Lana Del Rey, Arcadia: il testo del nuovo singolo da Blue Banisters

approfondimento

Lana Del Rey annuncia il nuovo album "Blue Banisters"

“Arcadia” è il quarto singolo estratto dal futuro disco “Blue Banisters”, insieme al brano omonimo e alle canzoni “Text Book” e “Wildflower Wildfire”. Uscito lo scorso mercoledì 8 settembre, Lana Del Rey ha esortato i fan di tutto il mondo: “Ascoltatelo come avete ascoltate Video Games”. Ecco il testo e il videoclip ufficiale della canzone, mentre sul sito dell’artista è già possibile il pre-order di “Blue Banisters”, che sarà distribuito nei formati CD, cassetta, vinile e digitale.

Il testo di “Arcadia”

My body is a map of L.A

I stand straight like an angel, with a halo

Hangin' out the Hilton Hotel windows

Screamin', "Heyo, baby, let's go"

My chest, the Sierra Madre

My hips, every high and byway that you

Trace with your fingertips like a Toyota

Run your hands over me like a Land Rover



In Arcadia, Arcadia

All roads that lead to you as integral to me as arteries

That pump the blood that flows straight to the heart of me

America, America

I can't sleep at home, tonight sent me at Hilton Hotel

I cross on the hill, I'm a lost little girl

Findin' my way to you

Arcadia

My body is a map of L.A

My heart is like paper, I hate ya

I'm not from the land of the palms, so I know I can't stay here

I'm not native

My curves, San Gabriel all day

My lips like the fire licks the bay

If you think that you know yourself, you can come over

Lay your hands on me like you're a Land Rover



In Arcadia, Arcadia

All roads that lead to you as integral to me as arteries

That get the blood flowing straight to the heart of me

America, I need a miracle

I can't sleep at home, tonight sent me at Hilton Hotel

I cross on the hill, I'm a lost little girl

Findin' my way to you

Arcadia



They built me up three hundred feet tall just to tear me down

So I'm leavin' with nothing but laughter and discount

I came here

Findin' my way to you

I'm leavin' them as I was, five foot eight

Western bound, plus the hate that they gave

By the way, thanks for that, on the way, I'll pray for ya

'Cause you need a miracle

America