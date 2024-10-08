MTV EMAs 2024, Taylor Swift in testa alle nomination

L’Italia candida Angelina Mango, Annalisa, Ghali, Mahmood e The Kolors. Lo show di premiazione sarà trasmesso su MTV da Manchester domenica 10 novembre

Sono arrivati i nomi dei candidati in lizza agli MTV EMAs 2024. Taylor Swift, ancora regina, guida la classifica con sette nomination, tra cui "Best Artist", "Best Video", "Best Pop" e "Biggest Fans". Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX e Sabrina Carpenter hanno ottenuto cinque nomination ciascuna, concorrendo in categorie come "Best Song", "Best Video" e "Best Artist". Seguono, con quattro candidature ciascuno, Ayra Starr, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, LISA, oltre ai nuovi candidati Chappell Roan e Tyla, alla loro prima candidatura.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da MTV EMA (@mtvema) Non visualizzi questo contenuto? Siamo spiacenti! Per poter visualizzare questo contenuto Instagram, clicca su Gestisci cookie e Accetta tutto Gestisci cookie

Le candidature italiane, gli artisti in lizza Angelina Mango, Annalisa, Ghali, Mahmood e The Kolors sono in nomination nella categoria “Best Italian Act”. Star internazionali provenienti da tutto il mondo si esibiranno anche la categoria "Best Collaboration", con nomination per Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars; Future, Metro Boomin e Kendrick Lamar, LISA e Rosalía, Peso Pluma e Anitta, Charli XCX e Billie Eilish e, infine, Taylor Swift e Post Malone. leggi anche MTV Video Music Awards 2024, i voti ai look delle star sul red carpet

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da MTV EMA (@mtvema) Non visualizzi questo contenuto? Siamo spiacenti! Per poter visualizzare questo contenuto Instagram, clicca su Gestisci cookie e Accetta tutto Gestisci cookie

Occhio agli emergenti agli MTV EMAs 2024 Durante gli MTV EMAs, anche i migliori talenti emergenti di MTV Push avranno l’opportunità di esibirsi per il titolo nella categoria "Best Push", che include Flyana Boss, Laufey, Shaboozey, The Warning, Victoria Monét, oltre a LE SSERAFIM e Teddy Swims, anche loro candidati nella categoria “Best New". leggi anche MTV VMAs 2024, tutti i vincitori. FOTO

Dove si svolgeranno gli MTV EMAs 2024?

Il Co-op Live di Manchester è la sede ufficiale per gli MTV EMAs 2024. Giunti alla 30ª edizione, sarà la prima volta che gli MTV EMAs si svolgeranno in questa città, segnando anche il ritorno epico dello show nel Regno Unito. leggi anche MTV Video Music Awards 2024, tutto quello che c’è da sapere

Quando si sono svolti i primi MTV EMAs? I primi Europe Music Awards si sono svolti a Berlino, in Germania, presso la Porta di Brandeburgo il ​​24 novembre 1994, cinque anni dopo la caduta del Muro di Berlino. Presentato da Tom Jones, lo spettacolo prevedeva esibizioni di Aerosmith, Ace of Base, Björk, Roxette, Take That e George Michael, che eseguirono "Jesus to a Child" e "Freedom" circondati da molte modelle famose tra cui Naomi Campbell. Tra i presentatori c'erano East 17, Jean Paul Gaultier, Pamela Anderson e Helena Christensen, che baciarono dal vivo Michael Hutchence degli INXS. Bono ricevette il premio Free Your Mind a nome di Amnesty International. leggi anche MTV VMAs 2024, la cerimonia si terrà il 10 settembre a New York

La lista completa delle nomination agli MTV EMAs 2024 BEST SONG

Ariana Grande – we can’t be friends (wait for your love) Benson Boone – Beautiful Things Beyoncé – TEXAS HOLD ‘EM Billie Eilish – BIRDS OF A FEATHER Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe! Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso BEST VIDEO Ariana Grande – we can’t be friends (wait for your love) Charli xcx - 360 Eminem - Houdini Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us LISA ft. Rosalía – NEW WOMAN Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone - Fortnight BEST ARTIST Beyoncé Billie Eilish Post Malone RAYE Sabrina Carpenter Taylor Swift BEST COLLABORATION Charli xcx & Billie Eilish – Guess featuring Billie Eilish Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar – Like That Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars – Die With A Smile LISA ft. Rosalía – NEW WOMAN Peso Pluma, Anitta - BELLAKEO Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – Fortnight BEST NEW Ayra Starr Benson Boone Chappell Roan LE SSERAFIM Teddy Swims The Last Dinner Party Tyla BEST POP Ariana Grande Billie Eilish Camila Cabello Charli xcx Dua Lipa Sabrina Carpenter Taylor Swift BEST AFROBEATS Asake Ayra Starr Burna Boy Rema Tems Tyla BEST ROCK Bon Jovi Coldplay Green Day Kings of Leon Lenny Kravitz Liam Gallagher The Killers BEST LATIN Anitta Bad Bunny KAROL G Peso Pluma Rauw Alejandro Shakira BEST K-POP Jimin Jung Kook LE SSERAFIM LISA NewJeans Stray Kids BEST ALTERNATIVE Fontaines D.C. Hozier Imagine Dragons Lana Del Rey Twenty One Pilots YUNGBLUD BEST ELECTRONIC Calvin Harris David Guetta Disclosure DJ Snake Fred Again.. Swedish House Mafia BEST HIP-HOP Central Cee Eminem Kendrick Lamar Megan Thee Stallion Nicki Minaj Travis Scott BEST R&B Kehlani SZA Tinashe Tyla USHER Victoria Monét BEST LIVE Adele Coldplay Doja Cat RAYE Taylor Swift Travis Scott BEST PUSH Ayra Starr Chappell Roan Coco Jones Flyana Boss Jessie Murph Laufey LE SSERAFIM Mark Ambor Shaboozey Teddy Swims The Warning Victoria Monét BIGGEST FANS Anitta Ariana Grande Beyoncé Billie Eilish Chappell Roan Charli xcx Katy Perry LISA Nicki Minaj Sabrina Carpenter Shawn Mendes Taylor Swift BEST ITALIAN ACT Angelina Mango Annalisa Ghali Mahmood The Kolors