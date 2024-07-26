Il testo

Hello World è un inno alla vita. Un racconto dell'energia positiva che si sprigiona, quando le persone si connettono tra loro. Perché le Olimpiadi sono questo: un'esperienza collettiva magica e festosa, dove si creano legami e superare le difficoltà è un po' più facile.

Hello world, where you been?

I’ve been waiting for you and your friends

One love begins

Tiptop, we startin’ at ten

If you believe that we can make magic happen

Say “yeah” (Yeah)

If you believe that we can make magic happen

Say ”yeah,” yeah

We on that new

We chasin’ that energy, makin’ moves

When we hit the party, that body groove

We chasin’ the sun, yeah

If you ain’t tryna go home

Tryna catch one, tryna have fun

Lеt me hear you say

Yeah, yеah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Let me hear you say

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Let me hear you say

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Uh, everybody say

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

I was minding my business, taking care of business

Doin’ my thing (My thing)

Woke up in the middle of the night like, “Ooh”

Heard the telephone ring

I don’t need to tell you, I don’t need to explain

It’s “Hello Word,” we showin’ up, we changing the game

We on that new (New, new)

We chasin’ that energy, makin’ moves (Makin’ moves, moves)

When we hit the party, that body groove (Ayy, groove with me one time)

We chasin’ the sun, yeah

If you ain’t tryna go home

Tryna catch one, tryna have fun

Let me hear you say

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Let me hear you say

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Let me hear you say

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Everybody say

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Slide on the worldwide stage

Nothing can divide when we on one page

We can defy the odds and make way

When we link, it’s a bond that never can break

Electric (Electric), the motion (The motion)

Connection (Connection), that’s the focus (The focus)

Celebrate when you rise to the moment

All across the globe

Let me hear you say

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Let me hear you say

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Let me hear you say

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Everybody say

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah

Oh, let me hear you say

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Everybody say

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

La traduzione

Ciao mondo, dove sei stato?

Ti ho aspettato, te e i tuoi amici

Un amore inizia

Puntuali, cominciamo alle dieci

Se credi che possiamo fare accadere la magia

Dì “yeah” (Yeah)

Se credi che possiamo fare accadere la magia

Dì “yeah,” yeah

Siamo su quel nuovo

Inseguiamo quell’energia, facciamo mosse

Quando arriviamo alla festa, quel corpo si muove

Inseguiamo il sole, yeah

Se non hai intenzione di tornare a casa

Prova a prenderne uno, prova a divertirti

Fammi sentire dire

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Fammi sentire dire

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Fammi sentire dire

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Uh, tutti dicono

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Ero preso dai miei affari, prendermi cura degli affari

Facendo le mie cose (Le mie cose)

Mi sono svegliato nel mezzo della notte tipo, “Ooh”

Ho sentito squillare il telefono

Non ho bisogno di dirtelo, non ho bisogno di spiegare

È “Ciao Mondo,” ci presentiamo, stiamo cambiando il gioco

Siamo su quel nuovo (Nuovo, nuovo)

Inseguiamo quell’energia, facciamo mosse (Facendo mosse, mosse)

Quando arriviamo alla festa, quel corpo si muove (Ayy, balla con me una volta)

Inseguiamo il sole, yeah

Se non hai intenzione di tornare a casa

Prova a prenderne uno, prova a divertirti

Fammi sentire dire

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Fammi sentire dire

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Fammi sentire dire

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Tutti dicono

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Scivolando sul palco mondiale

Nulla può dividerci quando siamo sulla stessa pagina

Possiamo sfidare le probabilità e fare strada

Quando ci uniamo, è un legame che non può mai rompersi

Elettrico (Elettrico), il movimento (Il movimento)

Connessione (Connessione), quello è il focus (Il focus)

Festeggia quando ti alzi al momento

In tutto il mondo

Fammi sentire dire

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Fammi sentire dire

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Fammi sentire dire

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Tutti dicono

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah

Oh, fammi sentire dire

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Tutti dicono

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah