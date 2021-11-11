Avril Lavigne, Bite Me: il testo della nuova canzone

Il testo di “Bite Me”

Hey you, you should've known better, better to mess with someone like me

Hey you, forever and ever you're gonna wish I was your wifey



Don't act so innocent, this was no accident

You planned this in the end and now it's over

Say what you wanna say, you lied and I got played

You threw it all away and now it's over



Just face it, we didn't make it

You bit off more than you can chew, can you taste it?



Hey you, you should've known better, better to mess with someonе like me

Hey you, forеver and ever you're gonna wish I was your wifey

Should've held on, should've treated me right

I gave you one chance, you don't get it twice

Hey you, and we'll be together never, so baby, you can bite me



Don't hold your breath

'Cause you're still chokin' on your words

Those things you said, might be the last ones that I heard

So come pick up your clothes from the front yard

Sprinklers on burn, the rest in the backyard

Should've had the guts just to say, "Goodbye"

Now you're going to have regrets for the rest of your life



Just face it, we didn't make it

You bit off more than you can chew, can you taste it?



Hey you, you should've known better, better to mess with someone like me

Hey you, forever and ever you're gonna wish I was your wifey

Should've held on, should've treated me right

I gave you one chance, you don't get it twice

Hey you, and we'll be together never, so baby, you can bite me



I bet you taste me on the tip of your tongue

Tip of your tongue, tip of your tongue

I fell fast when I know I should've run

Know I should've run, know I should've run

I bet you taste me on the tip of your tongue

Tip of your tongue, tip of your tongue

I fell fast when I know I should've run

Know I should've run, know I should've run



Hey you, you should've known better, better to mess with someone like me (Like me)

Hey you, forever and ever you're gonna wish I was your wifey (Your wifey, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Should've held on, should've treated me right (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

I gave you one chance, you don't get it twice

Hey you, and we'll be together never, so baby, you can bite me