’s ’bout to be the sleepless night you’ve been dreaming of

The fate of Ophelia

’Tis locked inside my memory

And only you possess the key

No longer drowning and deceived

All because you came for me

Locked inside my memory

And only you possess the key

No longer drowning and deceived

All because you came for me

All that time, I sat alone in my tower

You were just honing your powers

Now I can see it all

Late one night, you dug me out of my grave and

Saved my heart from the fate of Ophelia

Keep it one hundred on the land, the sea, the sky

Pledge allegiance to your hands, your team, your vibes

Don’t care where the hell you been, ’cause now you’re mine

It’s ’bout to be the sleepless night you’ve been dreaming of

The fate of Ophelia