Avril Lavigne, Bite Me: il testo della nuova canzone

“Bite Me” è il nuovo singolo di Avril Lavigne in streaming digitale dall’11 novembre. Per la cantante canadese, icona del genere pop punk anni 2000, si tratta di un grande ritorno con il brano estratto dall’album in arrivo
Dalla mezzanotte di giovedì 11 novembre è disponibile all’ascolto e download su tutte le migliori piattaforme di streaming musicale, “Bite Me”, il nuovo singolo di Avril Lavigne che segna il tanto atteso come back dell’icona pop punk sulle scene internazionali. A tre anni dalla release dell’album “Head Above Water” (2019) e dopo numerosi duetti in compagnia di Willow, Mod Sun, Travis Barker e molti altri, “Bite Me” sancisce per Avril Lavigne un vero e proprio ritorno alle origini.
La canzone – nonché primo singolo ufficiale ad essere prodotto da DTA Records (Lavigne è entrata da alcuni giorni nel roster di artisti di Barker) – è estremamente ritmata e orecchiabile, frutto anche della collaborazione con lo stesso Barker (Blink-182) e il producer Marshmello. “Bite Me” rimanda alle sonorità di “The Best Damn Thing”, il disco che nel 2007 ha portato la cantante alla sua definitiva consacrazione internazionale. Ecco il testo ufficiale della canzone.
Il testo di “Bite Me”
Hey you, you should've known better, better to mess with someone like me
Hey you, forever and ever you're gonna wish I was your wifey
Don't act so innocent, this was no accident
You planned this in the end and now it's over
Say what you wanna say, you lied and I got played
You threw it all away and now it's over
Just face it, we didn't make it
You bit off more than you can chew, can you taste it?
Hey you, you should've known better, better to mess with someonе like me
Hey you, forеver and ever you're gonna wish I was your wifey
Should've held on, should've treated me right
I gave you one chance, you don't get it twice
Hey you, and we'll be together never, so baby, you can bite me
Don't hold your breath
'Cause you're still chokin' on your words
Those things you said, might be the last ones that I heard
So come pick up your clothes from the front yard
Sprinklers on burn, the rest in the backyard
Should've had the guts just to say, "Goodbye"
Now you're going to have regrets for the rest of your life
Just face it, we didn't make it
You bit off more than you can chew, can you taste it?
Hey you, you should've known better, better to mess with someone like me
Hey you, forever and ever you're gonna wish I was your wifey
Should've held on, should've treated me right
I gave you one chance, you don't get it twice
Hey you, and we'll be together never, so baby, you can bite me
I bet you taste me on the tip of your tongue
Tip of your tongue, tip of your tongue
I fell fast when I know I should've run
Know I should've run, know I should've run
I bet you taste me on the tip of your tongue
Tip of your tongue, tip of your tongue
I fell fast when I know I should've run
Know I should've run, know I should've run
Hey you, you should've known better, better to mess with someone like me (Like me)
Hey you, forever and ever you're gonna wish I was your wifey (Your wifey, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Should've held on, should've treated me right (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
I gave you one chance, you don't get it twice
Hey you, and we'll be together never, so baby, you can bite me