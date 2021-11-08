The Weeknd e Post Malone, One Right Now: il testo della nuova canzone

Il testo di “One Right Now”

Na-na-na-na, na-na

Na-na-na-na, oh no

Yeah, yeah



Said you love me, but I don't care

That I broke my hand on the same wall

That you told me that he fucked you on (Oh)

You think it's so easy fuckin' with my feelings

I got one comin' over and one right now (Uh)

One right now

(One right now, one right now, oh)

I got one comin' over and one right now



Said you wanna have my babies

I fucked you so good, you should pay me

Don't call me "baby" when you did me so wrong

(When you did me so wrong)

But I got over what you did already

Body for a body, so petty

How many of your friends fit in my Rolls? (Can you fit in my Rolls?)

Bought you a new face, you should call me "Dad," baby

Hermès, but you dropped the bag, baby

Truth is, maybe one's just not еnough

[Chorus: Post Malone & The Weeknd]

You say you love me, but I don't care

That I brokе my hand on the same wall

That you told me that he fucked you on (That he fucked you on)

You think it's so easy fuckin' with my feelings (Feelings)

I got one comin' over and one right now (Uh)

One right now (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

(One right now, one right now, oh yeah)

I got one comin' over and one right now (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

(One right now, one right now, oh)

I got one comin' over and one right now



You're a stain on my legacy

We can't be friends, can't be family (Oh)

You probably fuck all my enemies (Oh)

I can't let you be next to me

Oh, you belong to the world now

So just me leave me alone now

We're not in touch no more



You say you love me, but I don't care (No, I don't care)

That I broke my hand on the same wall

That you told me that he fucked you on (Oh)

You think it's so easy fuckin' with my feelings (Feelings)

I got one comin' over and one right now

One right now (Oh yeah, oh yeah, oh yeah)

(Fuckin' with my, fuckin' with my feelings)

I got one comin' over and one right now

(Ooh yeah, oh yeah, oh yeah)

(One right now)

I got one comin' over and one right now



(Hey)

(One right now, one right now)

(Ooh yeah)

I got one comin' over and one right now