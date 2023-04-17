Lewis Capaldi, il nuovo singolo è Wish You The Best

Il nuovo album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent uscirà il 19 maggio
Iscriviti alla nostra newsletter per restare aggiornato sulle notizie di spettacolo
Lewis Capaldi ha pubblicato il nuovo emozionante e struggente singolo Wish You The Best, estratto dal nuovo album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent.
lewis capaldi, è uscita la nuova canzone wish you the best
Lewis Capaldi è tra i cantautori più amati del momento con una carriera in continua ascesa a livello internazionale. L’artista scozzese ha pubblicato il nuovo singolo Wish You The Best, di cui ha distribuito anche il lyric video sul suo canale YouTube.
Il cantante ha scritto su Instagram: “Non vedevo l’ora di farvi ascoltare questa canzone dal momento in cui l’ho scritta. Spero vi piaccia, questa è Wish You The Best”.
approfondimento
Lewis Capaldi riceve una telefonata da Kim Kardashian: lo sketch FOTO
Il nuovo album Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent, anticipato dai singoli Forget Me, Pointless e How I'm Feeling Now, arriverà sul mercato tra poco più di un mese, ovvero il 19 maggio.
Questo il testo di Wish You The Best di Lewis Capaldi:
I miss knowing what you're thinking
And hearing how your day has been
Do you think you could tell me everything darling?
But leave out every part about him
Right now you're probably by the ocean
While I’m still out here in the rain
With every day that passes by since we've spoken
It’s like Glasgow gets farther from LA
Maybe it's supposed to be this way
But oh my love
I wanna say I miss the green in your eyes
And when I said we could be friends guess I lied
I wanna say I wish that you never left
Oh but instead I only wish you the best
I wanna say without you everything’s wrong
And you were everything I need all along
I wanna say I wish that you never left
Oh but instead I only wish you the best
Well I can’t help but notice
You seem happier than ever now
And I guess that I should tell you I’m sorry
It seems I was the problem somehow
Maybe I only brought you down
But oh my love
I wanna say I miss the green in your eyes
And when I said we could be friends guess I lied
I wanna say I wish that you never left
Oh but instead I only wish you the best
I wanna say without you everything’s wrong
And you were everything I need all along
I wanna say I wish that you never left
Oh but instead I only wish you the best
But oh my love
Ohhhhh
Oh my love
Ohhhhh
Wish I could say it's something I really mean
But I want you happy whether or not it's with me
I wanna say I wish that you never left
Oh but instead I only wish you the best
I wanna say without you everything’s wrong
And you were everything I need all along
I wanna say I wish that you never left
Oh but instead I only wish you the best
approfondimento
Musica e concerti, tutti i video
Tra le canzoni più celebri e amate della discografia di Lewis Capaldi troviamo Grace, Someone You Loved e Before You Go.