Ed Sheeran, il nuovo singolo è "Overpass Graffiti": il testo

“Overpass Graffiti” è la nuova canzone di Ed Sheeran, che il cantautore britannico ha scelto di presentare per la prima volta dal vivo ieri sera, domenica 14 novembre, davanti al pubblico degli MTV EMA. Un testo ricco di significato, che ripercorre le orme di un amore ormai finito, ma il cui ricordo rimarrà sempre vivo nel cuore di chi canta
Lo ha cantato per la prima volta dal vivo proprio ieri sera, domenica 14 novembre, presentandosi elegante e con la sua chitarra, di fronte al pubblico dal vivo di Budapest e a tutti gli spettatori europei e del mondo degli MTV EMA, gli annuali “Oscars” della musica europea.
Ed Sheeran si è esibito sulle note di “Overpass Graffiti”, il nuovo brano che arriva direttamente da “=” (“Equals”) dopo “Bad Habits”, “Shivers” e “Visiting Hours”. Di cosa racconta? “Overpass Graffiti” è una dichiarazione fatta con il cuore, nei confronti di un amore già giunto al capolinea e in maniera non del tutto positiva. Il cantautore di Halifax mette in musica una storia che, seppure già finita, ha un ricordo che resta vivo nel cuore di chi canta. Indelebile, proprio come i graffiti disegnati sulle mura di un cavalcavia. Una ballad acustica ed estremamente ritmata che dimostra ancora una volta l’incredibile talento dell’artista britannico, in grado di spaziare tra una grande varietà di generi, senza mai perdere di coerenza e credibilità. “Ti amerò sempre per quello che vale, non svaniremo mai come i graffiti sul cavalcavia. So che il tempo può cambiare il modo in cui pensi a noi ma ricorderò come eravamo, sei stata il primo punto fermo” scrive Ed Sheeran in “Overpass Graffiti”. Ecco il testo completo della canzone.
Il testo di “Overpass Graffiti”
This is a dark parade
Another rough patch to rain on, to rain on
I know your friends may say
This is a cause for celebration, hip-hip-hooray, love
Photographs in sepia tones
It's so still, the fire's barely fighting the cold, alone
There are times when I can feel your ghost
Just when I'm almost letting you go
The cards were stacked against us both
I will always love you for what it's worth
We'll never fade like graffiti on the overpass
I know time may change the way you think of us
But I'll remember the way we were, you were the first full stop
Love that will never leave
Baby, you will never be lost on me
This is a goddamn shame
I never wanted to break it, or leave us tainted
Know I should walk away
But I just can't replace us, or even erase us
The car was stuck, the engine stalled
And both of us got caught out in the snow, alone
There were times when I forget the lows
And think the highs were all that we'd ever known
The cards were stacked against us both
I will always love you for what it's worth
We'll never fade like graffiti on the overpass
I know time may change the way you think of us
But I'll remember the way we were, you were the first full stop
Love that will never leave
Baby, you will never be lost on me
Lost on me
Baby, you will never be lost on me
Lost on me
Well, I will always love you for what it's worth
We'll never fade like graffiti on the overpass
I know time may change the way you think of us
But I'll remember the way we were, you were the first full stop
Love that will never leave
Baby, you will never be lost on me
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Lost on me
Ooh, graffiti on the overpass