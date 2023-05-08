Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
Ed Sheeran, è uscito il videoclip di Life Goes On

Musica

Matteo Rossini

©IPA/Fotogramma

Venerdì 5 maggio Ed Sheeran ha pubblicato il nuovo atteso album “-“ (Susbtract)

Ed Sheeran ha pubblicato il videoclip del brano Life Goes On, contenuto nel nuovo album “-“ (Susbtract).

ed sheeran, il videoclip di life goes on

 

Venerdì 5 maggio Ed Sheeran ha pubblicato il nuovo atteso album di inediti. L’artista britannico ha anticipato l’uscita del disco con i singoli Eyes Closed e Boat, entrambi apprezzati da pubblico e critica.

 

Ora, l’artista ha distribuito il videoclip della canzone Life Goes On, quarta traccia del progetto discografico.

ed_sheeran_credit_annie_leibovitz

approfondimento

Fuori ‘-ʼ (Subtract ), il nuovo album di Ed Sheeran

Questo il testo di Life Goes On di Ed Sheeran:

 

It hit like a train

I ran out of words

I got nothing to say

Everything hurts

And I know love leads to pain

But memories serve our sweetest refrain

 

The waves came tumbling down

As you float away I’m reaching for you

 

To tell me how,

How my life goes on with you gone?

I suppose I’ll sink like a stone

If you leave me now

Oh the storms will roll

Easy come, hard go

Then life goes on

 

Would I miss the flames?

The heated reserve

Oh I’d remember the way

That you put me first

What a heart wrenching shame

That you’ll never know, just like tears in the rain

 

A constant grey in the clouds

When I hear your name

I think of love

 

So tell me how,

How my life goes on with you gone?

I suppose I’ll sink like a stone

If you leave me now

Oh the storms will roll

Easy come, hard go

Then life goes on

 

I watched the sun setting down

I am so afraid

I need you now

 

To tell me how,

How my life goes on with you gone?

I suppose I’ll sink like a stone

If you leave me now

Oh the storms will roll

Easy come, hard go

Then life goes on

Easy come, hard go

Then life goes on

“-“ (Substract) è stato pubblicato a quasi due anni di distanza dal precedente “=“ (Equals), arrivato in vetta a numerose classifiche di vendita; il disco venne trainato dalle hit Bad Habits e Shivers.

approfondimento

Musica e concerti, tutti i video

Tra i brani più amati della discografia della star britannica (FOTO) troviamo senza ombra di dubbio Lego House, Sing, Thinking Out Loud, Photograph, Castle on the Hill e Shape of You.

ed-sheeran-ipa

approfondimento

Ed Sheeran assolto dall'accusa di plagio

