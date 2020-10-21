Lana Del Rey, il video del nuovo singolo Let Me Love You Like A Woman

On the road e in compagnia di familiari e amici, la cantante statunitense si mostra così nel video del suo nuovo singolo

I fan attendevano dal primo settembre l’arrivo di una nuova canzone di Lana Del Rey ( FOTO ). La stessa artista aveva annunciato che avrebbe pubblicato un brano intitolato “ Let Me Love You Like a Woman ” e il 16 ottobre ha mantenuto la promessa. "Let Me Love You Like a Woman" è la prima canzone del prossimo album di Lana Del Rey “Chemtrails Over the Country Club”. La stessa artista aveva preannunciato l’arrivo del suo nuovo progetto discografico per il 5 settembre , ma ad oggi non si conosce ancora la data di uscita. Dall'uscita di “Norman Fucking Rockwell!” album che ha fatto conoscere il talento di Lana Del Rey in tutto il mondo e che le ha permesso di conquistare la sua prima candidatura nella categoria di album dell'anno nell'ambito dei Grammy Awards 2020, la cantante ha dato vita a numerose collaborazioni. Ha partecipato con Miley Cyrus e Ariana Grande alla colonna sonora di Charlie's Angels "Don't Call Me Angel" e tra i tanti progetti ha pubblicato le cover di "For Free" di Joni Mitchell , "Don't Think Twice" di Bob Dylan (insieme a Joan Baez), “I'll Follow You Into the Dark" dei Death Cub For the Cutie e “I'll Be Home for Christmas” (con Kacey Musgraves). A luglio ha invece pubblicato la versione audiolibro della sua nuova raccolta di poesie “Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass”.

Nella ballad “Let Me Love You Like A Woman”, la voce di Lana Del Rey è accompagnata da alcune note di pianoforte e chitarra acustica. L’artista canta la voglia di lasciare Los Angeles e implora la sua metà di venire con lei, ripetendo “lascia che ti ami come una donna, lascia che ti porti come un bambino, lasciami brillare come un diamante, lasciami essere chi ho bisogno di essere”. Nel video del brano Lana Del Rey appare alla guida di un’auto, mentre in altre immagini è circondata da familiari e amici. Su YouTube il video ha superato quota 1,5 milioni di visualizzazioni e raccolto oltre 11 mila commenti.

Il testo di “Let Me Love You Like a Woman”

[Verse 1]

I come from a small town, how ‘bout you?

I only mention it ‘cause I’m ready to leave LA

And I want you to come

Eighty miles North or South will do

I don’t care where as long as you’re with me

And I’m with you and you let me

[Chorus]

Let me love you like a woman

Let me hold you like a baby

Let me shine like a diamond

Let me be who I’m meant to be

Talk to me in poems and songs

Don’t make me be bittersweet

Let me love you like a woman

Let me hold you like a baby

Let me hold you like a baby

[Verse 2]

I come from a small town far away

I only mention it ‘cause I’m ready to leave LA

And I want you to come

I guess I could manage if you stay

It’s just if you do I can’t see myself having any fun, so

Primis Player Placeholder

[Chorus]

Let me love you like a woman

Let me hold you like a baby

Let me shine like a diamond

Let me be who I’m meant to be

Talk to me in songs and poems

Don’t make me be bittersweet

Let me love you like a woman

Take you to infinity

Let me hold you like a baby

Take you to infinity

Let me love you like a woman

Take you to infinity

[Bridge]

We could get lost in the purple rain

Talk about the good ol’ days

We could get high on some pink champagne

Baby, let me count the waves

[Chorus]

Let me love you like a woman

Let me hold you like a baby

Let me shine like a diamond

Let me be who I’m meant to be

Doesn’t mean songs and poems

Don’t make me be bittersweet

Let me love you like a woman