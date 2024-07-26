Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
Olimpiadi 2024, è uscita "Hello World", la canzone ufficiale. Testo e significato

Musica

Coca-Cola Company ha collaborato con il Comitato Olimpico Internazionale per presentare il nuovo inno, prodotto dal frontman degli OneRepublic, Ryan Tedder, e interpretato da Gwen Stefani e Anderson .Paak

Hello World, la canzone ufficiale delle Olimpiadi di Parigi 2024, è uscita giovedì 25 luglio. E, contestasualmente, è stato pubblicato il video sul canale YouTube del Comitato Olimpico Internazionale. 

 

"Non capita tutti i giorni di avere l'opportunità di scrivere una canzone per celebrare i Giochi Olimpici, e sono grato di aver preso parte a una collaborazione così incredibile", ha affermato Ryan Tedder, frontman degli OneRepublic, qui nelle vesti di produttore. "I Giochi sono un modo per connetterci a livello globale, e abbiamo scritto questa canzone tenendolo a mente. Sono cresciuto guardando tutte le Olimpiadi: spero che questa canzone sia di ispirazione".

 

Hello World è interpretata da Gwen Stefani e Anderson .Paak.

Il testo

Hello World è un inno alla vita. Un racconto dell'energia positiva che si sprigiona, quando le persone si connettono tra loro. Perché le Olimpiadi sono questo: un'esperienza collettiva magica e festosa, dove si creano legami e superare le difficoltà è un po' più facile.

Hello world, where you been?
I’ve been waiting for you and your friends
One love begins
Tiptop, we startin’ at ten
If you believe that we can make magic happen
Say “yeah” (Yeah)
If you believe that we can make magic happen
Say ”yeah,” yeah

We on that new
We chasin’ that energy, makin’ moves
When we hit the party, that body groove
We chasin’ the sun, yeah
If you ain’t tryna go home
Tryna catch one, tryna have fun

Lеt me hear you say
Yeah, yеah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Let me hear you say
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Let me hear you say
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Uh, everybody say
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

I was minding my business, taking care of business
Doin’ my thing (My thing)
Woke up in the middle of the night like, “Ooh”
Heard the telephone ring
I don’t need to tell you, I don’t need to explain
It’s “Hello Word,” we showin’ up, we changing the game

We on that new (New, new)
We chasin’ that energy, makin’ moves (Makin’ moves, moves)
When we hit the party, that body groove (Ayy, groove with me one time)
We chasin’ the sun, yeah
If you ain’t tryna go home
Tryna catch one, tryna have fun

Let me hear you say
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Let me hear you say
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Let me hear you say
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Everybody say
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Slide on the worldwide stage
Nothing can divide when we on one page
We can defy the odds and make way
When we link, it’s a bond that never can break
Electric (Electric), the motion (The motion)
Connection (Connection), that’s the focus (The focus)
Celebrate when you rise to the moment
All across the globe

Let me hear you say
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Let me hear you say
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Let me hear you say
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Everybody say
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah
Oh, let me hear you say
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Everybody say
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

 

La traduzione

Ciao mondo, dove sei stato?
Ti ho aspettato, te e i tuoi amici
Un amore inizia
Puntuali, cominciamo alle dieci
Se credi che possiamo fare accadere la magia
Dì “yeah” (Yeah)
Se credi che possiamo fare accadere la magia
Dì “yeah,” yeah

Siamo su quel nuovo
Inseguiamo quell’energia, facciamo mosse
Quando arriviamo alla festa, quel corpo si muove
Inseguiamo il sole, yeah
Se non hai intenzione di tornare a casa
Prova a prenderne uno, prova a divertirti

Fammi sentire dire
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Fammi sentire dire
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Fammi sentire dire
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Uh, tutti dicono
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Ero preso dai miei affari, prendermi cura degli affari
Facendo le mie cose (Le mie cose)
Mi sono svegliato nel mezzo della notte tipo, “Ooh”
Ho sentito squillare il telefono
Non ho bisogno di dirtelo, non ho bisogno di spiegare
È “Ciao Mondo,” ci presentiamo, stiamo cambiando il gioco

Siamo su quel nuovo (Nuovo, nuovo)
Inseguiamo quell’energia, facciamo mosse (Facendo mosse, mosse)
Quando arriviamo alla festa, quel corpo si muove (Ayy, balla con me una volta)
Inseguiamo il sole, yeah
Se non hai intenzione di tornare a casa
Prova a prenderne uno, prova a divertirti

Fammi sentire dire
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Fammi sentire dire
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Fammi sentire dire
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Tutti dicono
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Scivolando sul palco mondiale
Nulla può dividerci quando siamo sulla stessa pagina
Possiamo sfidare le probabilità e fare strada
Quando ci uniamo, è un legame che non può mai rompersi
Elettrico (Elettrico), il movimento (Il movimento)
Connessione (Connessione), quello è il focus (Il focus)
Festeggia quando ti alzi al momento
In tutto il mondo

Fammi sentire dire
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Fammi sentire dire
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Fammi sentire dire
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Tutti dicono
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah
Oh, fammi sentire dire
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Tutti dicono
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

 

