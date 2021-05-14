Bono e Martin Garrix: We are the People, testo dell'inno degli Europei

Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
News:
Sport:
Video:
Format:
79160319
cinema
serie tv
tv show
Musica
altre sezioni
Altro
Seguici:

Bono degli U2 e Martin Garrix: We are the People, il testo dell'inno degli Europei

Musica
Immagine tratta dal profilo Instagram @martingarrix

Il deejay olandese è l’autore della canzone che farà da colonna sonora alla manifestazione calcistica in programma dall’11 giugno. Con lui ci saranno Bono e The Edge

Prosegue la marcia d’avvicinamento agli Europei di calcio (trasmessi in esclusiva su Sky Sport). Dopo il rinvio di un anno a causa dell’emergenza sanitaria (LO SPECIALE GLI AGGIORNAMENTI LA MAPPA), fervono i preparativi per prepararsi al meglio alla cerimonia d’apertura e al match inaugurale Italia-Turchia, in programma venerdì 11 giugno allo stadio Olimpico di Roma. Come per ogni manifestazione sportiva, ci sarà un inno ufficiale che in quest’occasione è stato affidato al produttore e dj olandese Martin Garrix e a Bono e The Edge degli U2.

approfondimento

Covid, Bono degli U2 lancia un fumetto per la diffusione del vaccino

La canzone si intitola “We Are The People” ed è stata descritta così dall’autore: “Ho avuto grande libertà per creare quello che volevo, mi avevano dato delle indicazioni di massima per il testo ma dato che non erano granché alla fine mi hanno lasciato fare quello che volevo. Il messaggio è positivo: la musica e il calcio mettono la gente insieme, uniscono la gente, è quello che l'intero campionato vuole trasmettere, possiamo stare tutti insieme in maniera sicura, stiamo facendo un grande passo verso la normalità". Martin Garrix ha poi raccontato la sua collaborazione con Bono e The Edge: “Avevo realizzato un demo con un mio amico e aveva un intro che mi ricordava molto le atmosfere degli U2. Il mio manager mi ha detto 'perché non ci proviamo, chiamiamoli', e io l'ho fatto. Sono stato tanto tempo al telefono con Bono, una lunga chiacchierata parlando di musica, della canzone, di dove poteva andare, come poteva evolvere, una cosa bellissima. Poi gli ho mandato il demo che avevo registrato e sei ore dopo mi hanno risposto dicendo di sì.

We are the people” segue la tradizione che vede protagonisti grandi artisti cimentarsi con l’inno degli Europei di calcio. Nel 2004 fu il turno di Nelly Furtado con Força, per gli Europei 2008 Enrique Iglesias scrisse “Can You Hear Me”, mentre nel 2016 fu il turno di “This One's For You” di David Guetta.

Il testo di “We are the People”

There are million votes in a pull of lights

Electricity in the room tonight

Born from fire

Sparks flying from the sun

Yeah, I hardly know you can confess

I feel your heart beatin' in my chest

If you come with me

Tonight is gonna be the one

[Pre-Chorus]

'Cause you're faith in no fear for the fight

You pull hope from the feet in the night

Isn't you met of you in my mind

Could be mad but you might just be right

[Chorus]

We are the people we've been waiting for

Out of the rule and the hate war

I mean our love is never seen before

We are the people we've been waiting for

We are the people of the open head

The streets of Dublin to Notre Dame

We'll build it better than we did before

We are the people we've been waiting for

[Drop]

We are the people we've been waiting for

[Verse 2]

Broken bells and broken church

Hard that heads isn't hard that works

From a broken place

That's where the victories won

[Pre-Chorus]

'Cause you're faith in no fear for the fight

You pull hope from the feet in the night

Isn't you met of you in my mind

Could be mad but you might just be right

[Chorus]

We are the people we've been waiting for

Out of the rule and the hate war

I mean our love is never seen before

We are the people we've been waiting for

We are the people of the open head

The streets of Dublin to Notre Dame

We'll build it better than we did before

We are the people we've been waiting for

[Drop]

We are the people we've been waiting for

Spettacolo: Ultime notizie

Anna Foglietta, le foto dell'attrice di Alfredino-Una storia italiana

Cinema

La protagonista della nuova produzione Sky Original sui fatti di Vermicino, in prima TV in due...

20 foto
Anna Foglietta, le foto dell'attrice di Alfredino-Una storia italiana

Lucifer 5B, un episodio musicale in arrivo: l'elenco delle canzoni

Serie TV

La seconda parte della quinta stagione arriverà il 28 maggio 2021, mostrando le conseguenze...

Lucifer 5B, un episodio musicale in arrivo: l'elenco delle canzoni

Frank Sinatra, Villa Maggio: nessuno compra la sua proprietà

Spettacolo

Sul mercato dal 2007, è tornata sul mercato per 4,25 mln, ma non trova acquirenti. Villa...

Frank Sinatra, Villa Maggio: nessuno compra la sua proprietà

Bono e Martin Garrix: We are the People, testo dell'inno degli Europei

Musica

Il deejay olandese è l’autore della canzone che farà da colonna sonora alla manifestazione...

Bono e Martin Garrix: We are the People, testo dell'inno degli Europei

Valeria Marini, un compleanno tra baci stellari e commedie brillanti

Cinema

Un viaggio fotografico tra i film interpretati dalla diva italiana, nata il 14 maggio

21 foto
Valeria Marini, un compleanno tra baci stellari e commedie brillanti

Video in evidenza

Share:

Spettacolo: Per te

Arriva sempre primo

Ricevi le notizie più importanti di politica, mondo, cronaca, spettacolo, le analisi e gli aggiornamenti. Per accettare le notifiche devi dare il consenso.

Hai attivato le notifiche di sky tg24

Fai login per ottenere il meglio subito

Accedi con il tuo Sky ID o registrati in pochi istanti.