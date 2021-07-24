Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
Buon compleanno Jennifer Lopez, le frasi più famose delle sue canzoni

Musica

Matteo Rossini

©Kika Press

Da If You Had My Love a On The Floor con Pitbull passando per Love Don’t Cost A Thing 

Un’icona di portata mondiale che da oltre due decenni domina incontrastata la scena internazionale. Dalla musica al cinema passando per la moda e l’imprenditoria, Jennifer Lopez (FOTO) è tra le star più popolari, influenti e amate di Hollywood.

Jennifer Lopez, le frasi più celebri dei suoi brani

approfondimento

Jennifer Lopez e Ben Affleck sarebbero alla ricerca di una casa

 

Nel corso degli anni la popstar, classe 1969, si è affermata come protagonista assoluta del mondo delle sette note. Il suo debutto arriva con If You Had My Love che conquista la vetta della prestigiosa US Billboard Hot 100 aprendo a quella carriera che l’avrebbe resa l’artista che conosciamo oggi. Il suo primo disco On the 6 riscuote consensi straordinari da parte del pubblico e della critica vendendo milioni di copie.

approfondimento

Jennifer Lopez, le prove per il videoclip di Cambia El Paso

Singolo dopo singolo Jennifer Lynn Lopez, questo il nome all’anagrafe, continua a inanellare un successo dietro l’altro, tra i brani più iconici troviamo sicuramente Love Don’t Cost A Thing, Jenny from the Block con Jadakiss e Styles e On The Floor con Pitbull

If You Had My Love (1999)

approfondimento

Jennifer Lopez, il backstage della realizzazione di Cambia El Paso

 

If you had my love, and I gave you all my trust

Would you comfort me?

And if somehow you knew that your love would be untrue

Would you lie to me and call me "baby"?

 

Se avessi il mio amore e ti dessi tutta la mia fiducia

Mi conforteresti?

E se in qualche modo sapessi che il tuo amore fosse falso

Mi mentiresti e mi chiameresti "baby"?

Love Don’t Cost A Thing (2000)

 

You think the money that you make

Can substitute the time you take

Take the keys here to my heart

Then you can win my heart, and get what's in my heart

I think you need to take some time

To show me that your love is true

There's more than dollar signs in you

Then you can win my heart, and get what's in my heart

 

Pensi che i soldi che guadagni

Possano sostituire il tempo che impieghi

Prendi qui le chiavi del mio cuore

Così puoi vincere il mio cuore e ottenere ciò che c'è nel mio cuore

Penso che tu debba prenderti un po' di tempo

Per mostrarmi che il tuo amore è vero

Ci sono più dei segni del dollaro in te

Così puoi vincere il mio cuore e ottenere ciò che c'è nel mio cuore

Jenny from the Block (2002)

approfondimento

Atlas, il nuovo film Netflix con Jennifer Lopez

 

I'm still, I'm still Jenny from the block

Used to have a little, now I have a lot

No matter where I go, I know where I came from (from the Bronx!)

 

Sono ancora, sono ancora Jenny del quartiere

Prima avevo poco, ora ho molto

Non importa dove vada, so da dove vengo (dal Bronx!)

 

On The Floor (2011)

 

Don't stop, keep it movin'

Put your drinks up

Pick your body up and drop it on the floor

 

Non fermarti, continua a muoverti

Alza in alto i bicchieri

Muovi il tuo corpo e muoviti sul dancefloor

Papi (2011)

approfondimento

Netflix, stretto accordo con Jennifer Lopez

 

Move your body, move your body

Dance for your papi

Rock your body, rock your body

Dance for your papi

Put your hands up in the air

Dance for your man if you care

 

Muovi il tuo corpo, muovi il tuo corpo

Balla per il tuo ragazzo

Agita il tuo corpo, agita il tuo corpo

Balla per il tuo ragazzo

Alza le mani al cielo

Se ti interessa balla per il tuo uomo

 

Ain’t Your Mama (2016)

 

I ain't gon' be cooking all day, I ain't your mama

I ain't gon' do your laundry, I ain't your mama

I ain't your mama, boy, I ain't your mama

When you gon' get your act together?

I ain't your mama

 

Non cucinerò tutto il giorno, non sono tua madre

Non ti farò il bucato, non sono tua madre

Non sono tua madre, ragazzo, non sono tua madre

Quando inizierai a fare sul serio?

Non sono tua madre

