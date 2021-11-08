The Weeknd e Post Malone, One Right Now: il testo della nuova canzone

Cosa succede quando due tra gli artisti più amati del panorama musicale contemporaneo uniscono le loro forze? Pronti a scoprirlo in “One Right Now”, il nuovo singolo di The Weeknd in collaborazione con Post Malone. Ecco il testo ufficiale della canzone
Due artisti che non hanno certo bisogno di presentazioni. The Weeknd e Post Malone, il primo cantautore e produttore discografico canadese, autore delle hit “Blinding Lights” e “Take My Breath”; il secondo icona del cosiddetto genere trapper american. Insieme hanno scelto (per la gioia dei fan di tutto il mondo) di unirsi in una strepitosa collaborazione. Il risultato? La pubblicazione, lo scorso venerdì 5 novembre, del singolo “One Right Now”.
Prodotto da Louis Bell, Brian Lee e Andrew Bolooki, il brano è un forte richiamo alle atmosfere synth anni ’80 in cui lo stile inconfondibile di Abel Makkonen Tesfaye (vero nome di The Weeknd), fatto di pop ed elettronica, si unisce alla voce e flow senza pari di Post Malone, in un viaggio musicale perfetto che tocca le note r’n’b tipiche dei decenni passati, fino alle suggestioni del pop più contemporaneo. “One Right Now” si è posta, fin da subito, come una delle collaborazioni più attese del 2021, nonché prima vera e propria anticipazione del prossimo progetto discografico di Post Malone fuori a breve. Ecco il testo ufficiale della canzone, già disponibile in streaming e in alta rotazione radiofonica.
Il testo di “One Right Now”
Na-na-na-na, na-na
Na-na-na-na, oh no
Yeah, yeah
Said you love me, but I don't care
That I broke my hand on the same wall
That you told me that he fucked you on (Oh)
You think it's so easy fuckin' with my feelings
I got one comin' over and one right now (Uh)
One right now
(One right now, one right now, oh)
I got one comin' over and one right now
Said you wanna have my babies
I fucked you so good, you should pay me
Don't call me "baby" when you did me so wrong
(When you did me so wrong)
But I got over what you did already
Body for a body, so petty
How many of your friends fit in my Rolls? (Can you fit in my Rolls?)
Bought you a new face, you should call me "Dad," baby
Hermès, but you dropped the bag, baby
Truth is, maybe one's just not еnough
[Chorus: Post Malone & The Weeknd]
You say you love me, but I don't care
That I brokе my hand on the same wall
That you told me that he fucked you on (That he fucked you on)
You think it's so easy fuckin' with my feelings (Feelings)
I got one comin' over and one right now (Uh)
One right now (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
(One right now, one right now, oh yeah)
I got one comin' over and one right now (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
(One right now, one right now, oh)
I got one comin' over and one right now
You're a stain on my legacy
We can't be friends, can't be family (Oh)
You probably fuck all my enemies (Oh)
I can't let you be next to me
Oh, you belong to the world now
So just me leave me alone now
We're not in touch no more
You say you love me, but I don't care (No, I don't care)
That I broke my hand on the same wall
That you told me that he fucked you on (Oh)
You think it's so easy fuckin' with my feelings (Feelings)
I got one comin' over and one right now
One right now (Oh yeah, oh yeah, oh yeah)
(Fuckin' with my, fuckin' with my feelings)
I got one comin' over and one right now
(Ooh yeah, oh yeah, oh yeah)
(One right now)
I got one comin' over and one right now
(Hey)
(One right now, one right now)
(Ooh yeah)
I got one comin' over and one right now