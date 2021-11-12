Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
Beyoncè, Be Alive: il testo della nuova canzone

Musica
©Getty

Il brano fa parte della colonna sonora del nuovo film con “Una Famiglia Vincente – King Richard”, con protagonista Will Smith

Beyoncè ha pubblicato a sorpresa il singolo “Be Alive”, che sarà inserito nella colonna sonora del nuovo film “Una Famiglia Vincente – King Richard”, con protagonista Will Smith, in uscita nelle sale italiane il 13 gennaio 2022.

Beyoncè il nuovo brano è Be Alive

approfondimento

Will Smith in copertina su EW con Venus e Serena Williams

Il trailer del biopic incentrato sulla vita del padre delle sorelle Williams, Serena e Venus, è accompagnato da una preview del nuovo brano di Beyoncè, scritto da Dixson producer di RocNation, società del marito Jay-Z. “Be Alive” arriva a distanza di un anno dalla pubblicazione di “Black Parade”, contenuta nella colonna sonora di “Lion King 2: The Gift”. “Be Alive” si ascolta in tutto il trailer, ma non è ancora uscito ufficialmente sulle piattaforme streaming.

Beyoncè, Be Alive: il testo

approfondimento

Beyoncè pubblica l'inedito "Be Alive" per il film "King Richard"

It feels so good to be alive

Got all my family by my side

Couldn’t wipe this black off if I tried

That’s why I lift my head with pride

 

I got a million miles on me

They want to see how far I’ll go

The path was never paved with gold (Gold)

We worked and built this on our own (Own)

And can’t nobody knock it if they tried

This is hustle personified

Look how we’ve been fighting to stay alive

So when we win we will have pride

Do you know how much we have cried?

How hard we had to fight?

 

(It feels so good to be alive) It feels so, so, so, so good

(Got all my sisters by my side) I got all my sisters by my side

(Couldn’t wipe this black off if I tried) Black off if I tried

(That’s why I lift my head with pride) Now we’re sitting on top of the world again

 

I got a million miles on me

They want to see how far I’ll go (They want to see how far I’ll go)

The path was never paved with gold (Gold)

We fought and built this on our own (We fought and built this on our own, own)

And can’t nobody knock it if they tried

This is hustle personified

Look how we’ve been fighting to stay alive

So when we win we will have pride

Do you know how much we have cried?

How hard we had to fight?

 

(It feels so good to be alive) It feels so good, so good

(Got all my family by my side) And we gon’ sit on top of the world again

(Couldn’t wipe this black off if I tried) And I wouldn’t trade nothing

And I wouldn’t trade nothing (That’s why I lift my head with pride)

So baby, lift your head, yeah

 

(It feels so good to be alive) Darling, it’s a celebration for you, yeah

(I got the tribe all by my side) You’re doing everything they said you couldn’t do

(Couldn’t wipe this black off if I tried)

(That’s why I lift my head with pride) Lift your head, yeah

(Ooh, I tried)

