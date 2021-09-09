Lana Del Rey, Arcadia: il testo del nuovo singolo da Blue Banisters

La cantante newyorkese ha annunciato nelle scorse ore l’uscita del nuovo album “Blue Banisters”, il prossimo 22 ottobre. Ad anticipare il progetto in studio, un nuovo singolo dal titolo “Arcadia”. Ecco il testo
Lana Del Rey ha utilizzato una maniera non del tutto insolita per comunicare l’uscita del prossimo album “Blue Banisters”, ora fissata per il 22 ottobre. Ad anticipare i lavori del disco, un nuovo singolo dal titolo “Arcadia”. L’inedito è stato scritto dalla cantante classe 1985, in compagnia del produttore Drew Erickson e ne è già stato pubblicato un video sulla piattaforma di contenuti YouTube in cui, nelle vesti di direttrice e attrice, Lana Del Rey si mostra in tutta la sua semplicità e bellezza. Il suo è uno dei come back più attesi della stagione, con la distribuzione del settimo album che avverà tra poco più di un mese.
Lana Del Rey annuncia il nuovo album "Blue Banisters"
“Arcadia” è il quarto singolo estratto dal futuro disco “Blue Banisters”, insieme al brano omonimo e alle canzoni “Text Book” e “Wildflower Wildfire”. Uscito lo scorso mercoledì 8 settembre, Lana Del Rey ha esortato i fan di tutto il mondo: “Ascoltatelo come avete ascoltate Video Games”. Ecco il testo e il videoclip ufficiale della canzone, mentre sul sito dell’artista è già possibile il pre-order di “Blue Banisters”, che sarà distribuito nei formati CD, cassetta, vinile e digitale.
Il testo di “Arcadia”
My body is a map of L.A
I stand straight like an angel, with a halo
Hangin' out the Hilton Hotel windows
Screamin', "Heyo, baby, let's go"
My chest, the Sierra Madre
My hips, every high and byway that you
Trace with your fingertips like a Toyota
Run your hands over me like a Land Rover
In Arcadia, Arcadia
All roads that lead to you as integral to me as arteries
That pump the blood that flows straight to the heart of me
America, America
I can't sleep at home, tonight sent me at Hilton Hotel
I cross on the hill, I'm a lost little girl
Findin' my way to you
Arcadia
My body is a map of L.A
My heart is like paper, I hate ya
I'm not from the land of the palms, so I know I can't stay here
I'm not native
My curves, San Gabriel all day
My lips like the fire licks the bay
If you think that you know yourself, you can come over
Lay your hands on me like you're a Land Rover
In Arcadia, Arcadia
All roads that lead to you as integral to me as arteries
That get the blood flowing straight to the heart of me
America, I need a miracle
I can't sleep at home, tonight sent me at Hilton Hotel
I cross on the hill, I'm a lost little girl
Findin' my way to you
Arcadia
They built me up three hundred feet tall just to tear me down
So I'm leavin' with nothing but laughter and discount
I came here
Findin' my way to you
I'm leavin' them as I was, five foot eight
Western bound, plus the hate that they gave
By the way, thanks for that, on the way, I'll pray for ya
'Cause you need a miracle
America