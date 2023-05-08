Ed Sheeran, è uscito il videoclip di Life Goes On

Ed Sheeran ha pubblicato il videoclip del brano Life Goes On, contenuto nel nuovo album “-“ (Susbtract).

Ora, l’artista ha distribuito il videoclip della canzone Life Goes On, quarta traccia del progetto discografico.

Questo il testo di Life Goes On di Ed Sheeran:

It hit like a train

I ran out of words

I got nothing to say

Everything hurts

And I know love leads to pain

But memories serve our sweetest refrain

The waves came tumbling down

As you float away I’m reaching for you

To tell me how,

How my life goes on with you gone?

I suppose I’ll sink like a stone

If you leave me now

Oh the storms will roll

Easy come, hard go

Then life goes on

Would I miss the flames?

The heated reserve

Oh I’d remember the way

That you put me first

What a heart wrenching shame

That you’ll never know, just like tears in the rain

A constant grey in the clouds

When I hear your name

I think of love

So tell me how,

How my life goes on with you gone?

I suppose I’ll sink like a stone

If you leave me now

Oh the storms will roll

Easy come, hard go

Then life goes on

I watched the sun setting down

I am so afraid

I need you now

To tell me how,

How my life goes on with you gone?

I suppose I’ll sink like a stone

If you leave me now

Oh the storms will roll

Easy come, hard go

Then life goes on

Easy come, hard go

Then life goes on