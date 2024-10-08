MTV EMAs 2024, Taylor Swift in testa alle nomination

Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
MTV EMAs 2024, tutte le nomination annunciate. Taylor Swift presente in sette categorie

Musica

L'Italia candida Angelina Mango, Annalisa, Ghali, Mahmood e The Kolors. Lo show di premiazione sarà trasmesso su MTV da Manchester domenica 10 novembre

Sono arrivati i nomi dei candidati in lizza agli MTV EMAs 2024. Taylor Swift, ancora regina, guida la classifica con sette nomination, tra cui "Best Artist", "Best Video", "Best Pop" e "Biggest Fans". Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX e Sabrina Carpenter hanno ottenuto cinque nomination ciascuna, concorrendo in categorie come "Best Song", "Best Video" e "Best Artist". Seguono, con quattro candidature ciascuno, Ayra Starr, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, LISA, oltre ai nuovi candidati Chappell Roan e Tyla, alla loro prima candidatura.

 

Le candidature italiane, gli artisti in lizza

Angelina Mango, Annalisa, Ghali, Mahmood e The Kolors sono in nomination nella categoria “Best Italian Act”. Star internazionali provenienti da tutto il mondo si esibiranno anche la categoria "Best Collaboration", con nomination per Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars; Future, Metro Boomin e Kendrick Lamar, LISA e Rosalía, Peso Pluma e Anitta, Charli XCX e Billie Eilish e, infine, Taylor Swift e Post Malone.

 

Occhio agli emergenti agli MTV EMAs 2024

Durante gli MTV EMAs, anche i migliori talenti emergenti di MTV Push avranno l’opportunità di esibirsi per il titolo nella categoria "Best Push", che include Flyana Boss, Laufey, Shaboozey, The Warning, Victoria Monét, oltre a LE SSERAFIM e Teddy Swims, anche loro candidati nella categoria “Best New".

Dove si svolgeranno gli MTV EMAs 2024?


Il Co-op Live di Manchester è la sede ufficiale per gli MTV EMAs 2024. Giunti alla 30ª edizione, sarà la prima volta che gli MTV EMAs si svolgeranno in questa città, segnando anche il ritorno epico dello show nel Regno Unito.

Quando si sono svolti i primi MTV EMAs?

I primi Europe Music Awards si sono svolti a Berlino, in Germania, presso la Porta di Brandeburgo il ​​24 novembre 1994, cinque anni dopo la caduta del Muro di Berlino. Presentato da Tom Jones, lo spettacolo prevedeva esibizioni di Aerosmith, Ace of Base, Björk, Roxette, Take That e George Michael, che eseguirono "Jesus to a Child" e "Freedom" circondati da molte modelle famose tra cui Naomi Campbell. Tra i presentatori c'erano East 17, Jean Paul Gaultier, Pamela Anderson e Helena Christensen, che baciarono dal vivo Michael Hutchence degli INXS. Bono ricevette il premio Free Your Mind a nome di Amnesty International.

La lista completa delle nomination agli MTV EMAs 2024 

 

BEST SONG

Ariana Grande – we can’t be friends (wait for your love)

Benson Boone – Beautiful Things

Beyoncé – TEXAS HOLD ‘EM

Billie Eilish – BIRDS OF A FEATHER

Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!

Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso

 

BEST VIDEO

Ariana Grande – we can’t be friends (wait for your love)

Charli xcx - 360

Eminem - Houdini

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

LISA ft. Rosalía – NEW WOMAN

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone - Fortnight

 

BEST ARTIST

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Post Malone

RAYE

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

 

BEST COLLABORATION

Charli xcx & Billie Eilish – Guess featuring Billie Eilish

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar – Like That

Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars – Die With A Smile

LISA ft. Rosalía – NEW WOMAN

Peso Pluma, Anitta - BELLAKEO

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – Fortnight

 

BEST NEW

Ayra Starr

Benson Boone

Chappell Roan

LE SSERAFIM

Teddy Swims

The Last Dinner Party

Tyla

 

BEST POP

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Camila Cabello

Charli xcx

Dua Lipa

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

 

BEST AFROBEATS

Asake

Ayra Starr

Burna Boy

Rema

Tems

Tyla

 

BEST ROCK

Bon Jovi

Coldplay

Green Day

Kings of Leon

Lenny Kravitz

Liam Gallagher

The Killers

 

BEST LATIN

Anitta

Bad Bunny

KAROL G

Peso Pluma

Rauw Alejandro

Shakira

 

BEST K-POP

Jimin

Jung Kook

LE SSERAFIM

LISA

NewJeans

Stray Kids

 

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Fontaines D.C.

Hozier

Imagine Dragons

Lana Del Rey

Twenty One Pilots

YUNGBLUD

 

BEST ELECTRONIC

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Disclosure

DJ Snake

Fred Again..

Swedish House Mafia

 

BEST HIP-HOP

Central Cee

Eminem

Kendrick Lamar

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott

 

BEST R&B

Kehlani

SZA

Tinashe

Tyla

USHER

Victoria Monét

 

BEST LIVE

Adele

Coldplay

Doja Cat

RAYE

Taylor Swift

Travis Scott

 

BEST PUSH

Ayra Starr

Chappell Roan

Coco Jones

Flyana Boss

Jessie Murph

Laufey

LE SSERAFIM

Mark Ambor

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

The Warning

Victoria Monét

 

BIGGEST FANS

Anitta

Ariana Grande

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Charli xcx

Katy Perry

LISA

Nicki Minaj

Sabrina Carpenter

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

 

BEST ITALIAN ACT

Angelina Mango

Annalisa

Ghali

Mahmood

The Kolors

