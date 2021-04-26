Oscar 2021, Fight for you: il testo della miglior canzone vincitrice

La giovane artista statunitense, classe 1997, ha trionfato alla novantatreesima edizione degli Academy Awards con la colonna sonora del film diretto da Shaka King
Il premio come Miglior canzone originale è andato alla cantautrice statunitense H.E.R. che ha conquistato la vittoria con il brano Fight for you, colonna sonora della pellicola Judas and the Black Messiah.
Oscar 2021, la vittoria di H.E.R.
La novantatreesima edizione degli Academy Awards ha eletto i suoi vincitori. Il Dolby Theatre di Los Angeles ha ospitato la cerimonia, slittata di due mesi a causa dell’emergenza sanitaria legata alla diffusione del Coronavirus (LO SPECIALE - GLI AGGIORNAMENTI - LA MAPPA). Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, questo il nome all’anagrafe, è l’artista che ha avuto la meglio nella categoria Miglior canzone originale.
L’artista ha infatti conquistato l’ambita statuetta grazie alla canzone della pellicola diretta da Shaka King con protagonisti Daniel Kaluuya e Lakeith Stanfield.
H.E.R. è tra le artiste in maggior ascesa nel panorama discografico internazionale, infatti la cantante vanta già numerosi premi, tra i quali un Grammy per il disco omonimo premiato come Best R&B Album nel 2019, a cui si aggiungono altre due vittorie ai Grammy .
Oscar 2021, i ringraziamenti di H.E.R.
Dopo la vittoria sul palco degli Oscar, la cantante, classe 1997, ha festeggiato l’ambito trionfo con un post sul profilo Instagram che conta più di quattro milioni di follower. Infatti, H.E.R. ha condiviso due foto scattate sul red carpet in compagnia della statuetta.
Fight for you’ll testo canzone di H.E.R
Ecco il testo di Fight for you della cantante statunitense:
Woah, woah
Yeah, yeah, oh, no
Ah, ah, ah, ah-ah, ah
Ah, ah-ha, ah-ha
All the smoke in the air
Feel the hate when they stare
All the pain that we bear
Oh, you better beware
Their guns don't play fair
All we got is a prayer
It was all in their plans
Wash the blood from your hands
Freedom for my brothers
Freedom 'cause they judge us
Freedom from the others
Freedom from the leaders, they keepin' us
Freedom gon' keep us strong
Freedom if you just hold on
Freedom ain't free at all, oh no
I'm gon' see it through
There's no one, there's no one like you
Long as I'm standing, we can never losе (Uh)
I'ma always, always fight for you
I'ma always, always fight for you
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh
Oh, oh, oh
Mental institution causing so much confusion
Seems the only solution is a new еvolution
We can't take it no more
No, it can't be ignored
When they knock on your door, will you be ready for war?
Freedom 'cause they need us (Freedom 'cause they need us)
Free from how they see us (Oh, oh)
Freedom, won't you free us? (Free us)
Freedom doesn't hang from the trees
Freedom from injustice (Injustice)
Freedom from corruption (Corruption)
They aiming for destruction
And you know, they gon' see it through (Yeah, yeah)
There's no one, there's no one like you (Like you)
Long as I'm standing, we can never lose (Uh)
I'ma always (Always), always fight for you (Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh)
I'm always fight for you
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh
See it through
There's no one, there's no one like you, ooh-ooh
I'ma always fight for you
For you, for you, fight for you
Dum-dum-dum, dum-dum, dum-dum
Dum-dum-dum, dum-dum, dum-dum
Dum-dum-dum, dum-dum, dum-dum
Dum-dum-dum, dum-dum, dum-dum
Dum-dum-dum, dum-dum, dum-dum
Dum-dum-dum, dum-dum, dum-dum
Dum-dum-dum, dum-dum, dum-dum
Dum-dum-dum, dum-dum, dum-dum
Dum-dum-dum, dum-dum, dum-dum
Dum-dum-dum, dum-dum, dum-dum
Dum-dum-dum, dum-dum, dum-dum
Dum-dum-dum, dum-dum, dum-dum
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh