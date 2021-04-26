Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
Oscar 2021, Fight for you: il testo della miglior canzone vincitrice di HER

Musica

Matteo Rossini

La giovane artista statunitense, classe 1997, ha trionfato alla novantatreesima edizione degli Academy Awards con la colonna sonora del film diretto da Shaka King

Il premio come Miglior canzone originale è andato alla cantautrice statunitense H.E.R. che ha conquistato la vittoria con il brano Fight for you, colonna sonora della pellicola Judas and the Black Messiah.

Oscar 2021, la vittoria di H.E.R.

La novantatreesima edizione degli Academy Awards ha eletto i suoi vincitori. Il Dolby Theatre di Los Angeles ha ospitato la cerimonia, slittata di due mesi a causa dell’emergenza sanitaria legata alla diffusione del Coronavirus (LO SPECIALE - GLI AGGIORNAMENTI - LA MAPPA). Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, questo il nome all’anagrafe, è l’artista che ha avuto la meglio nella categoria Miglior canzone originale.

 

L’artista ha infatti conquistato l’ambita statuetta grazie alla canzone della pellicola diretta da Shaka King con protagonisti Daniel Kaluuya e Lakeith Stanfield.

 

H.E.R. è tra le artiste in maggior ascesa nel panorama discografico internazionale, infatti la cantante vanta già numerosi premi, tra i quali un Grammy per il disco omonimo premiato come Best R&B Album nel 2019, a cui si aggiungono altre due vittorie ai Grammy .

Oscar 2021, i ringraziamenti di H.E.R.

Dopo la vittoria sul palco degli Oscar, la cantante, classe 1997, ha festeggiato l’ambito trionfo con un post sul profilo Instagram che conta più di quattro milioni di follower. Infatti, H.E.R. ha condiviso due foto scattate sul red carpet in compagnia della statuetta.

Fight for you’ll testo canzone di H.E.R

Ecco il testo di Fight for you della cantante statunitense:

 

Woah, woah

Yeah, yeah, oh, no

Ah, ah, ah, ah-ah, ah

Ah, ah-ha, ah-ha

 

All the smoke in the air

Feel the hate when they stare

All the pain that we bear

Oh, you better beware

Their guns don't play fair

All we got is a prayer

It was all in their plans

Wash the blood from your hands

 

Freedom for my brothers

Freedom 'cause they judge us

Freedom from the others

Freedom from the leaders, they keepin' us

Freedom gon' keep us strong

Freedom if you just hold on

Freedom ain't free at all, oh no

 

I'm gon' see it through

There's no one, there's no one like you

Long as I'm standing, we can never losе (Uh)

I'ma always, always fight for you

I'ma always, always fight for you

 

Oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh

Oh, oh, oh

 

Mental institution causing so much confusion

Seems the only solution is a new еvolution

We can't take it no more

No, it can't be ignored

When they knock on your door, will you be ready for war?

 

Freedom 'cause they need us (Freedom 'cause they need us)

Free from how they see us (Oh, oh)

Freedom, won't you free us? (Free us)

Freedom doesn't hang from the trees

Freedom from injustice (Injustice)

Freedom from corruption (Corruption)

They aiming for destruction

 

And you know, they gon' see it through (Yeah, yeah)

There's no one, there's no one like you (Like you)

Long as I'm standing, we can never lose (Uh)

I'ma always (Always), always fight for you (Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh)

I'm always fight for you

 

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

See it through

There's no one, there's no one like you, ooh-ooh

I'ma always fight for you

For you, for you, fight for you

 

Dum-dum-dum, dum-dum, dum-dum

Dum-dum-dum, dum-dum, dum-dum

Dum-dum-dum, dum-dum, dum-dum

Dum-dum-dum, dum-dum, dum-dum

Dum-dum-dum, dum-dum, dum-dum

Dum-dum-dum, dum-dum, dum-dum

Dum-dum-dum, dum-dum, dum-dum

Dum-dum-dum, dum-dum, dum-dum

Dum-dum-dum, dum-dum, dum-dum

Dum-dum-dum, dum-dum, dum-dum

Dum-dum-dum, dum-dum, dum-dum

Dum-dum-dum, dum-dum, dum-dum

 

Oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh

