Buon compleanno Jennifer Lopez, le frasi più famose delle sue canzoni

Da If You Had My Love a On The Floor con Pitbull passando per Love Don't Cost A Thing

Nel corso degli anni l a popstar , classe 1969 , si è affermata come protagonista assoluta del mondo delle sette note. Il suo debutto arriva con If You Had My Love che conquista la vetta della prestigiosa US Billboard Hot 100 aprendo a quella carriera che l’avrebbe resa l’artista che conosciamo oggi. Il suo primo disco On the 6 riscuote consensi straordinari da parte del pubblico e della critica vendendo milioni di copie.

Singolo dopo singolo J ennifer Lynn Lopez , questo il nome all’anagrafe, continua a inanellare un successo dietro l’altro, tra i brani più iconici troviamo sicuramente Love Don’t Cost A Thing, Jenny from the Block con Jadakiss e Styles e On The Floor con Pitbull

If You Had My Love (1999)

If you had my love, and I gave you all my trust

Would you comfort me?

And if somehow you knew that your love would be untrue

Would you lie to me and call me "baby"?

Se avessi il mio amore e ti dessi tutta la mia fiducia

Mi conforteresti?

E se in qualche modo sapessi che il tuo amore fosse falso

Mi mentiresti e mi chiameresti "baby"?

Love Don’t Cost A Thing (2000)

You think the money that you make

Can substitute the time you take

Take the keys here to my heart

Then you can win my heart, and get what's in my heart

I think you need to take some time

To show me that your love is true

There's more than dollar signs in you

Then you can win my heart, and get what's in my heart

Pensi che i soldi che guadagni

Possano sostituire il tempo che impieghi

Prendi qui le chiavi del mio cuore

Così puoi vincere il mio cuore e ottenere ciò che c'è nel mio cuore

Penso che tu debba prenderti un po' di tempo

Per mostrarmi che il tuo amore è vero

Ci sono più dei segni del dollaro in te

Così puoi vincere il mio cuore e ottenere ciò che c'è nel mio cuore