Bono e Martin Garrix: We are the People, testo dell'inno degli Europei

Bono degli U2 e Martin Garrix: We are the People, il testo dell'inno degli EuropeiMusica
Il deejay olandese è l’autore della canzone che farà da colonna sonora alla manifestazione calcistica in programma dall’11 giugno. Con lui ci saranno Bono e The Edge
Prosegue la marcia d’avvicinamento agli Europei di calcio (trasmessi in esclusiva su Sky Sport). Dopo il rinvio di un anno a causa dell’emergenza sanitaria (LO SPECIALE - GLI AGGIORNAMENTI - LA MAPPA), fervono i preparativi per prepararsi al meglio alla cerimonia d’apertura e al match inaugurale Italia-Turchia, in programma venerdì 11 giugno allo stadio Olimpico di Roma. Come per ogni manifestazione sportiva, ci sarà un inno ufficiale che in quest’occasione è stato affidato al produttore e dj olandese Martin Garrix e a Bono e The Edge degli U2.
La canzone si intitola “We Are The People” ed è stata descritta così dall’autore: “Ho avuto grande libertà per creare quello che volevo, mi avevano dato delle indicazioni di massima per il testo ma dato che non erano granché alla fine mi hanno lasciato fare quello che volevo. Il messaggio è positivo: la musica e il calcio mettono la gente insieme, uniscono la gente, è quello che l'intero campionato vuole trasmettere, possiamo stare tutti insieme in maniera sicura, stiamo facendo un grande passo verso la normalità". Martin Garrix ha poi raccontato la sua collaborazione con Bono e The Edge: “Avevo realizzato un demo con un mio amico e aveva un intro che mi ricordava molto le atmosfere degli U2. Il mio manager mi ha detto 'perché non ci proviamo, chiamiamoli', e io l'ho fatto. Sono stato tanto tempo al telefono con Bono, una lunga chiacchierata parlando di musica, della canzone, di dove poteva andare, come poteva evolvere, una cosa bellissima. Poi gli ho mandato il demo che avevo registrato e sei ore dopo mi hanno risposto dicendo di sì.
“We are the people” segue la tradizione che vede protagonisti grandi artisti cimentarsi con l’inno degli Europei di calcio. Nel 2004 fu il turno di Nelly Furtado con Força, per gli Europei 2008 Enrique Iglesias scrisse “Can You Hear Me”, mentre nel 2016 fu il turno di “This One's For You” di David Guetta.
Il testo di “We are the People”
There are million votes in a pull of lights
Electricity in the room tonight
Born from fire
Sparks flying from the sun
Yeah, I hardly know you can confess
I feel your heart beatin' in my chest
If you come with me
Tonight is gonna be the one
[Pre-Chorus]
'Cause you're faith in no fear for the fight
You pull hope from the feet in the night
Isn't you met of you in my mind
Could be mad but you might just be right
[Chorus]
We are the people we've been waiting for
Out of the rule and the hate war
I mean our love is never seen before
We are the people we've been waiting for
We are the people of the open head
The streets of Dublin to Notre Dame
We'll build it better than we did before
We are the people we've been waiting for
[Drop]
We are the people we've been waiting for
[Verse 2]
Broken bells and broken church
Hard that heads isn't hard that works
From a broken place
That's where the victories won
[Pre-Chorus]
'Cause you're faith in no fear for the fight
You pull hope from the feet in the night
Isn't you met of you in my mind
Could be mad but you might just be right
[Chorus]
We are the people we've been waiting for
Out of the rule and the hate war
I mean our love is never seen before
We are the people we've been waiting for
We are the people of the open head
The streets of Dublin to Notre Dame
We'll build it better than we did before
We are the people we've been waiting for
[Drop]
We are the people we've been waiting for