Oscar 2021, Fight for you: il testo della miglior canzone vincitrice

Il premio come Miglior canzone originale è andato alla cantautrice statunitense H.E.R. che ha conquistato la vittoria con il brano Fight for you, colonna sonora della pellicola Judas and the Black Messiah.

H.E.R. è tra le artiste in maggior ascesa nel panorama discografico internazionale, infatti la cantante vanta già numerosi premi, tra i quali un Grammy per il disco omonimo premiato come Best R&B Album nel 2019, a cui si aggiungono altre due vittorie ai Grammy .

Dopo la vittoria sul palco degli Oscar, la cantante, classe 1997 , ha festeggiato l’ambito trionfo con un post sul profilo Instagram che conta più di quattro milioni di follower . Infatti, H.E.R. ha condiviso due foto scattate sul red carpet in compagnia della statuetta.

Fight for you’ll testo canzone di H.E.R

Ecco il testo di Fight for you della cantante statunitense:

Woah, woah

Yeah, yeah, oh, no

Ah, ah, ah, ah-ah, ah

Ah, ah-ha, ah-ha

All the smoke in the air

Feel the hate when they stare

All the pain that we bear

Oh, you better beware

Their guns don't play fair

All we got is a prayer

It was all in their plans

Wash the blood from your hands

Freedom for my brothers

Freedom 'cause they judge us

Freedom from the others

Freedom from the leaders, they keepin' us

Freedom gon' keep us strong

Freedom if you just hold on

Freedom ain't free at all, oh no

I'm gon' see it through

There's no one, there's no one like you

Long as I'm standing, we can never losе (Uh)

I'ma always, always fight for you

I'ma always, always fight for you

Oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh

Oh, oh, oh

Mental institution causing so much confusion

Seems the only solution is a new еvolution

We can't take it no more

No, it can't be ignored

When they knock on your door, will you be ready for war?

Freedom 'cause they need us (Freedom 'cause they need us)

Free from how they see us (Oh, oh)

Freedom, won't you free us? (Free us)

Freedom doesn't hang from the trees

Freedom from injustice (Injustice)

Freedom from corruption (Corruption)

They aiming for destruction

And you know, they gon' see it through (Yeah, yeah)

There's no one, there's no one like you (Like you)

Long as I'm standing, we can never lose (Uh)

I'ma always (Always), always fight for you (Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh)

I'm always fight for you

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

See it through

There's no one, there's no one like you, ooh-ooh

I'ma always fight for you

For you, for you, fight for you

Dum-dum-dum, dum-dum, dum-dum

Dum-dum-dum, dum-dum, dum-dum

Dum-dum-dum, dum-dum, dum-dum

Dum-dum-dum, dum-dum, dum-dum

Dum-dum-dum, dum-dum, dum-dum

Dum-dum-dum, dum-dum, dum-dum

Dum-dum-dum, dum-dum, dum-dum

Dum-dum-dum, dum-dum, dum-dum

Dum-dum-dum, dum-dum, dum-dum

Dum-dum-dum, dum-dum, dum-dum

Dum-dum-dum, dum-dum, dum-dum

Dum-dum-dum, dum-dum, dum-dum

Oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh