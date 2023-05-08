Ed Sheeran, è uscito il videoclip di Life Goes On

Venerdì 5 maggio Ed Sheeran ha pubblicato il nuovo atteso album “-“ (Susbtract)
Ed Sheeran ha pubblicato il videoclip del brano Life Goes On, contenuto nel nuovo album “-“ (Susbtract).
Venerdì 5 maggio Ed Sheeran ha pubblicato il nuovo atteso album di inediti. L’artista britannico ha anticipato l’uscita del disco con i singoli Eyes Closed e Boat, entrambi apprezzati da pubblico e critica.
Ora, l’artista ha distribuito il videoclip della canzone Life Goes On, quarta traccia del progetto discografico.
Questo il testo di Life Goes On di Ed Sheeran:
It hit like a train
I ran out of words
I got nothing to say
Everything hurts
And I know love leads to pain
But memories serve our sweetest refrain
The waves came tumbling down
As you float away I’m reaching for you
To tell me how,
How my life goes on with you gone?
I suppose I’ll sink like a stone
If you leave me now
Oh the storms will roll
Easy come, hard go
Then life goes on
Would I miss the flames?
The heated reserve
Oh I’d remember the way
That you put me first
What a heart wrenching shame
That you’ll never know, just like tears in the rain
A constant grey in the clouds
When I hear your name
I think of love
So tell me how,
How my life goes on with you gone?
I suppose I’ll sink like a stone
If you leave me now
Oh the storms will roll
Easy come, hard go
Then life goes on
I watched the sun setting down
I am so afraid
I need you now
To tell me how,
How my life goes on with you gone?
I suppose I’ll sink like a stone
If you leave me now
Oh the storms will roll
Easy come, hard go
Then life goes on
Easy come, hard go
Then life goes on
“-“ (Substract) è stato pubblicato a quasi due anni di distanza dal precedente “=“ (Equals), arrivato in vetta a numerose classifiche di vendita; il disco venne trainato dalle hit Bad Habits e Shivers.
Tra i brani più amati della discografia della star britannica (FOTO) troviamo senza ombra di dubbio Lego House, Sing, Thinking Out Loud, Photograph, Castle on the Hill e Shape of You.