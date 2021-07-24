Buon compleanno Jennifer Lopez, le frasi più famose delle sue canzoni

Da If You Had My Love a On The Floor con Pitbull passando per Love Don’t Cost A Thing
Un’icona di portata mondiale che da oltre due decenni domina incontrastata la scena internazionale. Dalla musica al cinema passando per la moda e l’imprenditoria, Jennifer Lopez (FOTO) è tra le star più popolari, influenti e amate di Hollywood.
Jennifer Lopez, le frasi più celebri dei suoi brani
Nel corso degli anni la popstar, classe 1969, si è affermata come protagonista assoluta del mondo delle sette note. Il suo debutto arriva con If You Had My Love che conquista la vetta della prestigiosa US Billboard Hot 100 aprendo a quella carriera che l’avrebbe resa l’artista che conosciamo oggi. Il suo primo disco On the 6 riscuote consensi straordinari da parte del pubblico e della critica vendendo milioni di copie.
Singolo dopo singolo Jennifer Lynn Lopez, questo il nome all’anagrafe, continua a inanellare un successo dietro l’altro, tra i brani più iconici troviamo sicuramente Love Don’t Cost A Thing, Jenny from the Block con Jadakiss e Styles e On The Floor con Pitbull
If You Had My Love (1999)
If you had my love, and I gave you all my trust
Would you comfort me?
And if somehow you knew that your love would be untrue
Would you lie to me and call me "baby"?
Se avessi il mio amore e ti dessi tutta la mia fiducia
Mi conforteresti?
E se in qualche modo sapessi che il tuo amore fosse falso
Mi mentiresti e mi chiameresti "baby"?
Love Don’t Cost A Thing (2000)
You think the money that you make
Can substitute the time you take
Take the keys here to my heart
Then you can win my heart, and get what's in my heart
I think you need to take some time
To show me that your love is true
There's more than dollar signs in you
Then you can win my heart, and get what's in my heart
Pensi che i soldi che guadagni
Possano sostituire il tempo che impieghi
Prendi qui le chiavi del mio cuore
Così puoi vincere il mio cuore e ottenere ciò che c'è nel mio cuore
Penso che tu debba prenderti un po' di tempo
Per mostrarmi che il tuo amore è vero
Ci sono più dei segni del dollaro in te
Così puoi vincere il mio cuore e ottenere ciò che c'è nel mio cuore
Jenny from the Block (2002)
I'm still, I'm still Jenny from the block
Used to have a little, now I have a lot
No matter where I go, I know where I came from (from the Bronx!)
Sono ancora, sono ancora Jenny del quartiere
Prima avevo poco, ora ho molto
Non importa dove vada, so da dove vengo (dal Bronx!)
On The Floor (2011)
Don't stop, keep it movin'
Put your drinks up
Pick your body up and drop it on the floor
Non fermarti, continua a muoverti
Alza in alto i bicchieri
Muovi il tuo corpo e muoviti sul dancefloor
Papi (2011)
Move your body, move your body
Dance for your papi
Rock your body, rock your body
Dance for your papi
Put your hands up in the air
Dance for your man if you care
Muovi il tuo corpo, muovi il tuo corpo
Balla per il tuo ragazzo
Agita il tuo corpo, agita il tuo corpo
Balla per il tuo ragazzo
Alza le mani al cielo
Se ti interessa balla per il tuo uomo
Ain’t Your Mama (2016)
I ain't gon' be cooking all day, I ain't your mama
I ain't gon' do your laundry, I ain't your mama
I ain't your mama, boy, I ain't your mama
When you gon' get your act together?
I ain't your mama
Non cucinerò tutto il giorno, non sono tua madre
Non ti farò il bucato, non sono tua madre
Non sono tua madre, ragazzo, non sono tua madre
Quando inizierai a fare sul serio?
Non sono tua madre