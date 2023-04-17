Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
Lewis Capaldi, il nuovo singolo è Wish You The Best

Musica

Matteo Rossini

©IPA/Fotogramma

Il nuovo album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent uscirà il 19 maggio

Lewis Capaldi ha pubblicato il nuovo emozionante e struggente singolo Wish You The Best, estratto dal nuovo album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent.

lewis capaldi, è uscita la nuova canzone wish you the best

 

Lewis Capaldi è tra i cantautori più amati del momento con una carriera in continua ascesa a livello internazionale. L’artista scozzese ha pubblicato il nuovo singolo Wish You The Best, di cui ha distribuito anche il lyric video sul suo canale YouTube.

 

Il cantante ha scritto su Instagram: “Non vedevo l’ora di farvi ascoltare questa canzone dal momento in cui l’ho scritta. Spero vi piaccia, questa è Wish You The Best”.

lewis_capaldi_kim_kardashian_ig_ipa - 1

approfondimento

Lewis Capaldi riceve una telefonata da Kim Kardashian: lo sketch FOTO

Il nuovo album Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent, anticipato dai singoli Forget Me, Pointless e How I'm Feeling Now, arriverà sul mercato tra poco più di un mese, ovvero il 19 maggio.

 

Questo il testo di Wish You The Best di Lewis Capaldi:

 

I miss knowing what you're thinking

And hearing how your day has been

Do you think you could tell me everything darling?

But leave out every part about him

 

Right now you're probably by the ocean

While I’m still out here in the rain

With every day that passes by since we've spoken

It’s like Glasgow gets farther from LA

Maybe it's supposed to be this way

 

But oh my love

I wanna say I miss the green in your eyes

And when I said we could be friends guess I lied

I wanna say I wish that you never left

Oh but instead I only wish you the best

I wanna say without you everything’s wrong

And you were everything I need all along

I wanna say I wish that you never left

Oh but instead I only wish you the best

 

Well I can’t help but notice

You seem happier than ever now

And I guess that I should tell you I’m sorry

It seems I was the problem somehow

Maybe I only brought you down

 

But oh my love

I wanna say I miss the green in your eyes

And when I said we could be friends guess I lied

I wanna say I wish that you never left

Oh but instead I only wish you the best

I wanna say without you everything’s wrong

And you were everything I need all along

I wanna say I wish that you never left

Oh but instead I only wish you the best

 

But oh my love

Ohhhhh

Oh my love

Ohhhhh

 

Wish I could say it's something I really mean

But I want you happy whether or not it's with me

I wanna say I wish that you never left

Oh but instead I only wish you the best

 

I wanna say without you everything’s wrong

And you were everything I need all along

I wanna say I wish that you never left

Oh but instead I only wish you the best

approfondimento

Musica e concerti, tutti i video

Tra le canzoni più celebri e amate della discografia di Lewis Capaldi troviamo Grace, Someone You Loved e Before You Go.

approfondimento

Lewis Capaldi potrebbe lasciare il mondo della musica

Lewis Capaldi, il nuovo singolo è Wish You The Best

