MTV EMAs 2024, Taylor Swift in testa alle nomination

L’Italia candida Angelina Mango, Annalisa, Ghali, Mahmood e The Kolors. Lo show di premiazione sarà trasmesso su MTV da Manchester domenica 10 novembre
Sono arrivati i nomi dei candidati in lizza agli MTV EMAs 2024. Taylor Swift, ancora regina, guida la classifica con sette nomination, tra cui "Best Artist", "Best Video", "Best Pop" e "Biggest Fans". Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX e Sabrina Carpenter hanno ottenuto cinque nomination ciascuna, concorrendo in categorie come "Best Song", "Best Video" e "Best Artist". Seguono, con quattro candidature ciascuno, Ayra Starr, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, LISA, oltre ai nuovi candidati Chappell Roan e Tyla, alla loro prima candidatura.
Le candidature italiane, gli artisti in lizza
Angelina Mango, Annalisa, Ghali, Mahmood e The Kolors sono in nomination nella categoria “Best Italian Act”. Star internazionali provenienti da tutto il mondo si esibiranno anche la categoria "Best Collaboration", con nomination per Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars; Future, Metro Boomin e Kendrick Lamar, LISA e Rosalía, Peso Pluma e Anitta, Charli XCX e Billie Eilish e, infine, Taylor Swift e Post Malone.
Occhio agli emergenti agli MTV EMAs 2024
Durante gli MTV EMAs, anche i migliori talenti emergenti di MTV Push avranno l’opportunità di esibirsi per il titolo nella categoria "Best Push", che include Flyana Boss, Laufey, Shaboozey, The Warning, Victoria Monét, oltre a LE SSERAFIM e Teddy Swims, anche loro candidati nella categoria “Best New".
Dove si svolgeranno gli MTV EMAs 2024?
Il Co-op Live di Manchester è la sede ufficiale per gli MTV EMAs 2024. Giunti alla 30ª edizione, sarà la prima volta che gli MTV EMAs si svolgeranno in questa città, segnando anche il ritorno epico dello show nel Regno Unito.
Quando si sono svolti i primi MTV EMAs?
I primi Europe Music Awards si sono svolti a Berlino, in Germania, presso la Porta di Brandeburgo il 24 novembre 1994, cinque anni dopo la caduta del Muro di Berlino. Presentato da Tom Jones, lo spettacolo prevedeva esibizioni di Aerosmith, Ace of Base, Björk, Roxette, Take That e George Michael, che eseguirono "Jesus to a Child" e "Freedom" circondati da molte modelle famose tra cui Naomi Campbell. Tra i presentatori c'erano East 17, Jean Paul Gaultier, Pamela Anderson e Helena Christensen, che baciarono dal vivo Michael Hutchence degli INXS. Bono ricevette il premio Free Your Mind a nome di Amnesty International.
La lista completa delle nomination agli MTV EMAs 2024
BEST SONG
Ariana Grande – we can’t be friends (wait for your love)
Benson Boone – Beautiful Things
Beyoncé – TEXAS HOLD ‘EM
Billie Eilish – BIRDS OF A FEATHER
Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!
Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso
BEST VIDEO
Ariana Grande – we can’t be friends (wait for your love)
Charli xcx - 360
Eminem - Houdini
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
LISA ft. Rosalía – NEW WOMAN
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone - Fortnight
BEST ARTIST
Beyoncé
Billie Eilish
Post Malone
RAYE
Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift
BEST COLLABORATION
Charli xcx & Billie Eilish – Guess featuring Billie Eilish
Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar – Like That
Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars – Die With A Smile
LISA ft. Rosalía – NEW WOMAN
Peso Pluma, Anitta - BELLAKEO
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – Fortnight
BEST NEW
Ayra Starr
Benson Boone
Chappell Roan
LE SSERAFIM
Teddy Swims
The Last Dinner Party
Tyla
BEST POP
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Camila Cabello
Charli xcx
Dua Lipa
Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift
BEST AFROBEATS
Asake
Ayra Starr
Burna Boy
Rema
Tems
Tyla
BEST ROCK
Bon Jovi
Coldplay
Green Day
Kings of Leon
Lenny Kravitz
Liam Gallagher
The Killers
BEST LATIN
Anitta
Bad Bunny
KAROL G
Peso Pluma
Rauw Alejandro
Shakira
BEST K-POP
Jimin
Jung Kook
LE SSERAFIM
LISA
NewJeans
Stray Kids
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Fontaines D.C.
Hozier
Imagine Dragons
Lana Del Rey
Twenty One Pilots
YUNGBLUD
BEST ELECTRONIC
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Disclosure
DJ Snake
Fred Again..
Swedish House Mafia
BEST HIP-HOP
Central Cee
Eminem
Kendrick Lamar
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Travis Scott
BEST R&B
Kehlani
SZA
Tinashe
Tyla
USHER
Victoria Monét
BEST LIVE
Adele
Coldplay
Doja Cat
RAYE
Taylor Swift
Travis Scott
BEST PUSH
Ayra Starr
Chappell Roan
Coco Jones
Flyana Boss
Jessie Murph
Laufey
LE SSERAFIM
Mark Ambor
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
The Warning
Victoria Monét
BIGGEST FANS
Anitta
Ariana Grande
Beyoncé
Billie Eilish
Chappell Roan
Charli xcx
Katy Perry
LISA
Nicki Minaj
Sabrina Carpenter
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
BEST ITALIAN ACT
Angelina Mango
Annalisa
Ghali
Mahmood
The Kolors